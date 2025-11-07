India Coronavirus Vaccine Research Report 2025: $1.25 Bn Market Opportunities, Competition, Forecasts 2020-2030 - Expanding Healthcare in Tier 2 and 3 Cities, and Innovations in MRNA Technology

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Coronavirus Vaccine Market was valued at USD 0.77 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.25 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.81%.



The Indian government actively promoted and facilitated vaccine distribution and administration. India is known for its robust vaccine manufacturing capacity, and the presence of major vaccine manufacturers like the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech played a vital role in supplying vaccines not only to India but also to other countries.

Ongoing research and development activities for COVID-19 vaccines, including the development of new vaccine candidates and improvements to existing ones, drove the market. Public awareness campaigns and the acceptance of vaccines among the Indian population were essential drivers for vaccine uptake.



Innovations in vaccine technology, including the development of different types of COVID-19 vaccines, played a role in the market's dynamics. Achieving herd immunity and reducing the spread of the virus were overarching goals, pushing vaccine distribution efforts. India's efforts in exporting vaccines to other countries, as part of its vaccine diplomacy, contributed to the market's growth. It enhanced the reputation of Indian vaccine manufacturers and generated revenue.



Key Market Drivers

Pharmaceutical Innovation



One of the most groundbreaking innovations was the development of mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. These vaccines use a small piece of the virus's genetic material (messenger RNA) to instruct cells to produce a harmless spike protein found on the virus's surface. For instance, India's robust pharmaceutical industry offers strong investment potential, driven by its global leadership in affordable generics and vaccines, and growing demand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Valued at approximately US$58 billion, the sector is poised for expansion as biotechnology advances and healthcare commercialization open new product opportunities across domestic and international markets.



The immune system then recognizes this protein and generates an immune response. mRNA vaccine technology had never been used in a widely approved vaccine before, making it a significant breakthrough. Some vaccines, like the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, use a viral vector approach. They use a harmless adenovirus to deliver a piece of the coronavirus's genetic material into cells to trigger an immune response. This technique allowed for the development of vaccines with a single dose. Traditional protein subunit vaccines were developed for COVID-19, such as the Novavax vaccine. These vaccines contain harmless pieces of the virus, like the spike protein, which trigger an immune response. This approach is familiar and has been used in various vaccines.



Some vaccines, like Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, use inactivated virus particles or a live, weakened form of the virus. These are tried-and-true methods for vaccine development. Many pharmaceutical companies conducted adaptive clinical trials, which allowed for ongoing data analysis and adjustments in real-time. This approach expedited the development process. The pandemic prompted unprecedented levels of collaboration and data sharing among pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and governments. This collaboration helped accelerate vaccine development and the sharing of information regarding vaccine safety and efficacy.



Regulatory agencies around the world adapted their processes to issue emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines, allowing faster deployment while maintaining safety and efficacy standards. Developing vaccines quickly is one part of the challenge; manufacturing them at scale is another. Companies invested in expanding production capacity and optimizing vaccine manufacturing processes. Ongoing surveillance and research into emerging variants of the virus have driven innovation in vaccine development. Manufacturers have explored booster shots and adapted vaccines to address variant strains. This factor will help in the development of the India Coronavirus Vaccine Market.



Key Market Challenges

Vaccine Hesitancy



The spread of false or misleading information about vaccines, their safety, and efficacy can create doubts and fears, leading to hesitancy. Previous healthcare initiatives, such as the polio vaccination campaign, have faced challenges in some regions of India, contributing to mistrust in vaccines. Some communities have specific beliefs or practices that influence their perception of vaccines. Overcoming these cultural and religious barriers is essential. In remote and underserved areas, limited access to information and healthcare services can lead to vaccine hesitancy due to a lack of awareness about the importance of vaccination.



Concerns about potential side effects or adverse reactions can deter individuals from getting vaccinated. Transparent reporting of side effect data is crucial to address these concerns. In some cases, people may trust traditional or alternative medicine over vaccines, leading to hesitancy. Challenges related to vaccine access, including long travel distances to vaccination sites, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and lack of resources, can contribute to hesitancy. Effective communication from healthcare authorities is vital. Clear, accurate, and culturally sensitive messaging can address concerns and build trust in the vaccine. Public trust in the vaccine manufacturing and distribution process is essential. Ensuring transparency and adherence to strict safety and efficacy standards is crucial.



Key Market Trends

Variants and Booster Shots



The emergence of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus raised concerns about the effectiveness of existing vaccines. Variants like Delta and Omicron had the potential to impact vaccine efficacy. As a result, researchers and vaccine manufacturers were working to adapt vaccines to better address these new strains. The need for booster shots to enhance and prolong vaccine protection was being discussed and implemented. Booster doses were considered for individuals who had received their initial vaccine series, and the timing and frequency of booster shots were subjects of study and debate. The Omicron variant, which was first identified in late 2021, sparked particular concern due to its high number of mutations.



This led to a more urgent focus on booster strategies and potential modifications to existing vaccines. Vaccine manufacturers were conducting research to determine the effectiveness of their vaccines against variant strains. This research informed decisions about booster shots and potential updates to existing vaccines. The Indian government, like many others, was considering and implementing booster dose strategies and providing guidance on which vaccines to administer as booster shots. The discussion around booster shots and variants was an important part of public awareness campaigns, as it influenced people's understanding of the evolving situation and the importance of staying up to date with vaccinations. Some vaccine manufacturers were exploring the development of updated vaccines specifically designed to target prevalent variants more effectively.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered India



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Zydus Cadila Ltd.

Pfizer India Ltd

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Indian Immunologicals Ltd

Mynvax Pvt. Ltd.

Biological E Ltd.,

Hetero Biopharma Ltd.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

India Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Type:

mRNA Based

Non-Replicating Viral Vector Based

Inactivated Vaccine

India Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Patient Type:

Adult

Pediatric

India Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

India Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

