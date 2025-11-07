Essent Group Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $164.2 million or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to $176.2 million or $1.65 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2025.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results, which again demonstrate the strength and resilience of our business model,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance was driven by continued favorable credit trends and the benefits of the current interest rate environment on both portfolio persistency and investment income, allowing us to continue generating high-quality earnings for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights:

  • New insurance written for the third quarter of 2025 was $12.2 billion, compared to $12.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and $12.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Insurance in force as of September 30, 2025 was $248.8 billion, compared to $246.8 billion as of June 30, 2025 and $243.0 billion as of September 30, 2024.

  • Net investment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $177.3 million, up 7% from the comparable period in 2024.

  • On August 6, 2025, Moody's Ratings upgraded the insurance financial strength rating of Essent Guaranty, Inc. to A2 from A3 and the senior unsecured debt rating of Essent Group Ltd. to Baa2 from Baa3. At the same time, the rating outlook for these entities was revised to stable.

  • Year-to-date through October 31st, Essent has repurchased 8.7 million common shares for $501 million.

  • In November 2025, our Board approved a $500 million share repurchase authorization that runs through year-end 2027.

Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2384 inside the U.S., or 240-789-2701 for international callers, using passcode 9824537 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-770-2030 inside the U.S., or 647-362-9199 for international callers, passcode 9824537.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," “should,” “expect,” "plan," "anticipate," "believe," “estimate,” “predict,” or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers or the loss of a significant customer; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com.

Media Contact

610.230.0556
media@essentgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact
Philip Stefano
Vice President, Investor Relations
855-809-ESNT
ir@essentgroup.com

   
   
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
   
   
Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Exhibit C Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data
Exhibit D U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Historical Quarterly Data
Exhibit E New Insurance Written - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
Exhibit F Insurance in Force and Risk in Force - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
Exhibit G Other Mortgage Risk in Force
Exhibit H U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Vintage Data
Exhibit I U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Reinsurance Vintage Data
Exhibit J U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Geographic Data
Exhibit K Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
Exhibit L Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
Exhibit M Investments Available for Sale
Exhibit N U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
Exhibit O Historical Quarterly Segment Information


       Exhibit A
        
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
        
        
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues:       
Direct premiums written$280,796  $277,754  $828,062  $819,595 
Ceded premiums (38,968)  (34,789)  (106,475)  (92,524)
Net premiums written 241,828   242,965   721,587   727,071 
Decrease in unearned premiums 4,504   5,971   19,402   19,346 
Net premiums earned 246,332   248,936   740,989   746,417 
Net investment income 59,795   57,340   177,294   165,511 
Realized investment gains (losses), net (425)  68   (735)  (2,236)
Income from other invested assets 1,770   2,820   13,644   486 
Other income 4,358   7,414   17,339   17,699 
Total revenues 311,830   316,578   948,531   927,877 
        
Losses and expenses:       
Provision for losses and LAE 44,922   30,666   93,264   40,245 
Other underwriting and operating expenses 59,498   66,881   193,387   199,923 
Interest expense 8,251   11,457   24,547   27,168 
Total losses and expenses 112,671   109,004   311,198   267,336 
        
Income before income taxes 199,159   207,574   637,333   660,541 
Income tax expense 34,944   31,399   102,346   99,038 
Net income$164,215  $176,175  $534,987  $561,503 
        
        
Earnings per share:       
Basic$1.69  $1.67  $5.35  $5.32 
Diluted 1.67   1.65   5.29   5.26 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 97,400   105,266   100,086   105,539 
Diluted 98,519   106,554   101,155   106,700 
        
Net income$164,215  $176,175  $534,987  $561,503 
        
Other comprehensive income:       
Change in unrealized appreciation of investments 50,241   117,358   138,559   90,217 
Total other comprehensive income 50,241   117,358   138,559   90,217 
Comprehensive income$214,456  $293,533  $673,546  $651,720 
        


   Exhibit B
    
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
    
 
 September 30, December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2024 
Assets   
Investments   
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value$5,449,789  $5,112,697 
Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 640,076   764,024 
Total investments available for sale 6,089,865   5,876,721 
Other invested assets 370,072   303,900 
Total investments 6,459,937   6,180,621 
Cash 91,411   131,480 
Accrued investment income 43,004   43,732 
Accounts receivable 53,674   55,564 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 9,191   9,653 
Property and equipment 49,956   41,871 
Prepaid federal income tax 490,456   489,600 
Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 78,504   79,556 
Other assets 75,866   79,572 
Total assets$7,351,999  $7,111,649 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities   
Reserve for losses and LAE$397,138  $328,866 
Unearned premium reserve 96,581   115,983 
Net deferred tax liability 438,187   392,428 
Senior notes due 2029, net 494,965   493,959 
Other accrued liabilities 186,154   176,755 
Total liabilities 1,613,025   1,507,991 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders' Equity   
Common shares, $0.015 par value:   
Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 97,497 shares in 2025 and 105,015 shares in 2024 1,462   1,575 
Additional paid-in capital 770,561   1,214,956 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165,425)  (303,984)
Retained earnings 5,132,376   4,691,111 
Total stockholders' equity 5,738,974   5,603,658 
    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,351,999  $7,111,649 
    
Return on average equity (1) 12.6%  13.6%
    
(1) The 2025 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2025 net income by average equity. The 2024 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2024 net income by average equity.


         Exhibit C
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data
          
  2025   2024
Selected Income Statement DataSeptember 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
(In thousands, except per share amounts)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned:         
U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio$215,683  $220,261  $218,125  $211,683  $214,119 
GSE and other mortgage risk share 15,945   13,646   15,505   16,180   17,130 
Title insurance and other 14,704   14,902   12,218   16,602   17,687 
Net premiums earned 246,332   248,809   245,848   244,465   248,936 
Net investment income 59,795   59,289   58,210   56,559   57,340 
Realized investment gains (losses), net (425)  (129)  (181)  (114)  68 
Income from other invested assets 1,770   4,466   7,408   6,889   2,820 
Other income (1) 4,358   6,708   6,273   7,228   7,414 
Total revenues 311,830   319,143   317,558   315,027   316,578 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 44,922   17,055   31,287   40,975   30,666 
Other underwriting and operating expenses 59,498   62,765   71,124   70,951   66,881 
Interest expense 8,251   8,148   8,148   8,151   11,457 
Total losses and expenses 112,671   87,968   110,559   120,077   109,004 
          
Income before income taxes 199,159   231,175   206,999   194,950   207,574 
Income tax expense (2) 34,944   35,836   31,566   27,050   31,399 
Net income$164,215  $195,339  $175,433  $167,900  $176,175 
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$1.69  $1.95  $1.71  $1.60  $1.67 
Diluted 1.67   1.93   1.69   1.58   1.65 
          
Weighted average shares outstanding:         
Basic 97,400   100,037   102,881   104,963   105,266 
Diluted 98,519   101,059   103,946   106,104   106,554 
          
Book value per share$58.86  $56.98  $55.22  $53.36  $53.11 
Return on average equity (annualized) 11.5%  13.8%  12.5%  11.9%  12.8%
          
Borrowings         
Borrowings outstanding$500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000 
Undrawn committed capacity$500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000  $500,000 
Weighted average interest rate (end of period) 6.25%  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%  6.25%
Debt-to-capital 8.01%  8.10%  8.12%  8.19%  8.14%
          
(1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, were ($858), ($29), ($150), $204, and ($1,173), respectively.
(2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024 includes $493, $1,112, $1,561, $1,591, and $475, respectively, of discrete tax expense associated with realized and unrealized gains. Income tax expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 also includes ($828) of discrete tax benefits associated with prior year tax returns. Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 also includes ($742) of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units.


         Exhibit D
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Historical Quarterly Data
          
          
  2025   2024 
Other Data:September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
($ in thousands)         
          
U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio        
New insurance written$12,233,252  $12,544,731  $9,945,336  $12,220,968  $12,513,695 
New risk written$3,239,497  $3,357,820  $2,698,639  $3,297,296  $3,437,465 
          
Average insurance in force$247,821,046  $245,747,813  $244,005,459  $243,236,830  $242,065,632 
Insurance in force (end of period)$248,808,341  $246,797,619  $244,692,492  $243,645,423  $242,976,043 
Gross risk in force (end of period) (1)$68,262,577  $67,683,239  $67,026,626  $66,613,517  $66,237,992 
Risk in force (end of period)$56,940,929  $56,811,096  $56,565,811  $56,477,150  $55,915,640 
Policies in force 812,856   812,182   811,342   813,013   815,507 
Weighted average coverage (2) 27.4%  27.4%  27.4%  27.3%  27.3%
Annual persistency 86.0%  85.8%  85.7%  85.7%  86.6%
          
Loans in default (count) 18,583   17,255   17,759   18,439   15,906 
Percentage of loans in default 2.29%  2.12%  2.19%  2.27%  1.95%
          
U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio premium rate:        
Base average premium rate (3) 0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%
Single premium cancellations (4) %  %  %  %  %
Gross average premium rate 0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%  0.41%
Ceded premiums (0.06%)  (0.05%)  (0.05%)  (0.06%)  (0.06%)
Net average premium rate 0.35%  0.36%  0.36%  0.35%  0.35%
          
          
(1) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.
(2) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.
(3) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.
(4) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.


         Exhibit E
            
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
New Insurance Written
            
            
NIW by Credit Score
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
($ in thousands)           
>=760$6,356,576 52.0% $5,339,574 42.7% $17,372,805 50.0% $14,387,356 43.2%
740-759 1,889,181 15.4   2,141,817 17.1   5,623,462 16.2   5,717,289 17.1 
720-739 1,485,477 12.2   1,764,319 14.1   4,384,395 12.6   4,828,718 14.5 
700-719 1,257,054 10.3   1,622,450 13.0   3,742,854 10.8   4,348,047 13.0 
680-699 691,114 5.6   918,116 7.3   1,997,765 5.8   2,351,589 7.1 
<=679 553,850 4.5   727,419 5.8   1,602,038 4.6   1,707,365 5.1 
Total$12,233,252 100.0% $12,513,695 100.0% $34,723,319 100.0% $33,340,364 100.0%
            
Weighted average credit score 754    747    753    747  
            
            
            
NIW by LTV
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
($ in thousands)           
85.00% and below$1,129,090 9.2% $836,186 6.7% $2,992,346 8.6% $2,250,434 6.7%
85.01% to 90.00% 3,099,275 25.3   2,415,504 19.3   8,335,451 24.0   6,571,300 19.7 
90.01% to 95.00% 6,200,624 50.8   6,616,174 52.9   17,870,142 51.5   18,008,682 54.0 
95.01% and above 1,804,263 14.7   2,645,831 21.1   5,525,380 15.9   6,509,948 19.6 
Total$12,233,252 100.0% $12,513,695 100.0% $34,723,319 100.0% $33,340,364 100.0%
            
Weighted average LTV 93%   93%   93%   93% 
            
            
            
NIW by Product
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Single premium policies 1.3%  1.4%  1.3%  1.5%
Monthly premium policies 98.7   98.6   98.7   98.5 
  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
            
            
            
NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Purchase 90.5%  97.0%  92.4%  97.4%
Refinance 9.5   3.0   7.6   2.6 
  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%


        Exhibit F
         
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Insurance in Force and Risk in Force - U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
         
         
Portfolio by Credit Score
IIF by FICO scoreSeptember 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
($ in thousands)        
>=760$103,261,791 41.5% $101,554,517 41.1% $98,553,455 40.6%
740-759 43,372,715 17.4   43,146,312 17.5   42,377,559 17.4 
720-739 38,113,923 15.3   38,115,925 15.4   37,947,254 15.6 
700-719 32,834,985 13.2   32,789,773 13.3   32,685,044 13.5 
680-699 19,625,586 7.9   19,666,338 8.0   19,890,335 8.2 
<=679 11,599,341 4.7   11,524,754 4.7   11,522,396 4.7 
Total$248,808,341 100.0% $246,797,619 100.0% $242,976,043 100.0%
         
Weighted average credit score 746    746    746  
         
Gross RIF by FICO scoreSeptember 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
($ in thousands)        
>=760$28,056,444 41.0% $27,578,860 40.8% $26,614,399 40.2%
740-759 12,054,702 17.7   11,989,491 17.7   11,715,485 17.7 
720-739 10,587,116 15.5   10,584,541 15.6   10,485,311 15.8 
700-719 9,155,794 13.4   9,136,075 13.5   9,044,551 13.7 
680-699 5,429,039 8.0   5,434,287 8.0   5,451,406 8.2 
<=679 2,979,482 4.4   2,959,985 4.4   2,926,840 4.4 
Total$68,262,577 100.0% $67,683,239 100.0% $66,237,992 100.0%
         
Portfolio by LTV
IIF by LTVSeptember 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
($ in thousands)        
85.00% and below$14,398,904 5.8% $14,309,342 5.8% $15,555,555 6.4%
85.01% to 90.00% 58,982,107 23.7   59,432,276 24.1   61,262,960 25.2 
90.01% to 95.00% 131,889,655 53.0   130,210,803 52.7   125,919,529 51.8 
95.01% and above 43,537,675 17.5   42,845,198 17.4   40,237,999 16.6 
Total$248,808,341 100.0% $246,797,619 100.0% $242,976,043 100.0%
         
Weighted average LTV 93%   93%   93% 
      
Gross RIF by LTVSeptember 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
($ in thousands)        
85.00% and below$1,696,592 2.5% $1,689,437 2.5% $1,845,584 2.8%
85.01% to 90.00% 14,526,528 21.3   14,653,527 21.7   15,120,025 22.8 
90.01% to 95.00% 38,895,352 57.0   38,402,295 56.7   37,149,222 56.1 
95.01% and above 13,144,105 19.2   12,937,980 19.1   12,123,161 18.3 
Total$68,262,577 100.0% $67,683,239 100.0% $66,237,992 100.0%
         
Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period
IIF by Loan Amortization PeriodSeptember 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
($ in thousands)        
FRM 30 years and higher$242,770,621 97.6% $241,225,436 97.8% $237,628,900 97.8%
FRM 20-25 years 1,070,635 0.4   1,024,884 0.4   1,199,947 0.5 
FRM 15 years 1,664,866 0.7   1,465,011 0.6   1,191,749 0.5 
ARM 5 years and higher 3,302,219 1.3   3,082,288 1.2   2,955,447 1.2 
Total$248,808,341 100.0% $246,797,619 100.0% $242,976,043 100.0%


         Exhibit G
          
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Other Mortgage Risk in Force
          
  2025   2024 
($ in thousands)September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
GSE and other mortgage risk share (1):         
Risk in Force$2,184,981  $2,290,008  $2,189,477  $2,209,284  $2,228,376 
Reserve for losses and LAE$94  $88  $52  $51  $37 
          
Weighted average credit score 751   751   751   751   750 
Weighted average LTV 83%  83%  82%  82%  82%
          
(1) GSE and other mortgage risk share includes GSE risk share and other mortgage reinsurance transactions. Essent Reinsurance Ltd. ("Essent Re") provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.


             Exhibit H
              
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Vintage Data
September 30, 2025
              
              
     Insurance in Force   
YearOriginal
Insurance
Written
($ in thousands)		Remaining
Insurance
in Force
($ in thousands)		% Remaining of Original
Insurance		Number of Policies in ForceWeighted Average Coupon% Purchase>90% LTV>95% LTVFICO
< 700		FICO
>= 760		Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1)Number of Loans in DefaultPercentage of Loans in Default
              
2010 - 2015$86,862,507$1,547,0431.8%8,5414.28%68.5%50.5%1.7%11.6%47.4%2.3%3424.00%
2016 34,949,319 1,224,2773.5 7,0324.04 78.7 62.5 16.5 16.8 41.3 2.0 3394.82 
2017 43,858,322 2,941,9736.7 18,6384.32 90.4 82.4 26.3 21.3 36.1 2.9 8614.62 
2018 47,508,525 3,956,2828.3 23,3874.83 95.1 78.9 29.3 22.6 31.2 3.8 1,0954.68 
2019 63,569,183 8,869,14614.0 44,8584.25 90.1 75.0 27.0 19.4 34.2 3.5 1,5643.49 
2020 107,944,065 29,520,35227.3 121,5963.22 76.0 68.4 16.1 10.9 44.9 2.7 2,4171.99 
2021 84,218,250 42,983,76651.0 148,3893.11 91.8 71.2 18.2 13.7 40.1 6.4 3,5992.43 
2022 63,061,262 46,918,95574.4 138,0535.09 98.4 67.3 11.9 12.5 39.5 19.3 3,6702.66 
2023 47,666,852 37,383,51778.4 107,9246.61 98.8 73.4 19.3 11.1 38.2 21.4 2,8342.63 
2024 45,561,332 40,106,43088.0 108,5546.70 94.9 73.2 20.3 12.3 42.3 20.3 1,6691.54 
2025 (through September 30) 34,723,319 33,356,60096.1 85,8846.70 92.3 67.5 16.4 10.6 49.2 8.4 1930.22 
Total$659,922,936$248,808,34137.7 812,8565.17 92.6 70.5 17.5 12.6 41.5 5.7 18,5832.29 
              
(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative net premiums earned. 


 Essent Group Ltd. and SubsidiariesExhibit I
 Supplemental Information 
 U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Reinsurance Vintage Data 
 September 30, 2025 


($ in thousands)
Insurance Linked Notes (1)              
              Earned Premiums Ceded  
Deal NameVintageRemaining
Insurance
in Force		Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Radnor Re 2021-1Aug. 2020 - Mar. 2021$19,739,682$5,468,250 $557,911 $114,739 $ $278,956$276,517 $1,216$3,997 $79,765
Radnor Re 2021-2Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021 25,483,612 7,221,803  439,407  209,214    279,415 273,314  2,874 8,930  181,589
Radnor Re 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022 25,108,189 6,942,042  237,868  140,407    303,761 295,115  2,977 9,508  129,175
Radnor Re 2023-1Aug. 2022 - Jun. 2023 25,659,356 7,054,365  281,462  227,315    281,463 274,987  3,068 9,269  215,495
Radnor Re 2024-1Jul. 2023 - Jul. 2024 26,433,237 7,318,400  363,366  282,240    256,495 255,938  2,960 8,843  208,858
Total $122,424,076$34,004,860 $1,880,014 $973,915 $ $1,400,090$1,375,871 $13,095$40,547 $814,882


                  
Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2)              
            Earned Premiums Ceded  
Deal NameVintageRemaining
Insurance
in Force		Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
XOL 2019-1Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018$3,917,343$1,034,525 $118,650 $76,144 $ $253,643$241,999 $627$1,861 $
XOL 2020-1Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019 5,062,931 1,340,666  55,102  29,152    215,605 210,860  252 747  
XOL 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022 57,047,820 15,687,589  141,992  141,992    507,114 480,893  1,611 4,779  137,144
XOL 2023-1Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023 33,592,906 9,329,166  36,627  36,627    366,270 361,520  439 1,301  35,221
XOL 2024-1Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024 37,239,040 10,243,450  58,005  58,005    331,456 330,808  657 1,953  55,989
XOL 2025-1Jan. 2025 - Dec. 2025 33,292,085 8,918,226  62,428  62,428    265,700 265,700  566 566  60,035
Total $170,152,125$46,553,622 $472,804 $404,348 $ $1,939,788$1,891,780 $4,152$11,207 $288,389


                   
Quota Share Reinsurance (2)               
       Losses Ceded Ceding Commission Earned Premiums Ceded  
YearCeding PercentageRemaining Insurance in ForceRemaining Risk in Force Remaining Ceded Insurance in Force Remaining Ceded Risk in Force Quarter-to-DateYear-to-Date 

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date		 

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date		 Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020(4)$33,267,853$9,170,377 $6,888,445 $1,872,081 $187$(428) $2,013$6,406 $3,090$8,812 $115,851
Jan. 2022 - Dec. 202220% 46,871,227 12,846,313  9,374,245  2,569,263  2,941 5,460   1,675 5,168  5,872 15,029  189,789
Jan. 2023 - Dec. 202317.5% 33,484,914 9,302,064  5,859,860  1,627,861  2,350 4,992   1,205 3,706  4,879 12,774  127,884
Jan. 2024 - Dec. 202415% 39,879,085 10,951,466  5,981,863  1,642,720  2,310 5,159   1,241 3,792  4,978 13,311  128,046
Jan. 2025 - Dec. 202525% 33,319,488 8,925,838  8,329,872  2,231,460  690 962   1,195 2,072  2,902 4,795  146,367
Total $186,822,567$51,196,058 $36,434,285 $9,943,385 $8,478$16,145  $7,329$21,144 $21,721$54,721 $707,937


       
(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").
(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.
(3) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.
(4) Reinsurance coverage on 40% of eligible single premium policies and 20% of all other eligible policies.


     Exhibit J
      
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Geographic Data
      
      
IIF by State
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
CA12.2% 12.3% 12.5%
FL12.0  12.0  11.8 
TX11.3  11.3  10.9 
CO4.0  4.0  4.1 
AZ4.0  3.9  3.8 
GA3.8  3.8  3.7 
WA3.4  3.4  3.4 
NC3.1  3.1  3.0 
MI2.6  2.6  2.5 
NY2.6  2.6  2.6 
All Others41.0  41.0  41.7 
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
      
      
      
Gross RIF by State
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
CA12.2% 12.3% 12.5%
FL12.2  12.2  12.0 
TX11.6  11.5  11.2 
AZ4.0  4.0  3.9 
CO3.9  4.0  4.0 
GA3.9  3.9  3.8 
WA3.4  3.4  3.4 
NC3.1  3.1  3.0 
MI2.6  2.6  2.5 
UT2.6  2.6  2.4 
All Others40.5  40.4  41.3 
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0%


         Exhibit K
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
          
Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default
 Three Months Ended
  2025   2024 
 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
Beginning default inventory 17,255   17,759   18,439   15,906   13,954 
Plus: new defaults (A) 10,357   8,810   9,664   11,136   9,984 
Less: cures (8,713)  (9,078)  (10,173)  (8,408)  (7,819)
Less: claims paid (296)  (215)  (153)  (183)  (182)
Less: rescissions and denials, net (20)  (21)  (18)  (12)  (31)
Ending default inventory 18,583   17,255   17,759   18,439   15,906 
          
(A) New defaults remaining as of September 30, 2025 7,693   3,556   2,221   1,696   1,164 
Cure rate (1) 26%  60%  77%  85%  88%
          
Total amount paid for claims (in thousands)$16,456  $9,007  $6,330  $7,740  $5,749 
Average amount paid per claim (in thousands)$56  $42  $41  $42  $32 
Severity 78%  67%  70%  68%  58%
          
Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE
 Three Months Ended
  2025   2024 
($ in thousands)September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period$345,952  $338,128  $310,156  $274,926  $246,107 
Less: Reinsurance recoverables 41,966   40,351   36,655   30,867   26,022 
Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period 303,986   297,777   273,501   244,059   220,085 
Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:         
Current period 62,349   45,119   48,928   50,212   51,649 
Prior years (18,179)  (29,796)  (18,208)  (12,976)  (21,836)
Incurred losses and LAE during the period 44,170   15,323   30,720   37,236   29,813 
Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:         
Current period 552   315   51   1,569   637 
Prior years 16,013   8,799   6,393   6,225   5,202 
Loss and LAE payments during the period 16,565   9,114   6,444   7,794   5,839 
Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period 331,591   303,986   297,777   273,501   244,059 
Plus: Reinsurance recoverables 47,957   41,966   40,351   36,655   30,867 
Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period$379,548  $345,952  $338,128  $310,156  $274,926 
          
          
          
(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.


     Exhibit L
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
       
 September 30, 2025
 Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of
Reserves		Percentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments6,444 35%$36,67210%$503,8427%
Three payments2,658 14  27,7898  215,32113 
Four to eleven payments6,683 36  143,17341  559,66326 
Twelve or more payments2,551 14  125,47536  206,73561 
Pending claims247 1  17,3655  19,53789 
Total case reserves18,583 100% 350,474100%$1,505,09823%
IBNR   26,287   
LAE   2,787   
Total reserves for losses and LAE  $379,548   
       
Average reserve per default:      
Case  $18.9   
Total  $20.4   
       
Default Rate2.29%     
3+ Month Default Rate1.49%     
       
 December 31, 2024
 Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of
Reserves		Percentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments6,691 36%$32,67211%$522,6446%
Three payments3,154 17  26,2789  250,69610 
Four to eleven payments6,408 35  122,55143  515,60024 
Twelve or more payments2,022 11  93,26933  153,37661 
Pending claims164 1  11,1744  12,47890 
Total case reserves18,439 100% 285,944100%$1,454,79420%
IBNR   21,446   
LAE   2,766   
Total reserves for losses and LAE  $310,156   
       
Average reserve per default:      
Case  $15.5   
Total  $16.8   
       
Default Rate2.27%     
3+ Month Default Rate1.44%     
       
 September 30, 2024
 Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of
Reserves		Percentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)      
Missed Payments:      
Two payments5,704 36%$29,18711%$425,3677%
Three payments2,589 16  24,66210  202,13812 
Four to eleven payments5,498 35  104,22341  437,51524 
Twelve or more payments1,980 12  86,82135  144,39660 
Pending claims135 1  8,6203  9,69289 
Total case reserves15,906 100% 253,513100%$1,219,10821%
IBNR   19,013   
LAE   2,400   
Total reserves for losses and LAE  $274,926   
       
Average reserve per default:      
Case  $15.9   
Total  $17.3   
       
Default Rate1.95%     
3+ Month Default Rate1.25%     


        Exhibit M
         
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Investments Available for Sale
         
Investments Available for Sale by Asset Class
Asset ClassSeptember 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)Fair Value Percent Fair Value  Percent
U.S. Treasury securities$382,791  6.3% $547,290  9.3%
U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities 1,178,691  19.4   1,125,436  19.2 
Municipal debt securities 613,089  10.0   583,501  9.9 
Non-U.S. government securities 63,142  1.0   69,798  1.2 
Corporate debt securities 1,930,920  31.7   1,783,046  30.3 
Residential and commercial mortgage securities 463,344  7.6   478,086  8.1 
Asset-backed securities 817,812  13.5   631,959  10.8 
Money market funds 640,076  10.5   657,605  11.2 
Total investments available for sale$6,089,865  100.0% $5,876,721  100.0%
         
Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating
Rating(1)September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)Fair Value Percent Fair Value  Percent
Aaa$841,702  15.4% $2,513,014  48.1%
Aa1 1,817,913  33.4   101,809  2.0 
Aa2 296,607  5.4   301,080  5.8 
Aa3 307,657  5.6   271,069  5.2 
A1 569,589  10.5   511,076  9.8 
A2 458,648  8.4   411,999  7.9 
A3 503,779  9.2   463,616  8.8 
Baa1 222,589  4.1   218,454  4.2 
Baa2 212,197  3.9   198,193  3.8 
Baa3 147,026  2.7   151,729  2.9 
Below Baa3 72,082  1.4   77,077  1.5 
Total(2)$5,449,789  100.0% $5,219,116  100.0%
         
(1) Based on ratings issued by Moody's, if available. S&P or Fitch rating utilized if Moody's not available.   
(2) Excludes $640,076 and $657,605 of money market funds at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.   
         
Investments Available for Sale by Duration and Book Yield
Effective DurationSeptember 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
($ in thousands)Fair Value Percent Fair Value  Percent
< 1 Year$1,511,803  24.8% $1,587,022  26.9%
1 to < 2 Years 567,580  9.3   544,630  9.3 
2 to < 3 Years 515,475  8.5   473,301  8.1 
3 to < 4 Years 628,295  10.3   445,614  7.6 
4 to < 5 Years 528,981  8.7   546,414  9.3 
5 or more Years 2,337,731  38.4   2,279,740  38.8 
Total investments available for sale$6,089,865  100.0% $5,876,721  100.0%
         
Pre-tax investment income yield:        
Three months ended 3.89%       
Nine months ended September 30, 2025 3.83%       


Cash and investments available for sale at the holding companies:    
($ in thousands)    
As of September 30, 2025$1,038,747   
As of December 31, 2024$1,052,900   
     


         Exhibit N
          
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
          
  2025   2024 
 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
($ in thousands)         
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Subsidiaries (7):         
Combined statutory capital (1)$3,732,465  $3,714,146  $3,642,374  $3,594,381  $3,584,580 
          
Combined net risk in force (2)$33,367,706  $33,986,508  $34,968,089  $35,159,976  $34,893,957 
          
Risk-to-capital ratios (3):         
Essent Guaranty, Inc.8.9:1 9.2:1 9.6:1 9.8:1 10.0:1
Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.3:1
Combined (4)N/A N/A N/A N/A 9.7:1
          
Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (5):         
Available Assets$3,666,883  $3,654,460  $3,628,675  $3,612,993  $3,598,725 
Minimum Required Assets 2,065,890   2,075,409   2,107,620   2,029,738   1,903,473 
PMIERs excess Available Assets$1,600,993  $1,579,051  $1,521,055  $1,583,255  $1,695,252 
PMIERs sufficiency ratio (6) 177%  176%  172%  178%  189%
          
Essent Reinsurance Ltd.:        
Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis)$1,722,135  $1,751,720  $1,780,924  $1,773,044  $1,826,901 
          
Net risk in force (2)$25,453,510  $24,802,145  $23,482,726  $23,250,018  $23,003,846 
          
          
(1) Combined statutory capital equals the sum of statutory capital of Essent Guaranty, Inc. plus Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. when applicable, after eliminating the impact of intercompany transactions. Statutory capital is computed based on accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual.
(2) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established.
(3) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital.
(4) When applicable, the combined risk-to-capital ratio equals the sum of the net risk in force of Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. divided by the combined statutory capital.
(5) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated.
(6) PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated by dividing Available Assets by Minimum Required Assets.
(7) Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc. provided reinsurance to Essent Guaranty, Inc. on certain policies originated prior to April 1, 2019. Effective December 31, 2024, Essent Guaranty of PA commuted its outstanding risk in force back to Essent Guaranty and surrendered its insurance license. Combined statutory capital and combined net risk in force as of and subsequent to December 31, 2024 are for Essent Guaranty only.


Exhibit O
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information
(Unaudited)
          
The following tables set forth quarterly financial information for our reportable business segment, Mortgage Insurance, our Corporate & Other category and our consolidated results for the five quarters ending September 30, 2025 (unaudited). Our Corporate & Other category is used to reconcile our reportable business segment to consolidated results and includes business activities associated with our title insurance operations, income and losses from holding company treasury operations, and general corporate operating expenses not attributable to our operating segments.
          
 Mortgage Insurance
  2025   2024 
 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
($ in thousands)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned$231,628  $233,907  $233,630  $227,863  $231,249 
Net investment income 49,568   48,892   47,630   46,191   46,241 
Realized investment gains (losses), net (427)  (124)  (101)  (120)  73 
Income (loss) from other invested assets (605)  3,619   3,209   2,925   3,132 
Other income 2,391   3,523   4,501   3,884   3,706 
Total revenues 282,555   289,817   288,869   280,743   284,401 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 44,177   15,359   30,722   37,254   29,816 
          
Compensation and benefits 16,568   16,793   19,890   18,037   17,656 
Premium and other taxes 6,018   6,000   5,574   5,968   5,863 
Ceding commission (6,942)  (6,910)  (6,508)  (6,547)  (6,433)
Other underwriting and operating expenses 10,949   11,128   11,637   11,779   10,798 
Net operating expenses before allocations 26,593   27,011   30,593   29,237   27,884 
Corporate expense allocations 7,583   9,241   13,014   10,657   10,672 
Operating expenses after allocations 34,176   36,252   43,607   39,894   38,556 
Income before income tax expense$204,202  $238,206  $214,540  $203,595  $216,029 
          
Loss Ratio (1) 19.1%  6.6%  13.1%  16.3%  12.9%
Expense Ratio (2) 14.8%  15.5%  18.7%  17.5%  16.7%
Combined Ratio 33.9%  22.1%  31.8%  33.8%  29.6%
          
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision (benefit) for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.


Exhibit O, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information
(Unaudited)
          
 Corporate & Other
  2025   2024 
 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
($ in thousands)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned$14,704  $14,902  $12,218  $16,602  $17,687 
Net investment income 10,227   10,397   10,580   10,368   11,099 
Realized investment gains (losses), net 2   (5)  (80)  6   (5)
Income (loss) from other invested assets 2,375   847   4,199   3,964   (312)
Other income 1,967   3,185   1,772   3,344   3,708 
Total revenues 29,275   29,326   28,689   34,284   32,177 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 745   1,696   565   3,721   850 
          
Compensation and benefits 12,608   13,926   19,802   16,490   16,136 
Premium and other taxes (88)  495   1,329   569   432 
Ceding commission 47             
Other underwriting and operating expenses 20,338   21,333   19,400   24,655   22,429 
Net operating expenses before allocations 32,905   35,754   40,531   41,714   38,997 
Corporate expense allocations (7,583)  (9,241)  (13,014)  (10,657)  (10,672)
Operating expenses after allocations 25,322   26,513   27,517   31,057   28,325 
Interest expense 8,251   8,148   8,148   8,151   11,457 
Loss before income tax expense$(5,043) $(7,031) $(7,541) $(8,645) $(8,455)



 Consolidated
  2025   2024 
 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
($ in thousands)         
Revenues:         
Net premiums earned$246,332  $248,809  $245,848  $244,465  $248,936 
Net investment income 59,795   59,289   58,210   56,559   57,340 
Realized investment gains (losses), net (425)  (129)  (181)  (114)  68 
Income from other invested assets 1,770   4,466   7,408   6,889   2,820 
Other income 4,358   6,708   6,273   7,228   7,414 
Total revenues 311,830   319,143   317,558   315,027   316,578 
          
Losses and expenses:         
Provision for losses and LAE 44,922   17,055   31,287   40,975   30,666 
          
Compensation and benefits 29,176   30,719   39,692   34,527   33,792 
Premium and other taxes 5,930   6,495   6,903   6,537   6,295 
Ceding commission (6,895)  (6,910)  (6,508)  (6,547)  (6,433)
Other underwriting and operating expenses 31,287   32,461   31,037   36,434   33,227 
Total other underwriting and operating expenses 59,498   62,765   71,124   70,951   66,881 
Interest expense 8,251   8,148   8,148   8,151   11,457 
Income before income tax expense$199,159  $231,175  $206,999  $194,950  $207,574 

