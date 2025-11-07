Ingredion Board of Directors Waives Mandatory Retirement for Jim Zallie; Will Continue as Ingredion President & CEO

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions for food, beverage and industrial applications, announced today that its Board of Directors has waived the Company’s governance policy requiring Ingredion's CEO, James P. Zallie, to retire at age 65. Zallie has agreed to remain in his position beyond April 2026, when he turns 65.

"Jim has provided exceptional leadership for the Company in defining and pursuing its innovation-driven growth strategy to become the go-to provider of texture and healthful solutions that make healthy taste better. The board has full confidence in Jim, and we look forward to his continued leadership of the Ingredion team,” said Gregory B. Kenny, chairman, speaking on behalf of Ingredion's Board of Directors. "Waiving the mandatory retirement policy for Jim provides the Board greater flexibility with its CEO succession process.”

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE​: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

