Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results; Earnings Call at 10AM PDT (1PM EDT) Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All dollar amounts are in US dollars ($).

“Endeavour Silver delivered a strong third quarter, highlighted by a significant increase in production and robust revenue growth,” commented Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “With silver equivalent production up 88% year-over-year and operating cash flow more than doubling, we continue to demonstrate the strength of our mining operations and our team’s commitment to operational excellence. With the recent achievement of commercial production at Terronera in October, we are excited about the Company’s future growth and the combined performance of our four operating mines in the coming quarters.”

Q3 2025 Highlights

Increased Production Output and Capacity: 1,766,926 ounces (“oz”) silver and 7,285 oz gold for 3.0 million oz of silver equivalent (“AgEq”) ( 1) . Production was 88% higher than the same period in 2024 and excludes Terronera.

1,766,926 ounces (“oz”) silver and 7,285 oz gold for 3.0 million oz of silver equivalent (“AgEq”) . Production was 88% higher than the same period in 2024 and excludes Terronera. Higher oz Sold with Higher Realized Prices : $94.5 million from the sale of 1,762,484 oz of silver and 7,478 oz of gold at average realized prices of $38.58 per oz silver and $3,550 per oz gold. Revenue from operations is 77% higher than in the same period in 2024.

: $94.5 million from the sale of 1,762,484 oz of silver and 7,478 oz of gold at average realized prices of $38.58 per oz silver and $3,550 per oz gold. Revenue from operations is 77% higher than in the same period in 2024. Strong Mine Operating Cash Flow : $39.7 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes (2) , 102% higher than the same period in 2024.

: $39.7 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes , 102% higher than the same period in 2024. Operating Costs Impacted by Higher Realized Prices: Cash costs(2) of $18.09 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs(2) of $30.53 per oz, net of by-product credits were 59% and 18% higher, respectively, than the same period in 2024, partially driven by the impact of higher royalties, higher profit participation and higher cost of third-party mineralized material.

Strong Cash Position : $57.0 million in cash as of September 30, 2025.

$57.0 million in cash as of September 30, 2025. Higher Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA of $28.2 million compared to $13.9 million in the same quarter in 2024 due higher metal prices, the new contribution from Kolpa and the negative impact of the Trunnion failure in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.2 million compared to $13.9 million in the same quarter in 2024 due higher metal prices, the new contribution from Kolpa and the negative impact of the Trunnion failure in Q3 2024. Terronera Declares Commercial Production: During the third quarter, the plant experienced only eight days of downtime, while consistently exceeding an average of 90% of the designed nameplate capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day, and metal recoveries of at least 90% projected, therefore commercial production was announced effective October 1, 2025. (See news release dated October 16, 2025 here).





Financial Overview

Three Months Ended September 30 Q3 2025 Highlights Nine months Ended September 30 2025 2024 % Change

2025 2024 % Change Production 1,766,926 874,717 102% Silver ounces produced 4,456,455 3,647,295 22% 7,285 9,290 (22%) Gold ounces produced 23,379 29,972 (22%) 5,664 - - Lead tonnes produced 9,167 - - 3,666 - - Zinc tonnes produced 5,982 - - 3,037,156 1,617,925 88% Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 7,438,645 6,045,055 23% 18.09 11.35 59% Cash costs per silver ounce(2) 16.58 12.83 29% 28.95 18.65 55% Total production costs per ounce(2) 26.43 19.41 36% 30.53 25.82 18% All-in sustaining costs per ounce(2) 27.19 23.10 18% 400,245 175,065 129% Processed tonnes 913,580 615,848 48% 144.88 138.54 5% Direct operating costs per tonne(2) 145.91 137.90 6% 192.78 189.85 2% Direct costs per tonne(2) 198.92 187.95 6% Financial 111.4 53.4 109% Revenue from operations ($ millions) 260.2 175.4 48% 1,762,484 1,017,392 73% Silver ounces sold 4,441,848 3,991,055 11% 7,478 9,412 (21%) Gold ounces sold 23,722 30,179 (21%) 38.58 29.63 30% Realized silver price per ounce 35.07 26.71 31% 3,550 2,528 40% Realized gold price per ounce 3,308 2,328 42% 31.5 - - Pre-operating production revenue ($ millions) 34.8 - - 722,130 - - Pre-operating production silver equivalent ounces sold(1) 807,841 - - (42.0) (17.3) (143%) Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) (95.3) (32.5) (193%) (2.1) 1.6 (231%) Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($ millions)(2) (11.5) 0.9 (1,384%) 15.6 12.5 25% Mine operating earnings ($ millions) 36.2 34.3 5% 39.7 19.6 102% Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions)(2) 84.6 59.1 43% 13.6 4.5 205% Operating cash flow before working capital changes(2) 36.3 21.5 69% (12.6) (5.6) (126%) EBITDA ($ millions)(2) (29.3) 5.7 (617%) 28.2 13.9 103% Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)(2) 54.1 42.0 29% (56.1) 29.4 (291%) Working capital ($ millions)(2) (56.1) 29.4 (291%) Shareholders (0.14) (0.07) (100%) Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($) (0.34) (0.14) (143%) (0.01) 0.01 (200%) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic ($)(2) (0.04) 0.00 (100%) 0.05 0.02 150% Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(2) 0.13 0.09 44% 291,373,472 246,000,878 18% Weighted average shares outstanding 279,183,612 238,827,655 17%

(1) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 Ag:Au ratio, 60:1 (Ag:Pb) ratio, 85:1 (Ag:Zn) ratio and 300:1 (Ag:Cu) ratio.

(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company’s website, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Direct operating costs per tonne in Q3 2025 increased to $144.88, slightly higher than $138.54 in Q3 2024. This increase was caused by the addition of Kolpa which incurs relatively higher direct operating costs per tonne, and higher direct operating costs per tonne at Bolañitos as a result of lower throughput.

Consolidated cash costs per silver ounce, net of by-product credits, were $18.09 in Q3 2025, a 59% increase compared to $11.35 in Q3 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a shift in the ratio of silver to gold production at Bolañitos and Guanaceví, with lower grades of gold leading to lower by-product credits and therefore higher cash costs net of by-product credits. The impact of higher realized prices is also observed as higher royalty costs, higher profit participation costs, and higher costs of purchased third-party material negatively impacted the underlying cash costs. Furthermore, the volume of third-party material purchased was 87% higher in the current period compared to the same period in 2024, which negatively impacts the underlying cash costs, but drives a higher quantity of ounces being produced.

All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per silver ounce in Q3 2025 were $30.53, 18% higher than $25.82 in Q3 2024. This increase was driven by a higher AISC at Bolañitos, caused by higher cash costs net of by-product credits, as well as higher corporate general and administrative costs which are allocated to the operations based on their share of silver equivalent ounces produced. The higher corporate general and administrative costs in Q3 2025 were caused by the $2.7 million revaluation of the Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) due to the higher share price that increases the liability value of cash-settled DSUs held by the Company’s independent directors.

In Q3 2025, the Company’s mine operating earnings were $15.6 million (Q3 2024 – $12.5 million) from revenue of $142.8 million (Q3 2024 – $53.4 million) and cost of sales of $127.2 million (Q3 2024 – $41.0 million). The improvement in mine operating earnings is due to higher operating earnings at Bolañitos and Guanaceví driven by higher realized metal prices, as well as the additional contribution of $3.9 million in operating earnings from Kolpa. These earnings are offset by Terronera’s operating loss of $3.6 million during the commissioning period. The increase in cost of sales compared to the prior period was driven by an additional $35.1 million from Kolpa, and $35.1 million from Terronera.

In Q3 2025, the Company had operating earnings of $1.8 million (Q3 2024 – earnings of $3.8 million) after exploration, evaluation and development costs of $7.3 million (Q3 2024 – $4.7 million), and general and administrative expenses of $6.5 million (Q3 2024 – $4.0 million). Exploration expenses increased as work began post-acquisition at Kolpa in Q2 2025, which was not incurred in the comparative period. As noted above, the increase in general and administrative expenses is primarily due to a $2.7 million revaluation of DSUs, which was $2.1 million higher than Q3 2024.

The loss before taxes for Q3 2025 was $37.5 million (Q3 2024 – loss of $13.3 million) after a loss on derivative contracts of $39.0 million (Q3 2024 – $19.4 million), partially offset by a foreign exchange gain of $0.6 million (Q3 2024 – loss of $3.1 million), investment and other income of $0.2 million (Q3 2024 – income of $5.9 million), and finance costs of $1.0 million (Q3 2024 – $0.5 million). The outstanding derivative contracts for gold, silver, and the Mexican peso were revalued at the end of the period and the higher precious metal prices drove a larger derivative liability fair value, thereby generating a $39.0 million derivative loss for the period.

The Company realized a net loss for the period of $42.0 million (Q3 2024 – net loss of $17.3 million) after an income tax expense of $4.5 million (Q3 2024 – $4.0 million). The deferred tax recovery was $6.2 million (Q3 2024 – $0.5 million), derived from changes in temporary timing differences between accounting and tax recognition.

Adjusted net loss was $2.1 million compared to adjusted net earnings of $1.6 million in Q3 2024, largely due to the largely due to the $5.7 million comparative difference in investment and other category partially offset by the higher mine profitability.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2025, and associated Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) which are available on the Company’s website, www.edrsilver.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier silver producer with four operating mines in Mexico and Peru and a robust pipeline of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile, and the United States. With a proven track record of discovery, development, and responsible mining, Endeavour is driving organic growth and creating lasting value on its path to becoming a leading senior silver producer.

Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 Ag:Au ratio, 60:1 (Ag:Pb) ratio, 85:1 (Ag:Zn) ratio and 300:1 (Ag:Cu) ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, AISC per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA per share, sustaining and growth capital and adjusted net earnings (loss).

Please see the September 30, 2025 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section “Non-IFRS Measures” in the September 30, 2025 MD&A available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Reconciliation of Working Capital

Expressed in thousands of US dollars As at September 30, 2025 As at December 31, 2024 Current assets $207,931 $157,647 Current liabilities 263,989 78,866 Working capital surplus (deficit) ($56,058) $78,781





Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended

September 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($41,956) ($17,300) ($95,318) ($32,501) Unrealized foreign exchange (Gain) loss (1,325) 1,445 (3,852) 3,777 Gain (loss) on derivatives, copper stream and contingent liabilities revaluations 38,939 17,109 80,958 26,362 Acquisition costs - - 3,602 - Change in fair value of investments (501) (109) (822) 1,177 Change in fair value of cash settled DSUs 2,742 454 3,962 2,078 Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($2,101) $1,599 ($11,470) $893 Basic weighted average share outstanding 291,373,472 246,000,878 279,183,612 238,827,655 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($0.01) $0.01 ($0.04) $0.00





Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 Mine operating earnings per financial statements $15,609 $12,483 $36,195 $34,335 Share-based compensation 132 73 302 226 Depreciation 23,915 7,032 48,131 24,548 Mine operating cash flow before taxes $39,656 $19,588 $84,628 $59,109





Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (except for per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements $27,052 $8,467 $51,978 $23,963 Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements 13,443 4,012 15,649 2,480 Operating cash flow before working capital changes $13,609 $4,455 $36,329 $21,483 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 291,373,472 246,000,878 279,183,612 238,827,655 Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share $0.05 $0.02 $0.13 $0.09





Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($41,956) ($17,300) ($95,318) ($32,501) Depreciation – cost of sales 23,915 7,032 48,131 24,548 Depreciation – exploration, evaluation and development 133 221 387 568 Depreciation – general & administration 98 99 305 304 Finance costs 684 357 1,714 595 Current income tax expense 10,663 4,523 25,036 13,068 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (6,166) (512) (9,579) (908) EBITDA ($12,629) ($5,580) ($29,324) $5,674 Share based compensation 942 564 3,139 2,896 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,325) 1,445 (3,852) 3,777 Gain (loss) on derivatives, copper stream and contingent liabilities revaluations 38,939 17,109 80,958 26,362 Change in fair value of investments (501) (109) (822) 1,177 Change in fair value of cash settled DSUs 2,742 454 3,962 2,078 Adjusted EBITDA $28,168 $13,883 $54,061 $41,964 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 291,373,472 246,000,878 279,183,612 238,827,655 Adjusted EBITDA per share $0.10 $0.06 $0.19 $0.18





Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Direct production costs per financial statements $26,250 $11,681 $26,816 $64,747 Purchase of the third-party material (7,346) - (984) (8,330) Smelting and refining costs included in revenue - 431 1,924 2,355 Opening finished goods (5,939) (935) (574) (7,448) Closing finished goods 5,523 541 600 6,664 Direct operating costs 18,488 11,718 27,782 57,988 Purchase of the third-party material 7,346 - 984 8,330 Royalties 7,562 212 630 8,404 Special mining duty(1) 1,356 521 559 2,436 Direct costs 34,752 12,451 29,955 77,158 By-products sales (11,302) (14,667) (20,618) (46,587) Opening by-products inventory fair market value 2,302 1,310 526 4,138 Closing by-products inventory fair market value (2,288) (666) (548) (3,502) Cash costs net of by-products 23,464 (1,572) 9,315 31,207 Depreciation 8,264 2,948 7,612 18,824 Share-based compensation 48 35 49 132 Opening finished goods depreciation (1,843) (214) (125) (2,182) Closing finished goods depreciation 1,707 132 131 1,970 Total production costs $31,640 $1,329 $16,982 $49,951





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Direct production costs per financial statements $18,968 $9,737 $ - $28,705 Purchase of the third-party material (2,796) - - (2,796) Smelting and refining costs included in revenue - 496 - 496 Opening finished goods (4,038) (557) - (4,595) Closing finished goods 1,725 718 - 2,443 Direct operating costs 13,859 10,394 - 24,253 Purchase of the third-party material 2,796 - - 2,796 Royalties 5,060 91 - 5,151 Special mining duty(1) 463 573 - 1,036 Direct costs 22,178 11,058 - 33,236 By-products sales (8,289) (15,505) - (23,794) Opening by-products inventory fair market value 2,187 751 - 2,938 Closing by-products inventory fair market value (1,059) (1,478) - (2,537) Cash costs net of by-products 15,017 (5,174) - 9,843 Depreciation 4,656 2,376 - 7,032 Share-based compensation 59 14 - 73 Opening finished goods depreciation (1,326) (144) - (1,470) Closing finished goods depreciation 515 184 - 699 Total production costs $18,921 ($2,744) $ - $16,177





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 99,340 105,153 195,752 400,245 Payable silver ounces 1,021,248 137,052 567,017 1,725,317 Cash costs per silver ounce $22.98 ($11.47) $16.43 $18.09 Total production costs per ounce $30.98 $9.70 $29.95 $28.95 Direct operating costs per tonne $186.11 $111.44 $141.92 $144.88 Direct costs per tonne $349.83 $118.41 $153.03 $192.78





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 67,094 107,971 - 175,065 Payable silver ounces 766,599 100,694 - 867,293 Cash costs per silver ounce $ 19.59 ($ 51.38 ) - $ 11.35 Total production costs per ounce $ 24.68 ($ 27.25 ) - $ 18.65 Direct operating costs per tonne $ 206.56 $ 96.27 - $ 138.54 Direct costs per tonne $ 330.55 $ 102.42 - $ 189.85





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Direct production costs per financial statements $ 74,752 $ 33,004 $ 43,117 $ 150,873 Purchase of the third-party material (20,313 ) - (1,606 ) (21,919 ) Smelting and refining costs included in revenue - 1,212 3,012 4,224 Opening finished goods (5,448 ) (485 ) (610 ) (6,543 ) Closing finished goods 5,523 541 600 6,664 Direct operating costs 54,514 34,272 44,513 133,299 Purchase of the third-party material 20,313 - 1,606 21,919 Royalties 19,825 553 630 21,008 Special mining duty (1) 3,419 1,375 707 5,501 Direct costs 98,071 36,200 47,456 181,727 By-products sales (35,728 ) (40,621 ) (33,893 ) (110,242 ) Opening by-products inventory fair market value 3,185 772 544 4,501 Closing by-products inventory fair market value (2,288 ) (666 ) (548 ) (3,502 ) Cash costs net of by-products 63,240 (4,315 ) 13,559 72,484 Depreciation 21,148 8,332 12,769 42,249 Share-based compensation 134 95 73 302 Opening finished goods depreciation (1,188 ) (92 ) (134 ) (1,414 ) Closing finished goods depreciation 1,707 132 131 1,970 Total production costs $ 85,041 $ 4,152 $ 26,398 $ 115,591





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Direct production costs per financial statements $ 68,855 $ 30,258 $ - $ 99,113 Purchase of the third-party material (10,231 ) - (10,231 ) Smelting and refining costs included in revenue - 1,436 - 1,436 Opening finished goods (7,137 ) (699 ) - (7,836 ) Closing finished goods 1,725 718 - 2,443 Direct operating costs 53,212 31,713 - 84,925 Purchase of the third-party material 10,231 - - 10,231 Royalties 16,948 259 - 17,207 Special mining duty (1) 2,113 1,270 - 3,383 Direct costs 82,504 33,242 - 115,746 By-products sales (27,642 ) (42,622 ) - (70,264 ) Opening by-products inventory fair market value 2,909 619 - 3,528 Closing by-products inventory fair market value (1,059 ) (1,478 ) - (2,537 ) Cash costs net of by-products 56,712 (10,239 ) - 46,473 Depreciation 16,436 8,112 - 24,548 Share-based compensation 181 45 - 226 Opening finished goods depreciation (1,459 ) (197 ) - (1,656 ) Closing finished goods depreciation 515 184 - 699 Total production costs $ 72,385 ($ 2,095 ) $ - $ 70,290





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 298,612 300,320 314,648 913,580 Payable silver ounces 3,028,411 418,312 926,364 4,373,087 Cash costs per silver ounce $ 20.88 ($ 10.32 ) $ 14.64 $ 16.58 Total production costs per ounce $ 28.08 $ 9.93 $ 28.50 $ 26.43 Direct operating costs per tonne $ 182.56 $ 114.12 $ 141.47 $ 145.91 Direct costs per tonne $ 328.42 $ 120.54 $ 150.82 $ 198.92





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 294,995 320,853 - 615,848 Payable silver ounces 3,290,499 330,563 - 3,621,062 Cash costs per silver ounce $ 17.24 ($ 30.97 ) - $ 12.83 Total production costs per ounce $ 22.00 ($ 6.34 ) - $ 19.41 Direct operating costs per tonne $ 180.38 $ 98.84 - $ 137.90 Direct costs per tonne $ 279.68 $ 103.61 - $ 187.95

(1) Special mining duty is an EBITDA royalty tax presented as a current income tax in accordance with IFRS.



Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Cash costs net of by-products $ 23,464 ($ 1,572 ) $ 9,315 $ 31,207 Operations share-based compensation 48 35 49 132 Corporate general and administrative 2,584 954 2,245 5,784 Acquisition costs - - - - Corporate share-based compensation 218 79 358 655 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 165 93 55 313 Mine site expensed exploration 286 269 1,540 2,095 Equipment loan payments - - 104 104 Capital expenditures sustaining 4,989 3,873 3,521 12,383 All-In-Sustaining Costs $ 31,754 $ 3,731 $ 17,187 $ 52,673 Acquisition costs - Growth exploration, evaluation and development 4,876 Growth capital expenditures 22,266 All-In-Costs $ 79,815





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Cash costs net of by-products $ 15,017 ($ 5,174 ) $ - $ 9,843 Operations share-based compensation 59 14 - 73 Corporate general and administrative 2,034 1,154 - 3,188 Corporate share-based compensation 428 267 - 695 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 85 68 - 153 Mine site expensed exploration 313 321 - 634 Equipment loan payments - 19 - 19 Capital expenditures sustaining 5,696 2,092 - 7,788 All-In-Sustaining Costs $ 23,632 ($ 1,239 ) $ - $ 22,393 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 4,056 Growth capital expenditures 41,008 All-In-Costs $ 67,457





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 99,340 105,153 195,752 400,245 Payable silver ounces 1,021,248 137,052 567,017 1,725,317 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,279,860 471,158 1,286,139 3,037,156 All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce $ 31.09 $ 27.22 $ 30.31 $ 30.53





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 67,094 107,971 - 175,065 Payable silver ounces 766,599 100,694 - 867,293 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 995,146 622,779 - 1,617,925 - All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce $ 30.83 ($ 12.31 ) - $ 25.82





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Cash costs net of by-products $ 63,240 ($ 4,315 ) $ 13,559 $ 72,484 Operations share-based compensation 134 95 73 302 Corporate general and administrative 6,334 2,357 7,000 15,692 Acquisition costs - - (3,602 ) (3,602 ) Corporate share-based compensation 1,268 472 681 2,421 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 472 268 96 836 Mine site expensed exploration 855 645 2,576 4,076 Equipment loan payments - - 170 170 Capital expenditures sustaining 13,216 7,473 $ 5,853 26,542 All-In-Sustaining Costs $ 85,519 $ 6,995 $ 26,406 $ 118,921 Acquisition costs 3,602 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 11,839 Growth capital expenditures 103,842 All-In-Costs $ 238,204





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Cash costs net of by-products $ 56,712 ($ 10,239 ) $ - $ 46,473 Operations share-based compensation 181 45 - 226 Corporate general and administrative 6,501 2,865 - 9,366 Corporate share-based compensation 1,802 794 - 2,596 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 288 218 - 506 Mine site expensed exploration 776 970 - 1,746 Equipment loan payments 206 306 - 512 Capital expenditures sustaining 15,657 6,557 - 22,214 All-In-Sustaining Costs $ 82,123 $ 1,516 $ - $ 83,639 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 10,879 Growth capital expenditures 127,280 All-In-Costs $ 221,798





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 298,612 300,320 314,648 913,580 Payable silver ounces 3,028,411 418,312 926,364 4,373,087 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 3,897,142 1,450,287 2,091,217 7,438,645 All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce $ 28.24 $ 16.72 $ 28.51 $ 27.19 Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Guanaceví Bolañitos Kolpa Total Throughput tonnes 294,995 320,853 - 615,848 Payable silver ounces 3,290,499 330,563 - 3,621,062 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 4,196,000 1,849,055 - 6,045,055 All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce $ 24.96 $ 4.59 - $ 23.10



Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Capital expenditures sustaining $ 12,383 $ 7,788 $ 26,542 $ 22,214 Growth capital expenditures 22,266 41,008 103,842 127,280 Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows $ 34,649 $ 48,796 $ 130,384 $ 149,494





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Mine site expensed exploration $ 2,095 $ 634 $ 4,076 $ 1,746 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 4,876 4,056 11,839 10,879 Total exploration, evaluation and development 6,971 4,690 15,915 12,625 Exploration, evaluation and development depreciation 133 221 387 568 Exploration, evaluation and development share-based compensation 154 (204 ) 416 74 Exploration, evaluation and development expense $ 7,258 $ 4,707 $ 16,718 $ 13,267



Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce

Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross silver sales $ 76,194 $ 30,145 $ 164,218 $ 106,601 Silver ounces sold 1,975,175 1,017,392 4,682,170 3,991,055 Realized silver price per ounce $ 38.58 $ 29.63 $ 35.07 $ 26.71

1) inclusive of 212,691 oz of silver from pre-operating production at Terronera during three months and 240,321 oz during the nine months ended September 30, 2025





Expressed in thousands of US dollars



Three Months Ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross gold sales $ 49,158 $ 23,794 $ 101,930 $ 70,264 Gold ounces sold 13,847 9,412 30,816 30,179 Realized gold price per ounce $ 3,550 $ 2,528 $ 3,308 $ 2,328

1) inclusive of 6,368 oz of gold from pre-operating production at Terronera during three months and 7,094 oz during the nine months ended September 30, 2025





