Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results; Earnings Call at 10AM PDT (1PM EDT) Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All dollar amounts are in US dollars ($).

“Endeavour Silver delivered a strong third quarter, highlighted by a significant increase in production and robust revenue growth,” commented Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “With silver equivalent production up 88% year-over-year and operating cash flow more than doubling, we continue to demonstrate the strength of our mining operations and our team’s commitment to operational excellence. With the recent achievement of commercial production at Terronera in October, we are excited about the Company’s future growth and the combined performance of our four operating mines in the coming quarters.”

Q3 2025 Highlights

  • Increased Production Output and Capacity: 1,766,926 ounces (“oz”) silver and 7,285 oz gold for 3.0 million oz of silver equivalent (“AgEq”)(1). Production was 88% higher than the same period in 2024 and excludes Terronera.
  • Higher oz Sold with Higher Realized Prices: $94.5 million from the sale of 1,762,484 oz of silver and 7,478 oz of gold at average realized prices of $38.58 per oz silver and $3,550 per oz gold. Revenue from operations is 77% higher than in the same period in 2024.
  • Strong Mine Operating Cash Flow: $39.7 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes(2), 102% higher than the same period in 2024.
  • Operating Costs Impacted by Higher Realized Prices: Cash costs(2) of $18.09 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs(2) of $30.53 per oz, net of by-product credits were 59% and 18% higher, respectively, than the same period in 2024, partially driven by the impact of higher royalties, higher profit participation and higher cost of third-party mineralized material.
  • Strong Cash Position: $57.0 million in cash as of September 30, 2025.
  • Higher Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA of $28.2 million compared to $13.9 million in the same quarter in 2024 due higher metal prices, the new contribution from Kolpa and the negative impact of the Trunnion failure in Q3 2024.
  • Terronera Declares Commercial Production: During the third quarter, the plant experienced only eight days of downtime, while consistently exceeding an average of 90% of the designed nameplate capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day, and metal recoveries of at least 90% projected, therefore commercial production was announced effective October 1, 2025.  (See news release dated October 16, 2025 here).

Financial Overview

Three Months Ended September 30Q3 2025 HighlightsNine months Ended September 30
20252024% Change
 20252024% Change
   Production   
1,766,926874,717102%Silver ounces produced4,456,4553,647,29522%
7,2859,290(22%)Gold ounces produced23,37929,972(22%)
5,664--Lead tonnes produced9,167--
3,666--Zinc tonnes produced5,982--
3,037,1561,617,92588%Silver equivalent ounces produced(1)7,438,6456,045,05523%
18.0911.3559%Cash costs per silver ounce(2)16.5812.8329%
28.9518.6555%Total production costs per ounce(2)26.4319.4136%
30.5325.8218%All-in sustaining costs per ounce(2)27.1923.1018%
400,245175,065129%Processed tonnes913,580615,84848%
144.88138.545%Direct operating costs per tonne(2)145.91137.906%
192.78189.852%Direct costs per tonne(2)198.92187.956%
   Financial   
111.453.4109%Revenue from operations ($ millions)260.2175.448%
1,762,4841,017,39273%Silver ounces sold4,441,8483,991,05511%
7,4789,412(21%)Gold ounces sold23,72230,179(21%)
38.5829.6330%Realized silver price per ounce35.0726.7131%
3,5502,52840%Realized gold price per ounce3,3082,32842%
31.5--Pre-operating production revenue ($ millions)34.8--
722,130--Pre-operating production silver equivalent ounces sold(1)807,841--
(42.0)(17.3)(143%)Net earnings (loss) ($ millions)(95.3)(32.5)(193%)
(2.1)1.6(231%)Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($ millions)(2)(11.5)0.9(1,384%)
15.612.525%Mine operating earnings ($ millions)36.234.35%
39.719.6102%Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions)(2)84.659.143%
13.64.5205%Operating cash flow before working capital changes(2)36.321.569%
(12.6)(5.6)(126%)EBITDA ($ millions)(2)(29.3)5.7(617%)
28.213.9103%Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)(2)54.142.029%
(56.1)29.4(291%)Working capital ($ millions)(2)(56.1)29.4(291%)
   Shareholders   
(0.14)(0.07)(100%)Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($)(0.34)(0.14)(143%)
(0.01)0.01(200%)Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic ($)(2)(0.04)0.00(100%)
0.050.02150%Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(2)0.130.0944%
291,373,472246,000,87818%Weighted average shares outstanding279,183,612238,827,65517%

(1) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 Ag:Au ratio, 60:1 (Ag:Pb) ratio, 85:1 (Ag:Zn) ratio and 300:1 (Ag:Cu) ratio.
(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company’s website, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Direct operating costs per tonne in Q3 2025 increased to $144.88, slightly higher than $138.54 in Q3 2024. This increase was caused by the addition of Kolpa which incurs relatively higher direct operating costs per tonne, and higher direct operating costs per tonne at Bolañitos as a result of lower throughput.

Consolidated cash costs per silver ounce, net of by-product credits, were $18.09 in Q3 2025, a 59% increase compared to $11.35 in Q3 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a shift in the ratio of silver to gold production at Bolañitos and Guanaceví, with lower grades of gold leading to lower by-product credits and therefore higher cash costs net of by-product credits. The impact of higher realized prices is also observed as higher royalty costs, higher profit participation costs, and higher costs of purchased third-party material negatively impacted the underlying cash costs. Furthermore, the volume of third-party material purchased was 87% higher in the current period compared to the same period in 2024, which negatively impacts the underlying cash costs, but drives a higher quantity of ounces being produced.

All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per silver ounce in Q3 2025 were $30.53, 18% higher than $25.82 in Q3 2024. This increase was driven by a higher AISC at Bolañitos, caused by higher cash costs net of by-product credits, as well as higher corporate general and administrative costs which are allocated to the operations based on their share of silver equivalent ounces produced. The higher corporate general and administrative costs in Q3 2025 were caused by the $2.7 million revaluation of the Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) due to the higher share price that increases the liability value of cash-settled DSUs held by the Company’s independent directors.

In Q3 2025, the Company’s mine operating earnings were $15.6 million (Q3 2024 – $12.5 million) from revenue of $142.8 million (Q3 2024 – $53.4 million) and cost of sales of $127.2 million (Q3 2024 – $41.0 million). The improvement in mine operating earnings is due to higher operating earnings at Bolañitos and Guanaceví driven by higher realized metal prices, as well as the additional contribution of $3.9 million in operating earnings from Kolpa. These earnings are offset by Terronera’s operating loss of $3.6 million during the commissioning period. The increase in cost of sales compared to the prior period was driven by an additional $35.1 million from Kolpa, and $35.1 million from Terronera.

In Q3 2025, the Company had operating earnings of $1.8 million (Q3 2024 – earnings of $3.8 million) after exploration, evaluation and development costs of $7.3 million (Q3 2024 – $4.7 million), and general and administrative expenses of $6.5 million (Q3 2024 – $4.0 million). Exploration expenses increased as work began post-acquisition at Kolpa in Q2 2025, which was not incurred in the comparative period. As noted above, the increase in general and administrative expenses is primarily due to a $2.7 million revaluation of DSUs, which was $2.1 million higher than Q3 2024.

The loss before taxes for Q3 2025 was $37.5 million (Q3 2024 – loss of $13.3 million) after a loss on derivative contracts of $39.0 million (Q3 2024 – $19.4 million), partially offset by a foreign exchange gain of $0.6 million (Q3 2024 – loss of $3.1 million), investment and other income of $0.2 million (Q3 2024 – income of $5.9 million), and finance costs of $1.0 million (Q3 2024 – $0.5 million). The outstanding derivative contracts for gold, silver, and the Mexican peso were revalued at the end of the period and the higher precious metal prices drove a larger derivative liability fair value, thereby generating a $39.0 million derivative loss for the period.

The Company realized a net loss for the period of $42.0 million (Q3 2024 – net loss of $17.3 million) after an income tax expense of $4.5 million (Q3 2024 – $4.0 million). The deferred tax recovery was $6.2 million (Q3 2024 – $0.5 million), derived from changes in temporary timing differences between accounting and tax recognition.

Adjusted net loss was $2.1 million compared to adjusted net earnings of $1.6 million in Q3 2024, largely due to the largely due to the $5.7 million comparative difference in investment and other category partially offset by the higher mine profitability.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2025, and associated Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) which are available on the Company’s website, www.edrsilver.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s Q3 2025 financial results today at 10:00am Pacific (PST)/ 1:00pm Eastern (EST).

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
   
Time: 10:00am Pacific (PST) / 1:00pm Eastern (EST)
   
Telephone: Canada & US +1-833-752-3348
International +1-647-846-2804
   
Replay: Canada/US Toll Free +1-855-669-9658
International +1-412-317-0088
Access code is 8825809

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please click here.

The replay will also be available on the Company’s website at www.edrsilver.com.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier silver producer with four operating mines in Mexico and Peru and a robust pipeline of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile, and the United States. With a proven track record of discovery, development, and responsible mining, Endeavour is driving organic growth and creating lasting value on its path to becoming a leading senior silver producer.

Contact Information
Allison Pettit, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (877) 685 - 9775
Email: apettit@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 Ag:Au ratio, 60:1 (Ag:Pb) ratio, 85:1 (Ag:Zn) ratio and 300:1 (Ag:Cu) ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, AISC per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA per share, sustaining and growth capital and adjusted net earnings (loss).

Please see the September 30, 2025 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section “Non-IFRS Measures” in the September 30, 2025 MD&A available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Reconciliation of Working Capital

Expressed in thousands of US dollars As at September 30, 2025As at December 31, 2024
Current assets $207,931 $157,647
Current liabilities 263,989 78,866
Working capital surplus (deficit) ($56,058) $78,781


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Expressed in thousands US dollarsThree Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
 2025202420252024
Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements($41,956)($17,300)($95,318)($32,501)
Unrealized foreign exchange (Gain) loss(1,325)1,445(3,852)3,777
Gain (loss) on derivatives, copper stream and contingent liabilities revaluations38,93917,10980,95826,362
Acquisition costs--3,602-
Change in fair value of investments(501)(109)(822)1,177
Change in fair value of cash settled DSUs2,7424543,9622,078
Adjusted net earnings (loss)($2,101)$1,599($11,470)$893
Basic weighted average share outstanding291,373,472246,000,878279,183,612238,827,655
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share($0.01)$0.01($0.04)$0.00


Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes

Expressed in thousands US dollarsThree Months Ended September 30
Nine months ended September 30
 2025202420252024
Mine operating earnings per financial statements$15,609$12,483$36,195$34,335
Share-based compensation13273302226
Depreciation23,9157,03248,13124,548
Mine operating cash flow before taxes$39,656$19,588$84,628$59,109


Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share

Expressed in thousands US dollarsThree Months Ended September 30Nine Months Ended
September 30
(except for per share amounts)2025202420252024
Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements$27,052$8,467$51,978$23,963
Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements13,4434,01215,6492,480
Operating cash flow before working capital changes$13,609$4,455$36,329$21,483
Basic weighted average shares outstanding291,373,472246,000,878279,183,612238,827,655
Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share$0.05$0.02$0.13$0.09


Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Expressed in thousands US dollarsThree Months Ended
September 30		Nine Months Ended
September 30
 2025202420252024
Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements($41,956)($17,300)($95,318)($32,501)
Depreciation – cost of sales23,9157,03248,13124,548
Depreciation – exploration, evaluation and development133221387568
Depreciation – general & administration9899305304
Finance costs6843571,714595
Current income tax expense10,6634,52325,03613,068
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)(6,166)(512)(9,579)(908)
EBITDA($12,629)($5,580)($29,324)$5,674
Share based compensation9425643,1392,896
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss(1,325)1,445(3,852)3,777
Gain (loss) on derivatives, copper stream and contingent liabilities revaluations38,93917,10980,95826,362
Change in fair value of investments(501)(109)(822)1,177
Change in fair value of cash settled DSUs2,7424543,9622,078
Adjusted EBITDA$28,168$13,883$54,061$41,964
Basic weighted average shares outstanding291,373,472246,000,878279,183,612238,827,655
Adjusted EBITDA per share$0.10$0.06$0.19$0.18


Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne

Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Direct production costs per financial statements$26,250 $11,681 $26,816 $64,747 
Purchase of the third-party material (7,346)  -  (984)  (8,330) 
Smelting and refining costs included in revenue -  431  1,924  2,355 
Opening finished goods (5,939)  (935)  (574)  (7,448) 
Closing finished goods 5,523  541  600  6,664 
Direct operating costs 18,488  11,718  27,782  57,988 
Purchase of the third-party material 7,346  -  984  8,330 
Royalties 7,562  212  630  8,404 
Special mining duty(1) 1,356  521  559  2,436 
Direct costs 34,752  12,451  29,955  77,158 
By-products sales (11,302)  (14,667)  (20,618)  (46,587) 
Opening by-products inventory fair market value 2,302  1,310  526  4,138 
Closing by-products inventory fair market value (2,288)  (666)  (548)  (3,502) 
Cash costs net of by-products 23,464  (1,572)  9,315  31,207 
Depreciation 8,264  2,948  7,612  18,824 
Share-based compensation 48  35  49  132 
Opening finished goods depreciation (1,843)  (214)  (125)  (2,182) 
Closing finished goods depreciation 1,707  132  131  1,970 
Total production costs$31,640 $1,329 $16,982 $49,951 


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Direct production costs per financial statements$18,968 $9,737 $-$28,705 
Purchase of the third-party material (2,796)  -  - (2,796) 
Smelting and refining costs included in revenue -  496  - 496 
Opening finished goods (4,038)  (557)  - (4,595) 
Closing finished goods 1,725  718  - 2,443 
Direct operating costs 13,859  10,394  - 24,253 
Purchase of the third-party material 2,796  -  - 2,796 
Royalties 5,060  91  - 5,151 
Special mining duty(1) 463  573  - 1,036 
Direct costs 22,178  11,058  - 33,236 
By-products sales (8,289)  (15,505)  - (23,794) 
Opening by-products inventory fair market value 2,187  751  - 2,938 
Closing by-products inventory fair market value (1,059)  (1,478)  - (2,537) 
Cash costs net of by-products 15,017  (5,174)  - 9,843 
Depreciation 4,656  2,376  - 7,032 
Share-based compensation 59  14  - 73 
Opening finished goods depreciation (1,326)  (144)  - (1,470) 
Closing finished goods depreciation 515  184  - 699 
Total production costs$18,921 ($2,744) $-$16,177 


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 99,340 105,153  195,752 400,245
Payable silver ounces 1,021,248 137,052  567,017 1,725,317
     
Cash costs per silver ounce$22.98($11.47) $16.43$18.09
Total production costs per ounce$30.98$9.70 $29.95$28.95
Direct operating costs per tonne$186.11$111.44 $141.92$144.88
Direct costs per tonne$349.83$118.41 $153.03$192.78


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 67,094 107,971 - 175,065
Payable silver ounces 766,599 100,694 - 867,293
     
Cash costs per silver ounce$19.59($51.38)-$11.35
Total production costs per ounce$24.68($27.25)-$18.65
Direct operating costs per tonne$206.56$96.27 -$138.54
Direct costs per tonne$330.55$102.42 -$189.85


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Direct production costs per financial statements$74,752 $33,004 $43,117 $150,873 
Purchase of the third-party material (20,313) -  (1,606) (21,919)
Smelting and refining costs included in revenue -  1,212  3,012  4,224 
Opening finished goods (5,448) (485) (610) (6,543)
Closing finished goods 5,523  541  600  6,664 
Direct operating costs 54,514  34,272  44,513  133,299 
Purchase of the third-party material 20,313  -  1,606  21,919 
Royalties 19,825  553  630  21,008 
Special mining duty (1) 3,419  1,375  707  5,501 
Direct costs 98,071  36,200  47,456  181,727 
By-products sales (35,728) (40,621) (33,893) (110,242)
Opening by-products inventory fair market value 3,185  772  544  4,501 
Closing by-products inventory fair market value (2,288) (666) (548) (3,502)
Cash costs net of by-products 63,240  (4,315) 13,559  72,484 
Depreciation 21,148  8,332  12,769  42,249 
Share-based compensation 134  95  73  302 
Opening finished goods depreciation (1,188) (92) (134) (1,414)
Closing finished goods depreciation 1,707  132  131  1,970 
Total production costs$85,041 $4,152 $26,398 $115,591 


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Direct production costs per financial statements$68,855 $30,258 $-$99,113 
Purchase of the third-party material (10,231) -   (10,231)
Smelting and refining costs included in revenue -  1,436  - 1,436 
Opening finished goods (7,137) (699) - (7,836)
Closing finished goods 1,725  718  - 2,443 
Direct operating costs 53,212  31,713  - 84,925 
Purchase of the third-party material 10,231  -  - 10,231 
Royalties 16,948  259  - 17,207 
Special mining duty (1) 2,113  1,270  - 3,383 
Direct costs 82,504  33,242  - 115,746 
By-products sales (27,642) (42,622) - (70,264)
Opening by-products inventory fair market value 2,909  619  - 3,528 
Closing by-products inventory fair market value (1,059) (1,478) - (2,537)
Cash costs net of by-products 56,712  (10,239) - 46,473 
Depreciation 16,436  8,112  - 24,548 
Share-based compensation 181  45  - 226 
Opening finished goods depreciation (1,459) (197) - (1,656)
Closing finished goods depreciation 515  184  - 699 
Total production costs$72,385 ($2,095)$-$70,290 


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 298,612 300,320  314,648 913,580
Payable silver ounces 3,028,411 418,312  926,364 4,373,087
     
Cash costs per silver ounce$20.88($10.32)$14.64$16.58
Total production costs per ounce$28.08$9.93 $28.50$26.43
Direct operating costs per tonne$182.56$114.12 $141.47$145.91
Direct costs per tonne$328.42$120.54 $150.82$198.92


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 294,995 320,853 - 615,848
Payable silver ounces 3,290,499 330,563 - 3,621,062
     
Cash costs per silver ounce$17.24($30.97)-$12.83
Total production costs per ounce$22.00($6.34)-$19.41
Direct operating costs per tonne$180.38$98.84 -$137.90
Direct costs per tonne$279.68$103.61 -$187.95

(1) Special mining duty is an EBITDA royalty tax presented as a current income tax in accordance with IFRS.

Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce

Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Cash costs net of by-products$23,464($1,572)$9,315$31,207
Operations share-based compensation 48 35  49 132
Corporate general and administrative 2,584 954  2,245 5,784
Acquisition costs - -  - -
Corporate share-based compensation 218 79  358 655
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 165 93  55 313
Mine site expensed exploration 286 269  1,540 2,095
Equipment loan payments - -  104 104
Capital expenditures sustaining 4,989 3,873  3,521 12,383
All-In-Sustaining Costs$31,754$3,731 $17,187$52,673
Acquisition costs    -
Growth exploration, evaluation and development    4,876
Growth capital expenditures    22,266
All-In-Costs   $79,815


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Cash costs net of by-products$15,017($5,174)$-$9,843
Operations share-based compensation 59 14  - 73
Corporate general and administrative 2,034 1,154  - 3,188
Corporate share-based compensation 428 267  - 695
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 85 68  - 153
Mine site expensed exploration 313 321  - 634
Equipment loan payments - 19  - 19
Capital expenditures sustaining 5,696 2,092  - 7,788
All-In-Sustaining Costs$23,632($1,239)$-$22,393
Growth exploration, evaluation and development    4,056
Growth capital expenditures    41,008
All-In-Costs   $67,457


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 99,340 105,153 195,752 400,245
Payable silver ounces 1,021,248 137,052 567,017 1,725,317
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,279,860 471,158 1,286,139 3,037,156
     
All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce$31.09$27.22$30.31$30.53


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 67,094 107,971 - 175,065
Payable silver ounces 766,599 100,694 - 867,293
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 995,146 622,779 - 1,617,925
   - 
All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce$30.83($12.31)-$25.82


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Cash costs net of by-products$63,240($4,315)$13,559 $72,484 
Operations share-based compensation 134 95  73  302 
Corporate general and administrative 6,334 2,357  7,000  15,692 
Acquisition costs - -  (3,602) (3,602)
Corporate share-based compensation 1,268 472  681  2,421 
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 472 268  96  836 
Mine site expensed exploration 855 645  2,576  4,076 
Equipment loan payments - -  170  170 
Capital expenditures sustaining 13,216 7,473 $5,853  26,542 
All-In-Sustaining Costs$85,519$6,995 $26,406 $118,921 
Acquisition costs    3,602 
Growth exploration, evaluation and development    11,839 
Growth capital expenditures    103,842 
All-In-Costs   $238,204 


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine months ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Cash costs net of by-products$56,712($10,239)$-$46,473
Operations share-based compensation 181 45  - 226
Corporate general and administrative 6,501 2,865  - 9,366
Corporate share-based compensation 1,802 794  - 2,596
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 288 218  - 506
Mine site expensed exploration 776 970  - 1,746
Equipment loan payments 206 306  - 512
Capital expenditures sustaining 15,657 6,557  - 22,214
All-In-Sustaining Costs$82,123$1,516 $-$83,639
Growth exploration, evaluation and development    10,879
Growth capital expenditures    127,280
All-In-Costs   $221,798


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 298,612 300,320 314,648 913,580
Payable silver ounces 3,028,411 418,312 926,364 4,373,087
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 3,897,142 1,450,287 2,091,217 7,438,645
     
All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce$28.24$16.72$28.51$27.19
Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Nine months ended
September 30, 2024
GuanacevíBolañitosKolpaTotal
Throughput tonnes 294,995 320,853 - 615,848
Payable silver ounces 3,290,499 330,563 - 3,621,062
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 4,196,000 1,849,055 - 6,045,055
     
All-in-Sustaining cost per ounce$24.96$4.59 -$23.10


Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital

Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended
September 30		Nine months ended
September 30
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Capital expenditures sustaining$12,383$7,788$26,542$22,214
Growth capital expenditures 22,266 41,008 103,842 127,280
Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows$34,649$48,796$130,384$149,494


Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
 2025 2024  2025 2024
Mine site expensed exploration$2,095$634 $4,076$1,746
Growth exploration, evaluation and development 4,876 4,056  11,839 10,879
Total exploration, evaluation and development 6,971 4,690  15,915 12,625
Exploration, evaluation and development depreciation 133 221  387 568
Exploration, evaluation and development share-based compensation 154 (204) 416 74
Exploration, evaluation and development expense$7,258$4,707 $16,718$13,267


Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce

Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Gross silver sales$76,194$30,145$164,218$106,601
Silver ounces sold 1,975,175 1,017,392 4,682,170 3,991,055
Realized silver price per ounce$38.58$29.63$35.07$26.71

1)   inclusive of 212,691 oz of silver from pre-operating production at Terronera during three months and 240,321 oz during the nine months ended September 30, 2025

Expressed in thousands of US dollars

Three Months Ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Gross gold sales$49,158$23,794$101,930$70,264
Gold ounces sold 13,847 9,412 30,816 30,179
Realized gold price per ounce$3,550$2,528$3,308$2,328

1)   inclusive of 6,368 oz of gold from pre-operating production at Terronera during three months and 7,094 oz during the nine months ended September 30, 2025


Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to unexpected changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold; fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar, Peruvian sol, and U.S. dollar); fluctuations in interest rates; effects of inflation; changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Peru and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining (including, but not limited to environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological conditions, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance; availability of and costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; satisfaction of conditions precedent to drawdown under the Debt Facility; and challenges to the Company’s title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section “risk factors” contained in the Company’s most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form and the Prospectus dated July 10, 2025 filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company’s mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecasted mine economics, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management’s expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


