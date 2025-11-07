K-Tech Rings the Closing Bell on the Nasdaq

Hong Kong, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K-Tech Solutions Company Limited, an innovator in the design and development of educational toy products, proudly announces that on October 2, 2025 they rang the closing bell on Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) in New York to commemorate the successful completion of its recent public listing. The event was broadcast live, allowing potential stakeholders worldwide to join in the celebration. The shares began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on July 16, 2025, under the symbol “KMRK”.









Closing Bell Ceremony on Nasdaq Stock Market in New York

Photo source: Nasdaq, Inc.

We’ve been on an exciting journey since founding K-Tech Solutions in 2016, driven by our mission to spark joy and inspire learning through high-quality, creative toys for young minds,” stated Johnny Kwok, Chairman of the Board and Chief Financial Officer of K-Tech Solutions. “This milestone is just the start of our journey. We’re committed to continuing our innovation and delivering imaginative experiences that engage and educate.”

“With our listing on Nasdaq, we are thrilled to take the next step in sharing our vision of joyful and educational play with families around the world,” added Johnny. “We believe this new phase will help us to reach an even greater impact on their educational journey.”

About K-Tech Solutions Company Limited

We are principally engaged in the design, development, testing and sale of a diverse portfolio of toy products ranging from simple plastic toy products to more complex electromechanical toy products. Our solution services span across the entire development stage of toy products from design, prototype testing, production management, quality control to after-sales services. We specialize in the development of infant and pre-school educational toys and learning kits.

We started our operation in 2016 and have developed relationships with our customers mainly located in European and North American countries which possess renowned brands and intellectual properties in toy products. We have strong capability in product innovation, design and project management which allow us to provide product development solution to transform conceptual design into prototypes and further into commercialization of toy products. For more information, please visit https://www.k-mark.tech/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and K-Tech Solutions Company Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

K-Tech Solutions Company Limited Investor Relations Contact:

Unit A, 7/F, Mai On Industrial Building

17-21 Kung Yip Street, Kwai Chung

New Territories, Hong Kong

Phone: (+852) 2741 3165

Email: johnnykwok@k-mark.com