SGLT2 Inhibitors Research Report 2025 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SGLT2 Inhibitors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The SGLT2 Inhibitors Market was valued at USD 15.37 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 21.44 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.90%

These oral antidiabetic agents have emerged as a preferred therapeutic option due to their ability to lower blood glucose levels by promoting glucose excretion through the kidneys, while also offering additional benefits such as weight loss and cardiovascular risk reduction.







Rising diabetes incidence, coupled with growing awareness of the complications associated with poor glycemic control, has led to an expanding patient pool demanding effective and well-tolerated treatment options. Despite robust growth prospects, challenges such as high treatment costs, stringent regulatory requirements, and concerns about side effects including urinary tract infections and ketoacidosis may constrain market expansion to some extent.



Key Market Drivers

Growth in Healthcare Industry



The rapid expansion of the global healthcare industry is a significant catalyst driving growth in the SGLT2 inhibitors market. The global healthcare industry generates annual sales exceeding USD 4 trillion. Its largest and most lucrative segments are pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, with revenues approaching USD 850 billion, followed by medical technology and diagnostics, which exceed USD 400 billion. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, advancements in medical technology, and improved access to quality care are collectively enhancing the diagnosis and management of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), which is the primary indication for SGLT2 inhibitors.



Rising healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, is enabling broader patient access to innovative therapies, including SGLT2 inhibitors. A report from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that global health expenditure continued to rise in 2021, the second year of the pandemic, reaching USD 9.8 trillion equivalent to 10.3% of global GDP. This increase was primarily driven by higher government funding and out-of-pocket expenses. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on early diagnosis and comprehensive disease management programs is boosting prescription rates for these novel antidiabetic agents.



Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Therapy



One of the primary challenges facing the global SGLT2 inhibitors market is the high cost of therapy, which can limit patient access and hinder widespread adoption. Despite their proven clinical benefits, SGLT2 inhibitors are often priced at a premium compared to traditional antidiabetic medications, placing a significant financial burden on both patients and healthcare systems, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.



The elevated cost is driven by factors such as complex manufacturing processes, ongoing research and development expenditures, and patent protections that limit the availability of lower-cost generic alternatives. This pricing barrier may result in restricted insurance coverage or reimbursement limitations, thereby reducing affordability for a large segment of the diabetic population.



Key Market Trends

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes



The escalating prevalence of diabetes, particularly type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), is a critical trend shaping the trajectory of the global SGLT2 inhibitors market. According to recent epidemiological data, the number of individuals diagnosed with diabetes continues to rise worldwide, driven by factors such as sedentary lifestyles, urbanization, obesity, and aging populations.



Diabetes statistics highlight the increasing global burden of the disease on individuals, families, and nations. According to the latest International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas (2025), 11.1% or 1 in 9 of adults aged 20-79 are living with diabetes, with more than 40% unaware of their condition. This growing patient pool has intensified the demand for effective and innovative therapeutic options, positioning SGLT2 inhibitors as a preferred class of oral antidiabetic agents. Their ability to improve glycemic control, coupled with additional benefits such as cardiovascular and renal protection, has enhanced their clinical appeal and expanded their use.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Key Market Players

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co., Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TheracosBio, LLC

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market, By Drug:

Jardiance

Farmiga

Inpefa

Invokana

Others

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market, By Indication:

Type 2 Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Others

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dpp7z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment