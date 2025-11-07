Global Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Market Overview 2025-2030: Platforms, Applications and the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Platforms and Applications - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Platforms and Applications market is on the brink of significant expansion as enterprises seek to modernize data infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Projected to grow from US$28 billion in 2024 to over US$107.7 billion by 2030, this surge is fueled by a shift from hardware-centric storage to flexible, software-driven models. The growth in enterprise data from IoT, edge computing, and AI further intensifies the need for scalable SDS solutions that reduce total ownership costs.
Technological advances and operational needs are transforming the SDS landscape, with enterprises demanding platforms that support Kubernetes orchestration, automation, and advanced security features like immutable snapshots and encryption. The rise in object-based storage, particularly in sectors such as media and healthcare, is central to the SDS uptake. The convergence of storage, analytics, and cloud-native models paired with data privacy regulations is pushing organizations toward these programmable solutions. Vendors capable of offering integrated, AI-optimized, and compliance-ready storage fabrics are set to lead the next modernization wave.
Key players in the SDS market include VMware, Red Hat (IBM), Nutanix, Dell Technologies, NetApp, Microsoft, and Pure Storage. Additionally, emerging companies like MinIO, Scality, Cloudian, and StorMagic are gaining recognition with specialized SDS solutions.
SDS Platforms and Applications Regional Market Analysis
In 2024, North America captured 37% of the global SDS market revenue, attributed to its advanced IT ecosystem and early hyperconverged SDS architecture deployments. This region continues to show strong demand in sectors such as financial services and healthcare. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 31.8% from 2024 to 2030, driven by hyperscale data center expansion and digital transformation in emerging economies.
SDS Platforms and Applications Market Analysis by Service Type
Data Backup dominates the SDS application segment, accounting for 29% of global revenues in 2024. The segment's growth is propelled by increasing enterprise investments in resilient backup solutions and the rising threat of cyber-attacks. Cloud Storage is the second-largest sector experiencing a robust CAGR of 27.3%, driven by hybrid cloud strategy adoption where SDS acts as a management layer.
SDS Platforms and Applications Market Analysis by Deployment Type
Cloud-based deployments lead the SDS market, with 58% of global revenue in 2024. Enterprises are pursuing scalable, API-driven storage across multi-cloud environments, spurred by the need for rapid provisioning and dynamic workload support.
SDS Platforms and Applications Market Analysis by Company Type
Large enterprises dominate the SDS market with 62.7% revenue share in 2024. Meanwhile, SMEs are the fastest-growing segment, driven by cost-effective cloud solutions and the need for flexible, scalable storage options.
SDS Platforms and Applications Market Analysis by Industry Sector
Retail & E-commerce leads in 2024, generating over US$5.8 billion. This growth is fueled by the surge in unstructured data from digital transactions and customer analytics. Healthcare ranks second, pressured by the storage requirements of medical imaging and electronic health records.
Software-Defined Storage Market Report Scope
This comprehensive report on the SDS market provides global and regional analyses by Service Type, Deployment Type, Company Type, and Industry Sector from 2021-2030, forecasting trends from 2024-2030.
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2024
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2024-2030
- Units: Value market in US$
- Companies Mentioned: 30+
Regional Coverage
- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa
Service Type
- Data Backup & Disaster Recovery
- Cloud Storage
- Big Data Storage
- Storage Provisioning
- Data Archiving
Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Company Type
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Industry Sector
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- IT & Telecom
