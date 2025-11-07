Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Market Set to Surpass US$20 Billion by 2030 - Security Management is the Fastest-Growing Segment in the MDM Market with 22.2% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Mobile Device Management (MDM) software market is experiencing significant transformation driven by rapid digitization, heightened security needs, and cloud-native innovation. Anticipated to be valued at approximately US$7.7 billion in 2024, the market is expected to surpass US$20 billion by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 17.6%. This expansion is fueled by the swift adoption of hybrid work models, increased regulatory scrutiny, and the proliferation of mobile and endpoint devices across various sectors and regions.

MDM software is evolving into comprehensive platforms that integrate AI-powered threat detection, Zero Trust enforcement, and real-time compliance automation. Cloud-native delivery is predominant, projected to account for over 65% of deployments by 2024, as enterprises and SMEs seek scalable, subscription-based security solutions. As mobile phishing threats increase and endpoints diversify, vendors offering unified, intelligent, and adaptable solutions will dominate the future competitive landscape.

Key industry players include Microsoft (Intune), VMware (Workspace ONE), IBM (MaaS360), Ivanti, Jamf, Hexnode, Scalefusion, and Citrix, who are advancing the sector by incorporating MDM into broader endpoint security suites and providing SaaS-based, AI-enhanced functionalities.

Regional Market Analysis

In 2024, North America led the global MDM software market, contributing approximately US$2.9 billion, or around 37% of the global total. This dominance is due to early cloud adoption, a mature enterprise IT landscape, and regulatory mandates necessitating security-focused deployments. Europe follows closely, driven by increased compliance investments in the EU. The Asia Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 22.1% between 2024 and 2030, spurred by mobile-first enterprise digitization in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Market Analysis by Software Type

Device Management remains the largest segment as of 2024, commanding nearly 46.5% of the market share. This reflects the essential role of device enrollment and policy enforcement in MDM implementations. Security Management emerges as the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 22.2% due to escalating threats like mobile ransomware and phishing. Application Management follows closely, with a CAGR of 20.3%, driven by the need to secure app usage across corporate and BYOD environments.

Market Analysis by Device Type

In 2024, smartphones led the MDM software market, contributing nearly 50.7% of the global revenue. This prominence is attributed to their integral role in enterprise mobility, particularly in hybrid and remote work settings. Laptops are the fastest-growing device type, expanding at a CAGR of 19.4% to reach US$6.0 billion by 2030, as enterprises aim for unified endpoint management.

Market Analysis by Deployment Type

Cloud-based deployment is predominant and the fastest-growing model, valued at US$4.7 billion in 2024 and anticipated to surpass US$13.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.4%. This trend is driven by the scalability, cost-effectiveness, and easy implementation of SaaS-based MDM solutions.

Market Analysis by Company Type

Large enterprises held a larger market share in 2024 at US$4.16 billion, but SMEs are expanding rapidly with a CAGR of 19.1%. By 2030, SMEs are projected to generate over US$10.1 billion, nearing parity with large enterprises, driven by widespread SaaS availability and modular pricing strategies.

Market Analysis by Industry Sector

The IT & Telecom industry leads the MDM software sector in 2024, attributing to a high density of mobile workforces and ongoing investments in secure endpoint management. Retail & E-commerce is the fastest-growing vertical, with a CAGR of 20.8%, propelled by mobile POS systems and app-based retail operations.

