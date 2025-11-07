Trends & Strategies Shaping the $65.5 Billion Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Market, 2025-2030 - Industry Growth Driven by Rise of Hybrid Work and Mobile Endpoint Proliferation

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Mobility Services (MMS) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Managed Mobility Services (MMS) market is on a robust growth path, expected to expand from US$21.6 billion in 2024 to over US$64.5 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. This proliferation is driven by the rapid spread of mobile endpoints within enterprises, alongside the adoption of hybrid and remote work models. The necessity for secure, centralized, and scalable management of mobile devices, applications, and data is making MMS solutions critical for ensuring visibility, compliance, and cost efficiency in complex IT settings.

Key drivers include the complexity of managing multivendor mobile ecosystems, the rise of BYOD policies, and the demand for security and governance at scale. Organizations are increasingly outsourcing mobile lifecycle management to reduce the burden on internal IT teams, boosting demand for comprehensive MMS platforms. The integration of AI, automation, and zero-trust frameworks into MMS solutions is transforming the landscape, enabling proactive management and dynamic policy enforcement, crucial for enterprise digital transformation strategies through 2030.

Leading MMS vendors include IBM, Vodafone Business, AT&T, Capgemini, Infosys, HCLTech, Orange Business Services, DXC Technology, Wipro, Kyndryl, Verizon Business, Cognizant, and GEMA, among others.

Regional Market Analysis

In 2024, North America led the global MMS market with a share of approximately 37% of global revenue. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2024 to 2030, driven by elevated enterprise mobility adoption and extensive mobile workforce populations in China and India. South America follows as the second fastest-growing region, prompted by increased smartphone penetration and telecom modernization.

Market Analysis by Function Type

Mobile Device Management (MDM) was the largest MMS segment in 2024, generating 38% of global revenue. Its foundational role in enterprise mobility frameworks supports centralized control and lifecycle management. Mobile Application Management (MAM) is poised to be the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 23.1% between 2024 and 2030, driven by the proliferation of enterprise mobile apps and mobile-first strategies.

Market Analysis by Deployment Type

In 2024, the Cloud-based deployment model dominated, capturing a 56% share of total revenues. Its appeal lies in scalability, cost-effectiveness, and remote accessibility, especially for SMEs and multinationals adopting hybrid work models. The Cloud segment is expected to grow at a 22.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2030, influenced by the shift to cloud-first strategies.

Market Analysis by Company Type

Large Enterprises dominated in 2024, accounting for 68% of global revenues, due to complex mobility needs and expansive device ecosystems. Meanwhile, SMEs are projected as the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a 22.8% CAGR, driven by cloud-native mobility platforms and affordable bundled services.

Market Analysis by Industry Sector

The IT & Telecom sector led MMS adoption in 2024, contributing 22.5% of total revenues. The Healthcare sector is projected to be the fastest-growing industry segment, with a CAGR of 23% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by telehealth adoption and regulatory compliance needs. Retail & Ecommerce also shows high growth due to the demand for mobile point-of-sale systems and consumer-facing apps.

Market Report Scope

This global report analyzes the MMS market based on Function Type, Deployment Type, Company Type, and Industry Sector from 2021-2030, with forecasts from 2024-2030 in US$ value terms, including profiles of major companies and recent corporate and industrial developments.

Geographic Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Metrics:

Historical Period: 2021-2024

2021-2024 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: US$ Value

US$ Value Companies Mentioned: 30+

