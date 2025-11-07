Foremost Hat Launches 2025 Sustainable Beanie Collection for Brands and Retailers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Hat, a global leader in premium blank and custom hat wholesale since 1996, today announced the launch of its 2025 Autumn/Winter Beanie Collection . Designed for fashion brands, retailers, and custom merchandisers, this new collection combines strict production quality management with responsible material sourcing. Every piece delivers style, sustainability, and lasting quality, while fully meeting the needs of embroidery and decorative customization for beanies.

“Our 2025 collection marks a new step in responsible fashion,” said a Foremost Hat spokesperson. “From materials to manufacturing, everything we do comes back to quality, comfort, and care for the planet. We’re proud to create beanies that look good, feel great, and do good.”

This season, the collection introduces classic fits reimagined with premium, certified materials. — including RWS-certified merino wool, GOTS-certified organic cotton, and GRS-certified recycled yarns. Designed for both wholesale and custom partners, it offers a broader, more sustainable selection that aligns with modern values of quality and responsibility.

In a world increasingly driven by fast fashion, Foremost Hat stands apart by championing durability and craftsmanship. The brand underscores that long-lasting, natural materials aren’t just better for the planet — they’re better for the people who wear them.

With more than 100 color options, the collection pairs extensive palette diversity with leading customization techniques, enabling brands to create distinctive expressions through material choice, color, and detail. Each beanie is designed to deliver superior comfort while showcasing unique personality, achieving a seamless balance between functionality and brand identity.

Merino Wool Beanie Collection

Crafted from premium RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) certified merino wool, this collection highlights traceable materials produced in compliance with strict animal welfare and ecological standards. Known for its natural warmth, breathability, and softness, merino wool delivers exceptional comfort and flexibility in cold weather — while remaining durable, resistant to pilling, and refined in texture.

The collection features a versatile lineup, including Cuffed Beanie, Fisherman Beanie, Seamless Beanie, Slouchy Beanie, and Pom Pom Beanie styles. Each design caters to different looks and seasons, offering brand partners a high-end, customizable selection that blends performance with modern style.

Featured Styles:

Seamless 100% Merino Wool Beanie (1224)

High Cuffed 100% Merino Wool Beanie (1338)

100% Merino Wool Fisherman Beanie (1281)





Organic Cotton Beanie Collection

Made with GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified cotton, this collection embraces sustainability from the ground up. The cotton is grown without chemical pesticides or synthetic fertilizers, reducing the impact on soil and the environment. Naturally soft, breathable, and Healthy, organic cotton delivers lasting comfort and a clean, understated look.

The collection includes styles for both adults and kids — perfect for everyday wear or outdoor adventures. Designed to combine eco-conscious values with all-day comfort, these beanies bring a touch of natural simplicity to the whole family.

Featured Style:

100% Organic Cotton Cuffed Beanie (1101)





Recycled Yarn Beanie Collection

Crafted with GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified yarns, this collection is made from recycled polyester and blended materials — giving new life to existing resources. Compared with virgin fibers, each beanie saves approximately 0.3–0.75 kWh of energy, 5–20 liters of water, and reduces 0.2–0.3 kg of CO₂ emissions. Lightweight, durable, and soft to the touch, these recycled yarns offer an eco-friendly alternative without compromising quality or comfort.

The collection features Satin Lined Beanie and Fisherman Beanie styles, thoughtfully designed for both everyday and outdoor wear. Each piece balances functionality with sustainability, reflecting a commitment to responsible design and mindful production.

Featured Style:

Recycled Short Fisherman Beanie (1195)





Designed for Brands, Built for Customization

Foremost Hat operates five self-owned factories and warehouses in California and New Jersey, enabling fast, reliable shipping for blank beanies and hats across the U.S.

“We opened our East Coast warehouse in New Jersey in October, ensuring that most products can reach customers across the East Coast within 2–3 business days,” said a Foremost Hat spokesperson. “With a combined warehouse area of 3,858 square meters, we can quickly fulfill restock or bulk orders, with offline pickup also available.”

Brands and retailers benefit from small quantity orders and factory-direct pricing, making both small and large orders efficient.

Foremost Hat offers a variety of print and decoration techniques, including embroidery, screen printing, and patches:

Embroidery and print orders are completed within 7 days

A variety of custom patch options, including PVC/Rubber Patch, Leather Patch, Embroidered Patch, Woven Patch, and Felt Patch.

Custom pricing starts as low as $3, with wholesale discounts available—buy more, save more





Foremost Hat provides an intuitive online customization platform that lets users design beanies and view transparent, real-time pricing — giving brands the flexibility, speed, and reliability they need for both wholesale and custom production.

“At Foremost Hat, we make customization simple and fast,” said a Foremost Hat spokesperson. “From embroidery to patches, brands can design online and receive premium, sustainably made beanies within days — all with transparent pricing and reliable delivery.”





Responsible Supply Chain

At Foremost Hat, every hat begins with a transparent, traceable supply chain. Raw materials are sourced globally—60% from China, 8% from the USA, 6% from Pakistan, and others.

All hats are made in Foremost’s six self-owned factories (3 in China, 1 in Vietnam, 2 in Cambodia), providing consistent quality, fair pricing, and ethical labor standards for 2,000+ employees. Audits by BSCI, Better Work, and Sedex ensure ethical production is a daily practice.

Every Foremost hat represents quality, transparency, and responsibility, giving clients a trusted, sustainable product that enhances brand reputation.





Black Friday Sale

From November 10 to December 2, Foremost Hat is offering exclusive Black Friday discounts across its wholesale hat collections.

All orders placed during this period will receive 10% off ( coupon code FOREMOST10 ), and orders of 24 pieces or more will enjoy an even greater 20% discount ( coupon code FOREMOST15 )— offering retailers, merchandisers, and creative brands the perfect opportunity to explore the new collection and customization options directly on the official website .

Looking Ahead: 2026 ASI Orlando Exhibition

As part of its 2026 expansion, Foremost Hat will exhibit at the ASI Orlando Show from January 6–7, 2026, at Booth #747 under the brand name Smart Head (ASI #87683).

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the full sustainable hat line and connect directly with the Foremost Hat team.

About Foremost Hat

Founded in 1996, Foremost Hat is a global manufacturer and supplier of blank and custom headwear. With five self-owned factories worldwide, the company delivers sustainable, high-quality hats through responsible production, fast delivery, and flexible customization for brands and retailers worldwide.

For more information, visit shop.foremosthat.com or follow @ForemostHat on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

