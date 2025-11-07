Data Center Cooling Market worth $24.19 billion by 2032 at 11.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Data Center Cooling Market size is projected to grow from USD 11.08 billion in 2025 to USD 24.19 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.8%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Technological developments such as liquid cooling, thermoelectric cooling, embedded microfluidics on chips, high-temperature thermal interface materials, and fluid leak detection systems play a significant role in the growth of the data center cooling market. These technologies allow data centers to process and handle power-intensive and dense workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time analytics, which generate much heat. Liquid is more efficient and uses less power than air-based systems, cutting energy use while enhancing thermal performance. Microfluidic and thermoelectric technologies provide chip-level cooling with high accuracy, complementing high-performance computing environments. Furthermore, pressure to minimize carbon footprints, achieve ESG goals, and conform to energy efficiency mandates promotes operators toward brighter, cleaner cooling technologies. The growing demand for edge data centers, modular deployments, and retrofitting existing infrastructure also creates fantastic opportunities for such innovative cooling technologies, inducing high market growth.

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Data Center Cooling Market:

Drivers: Need for improving efficiency in data centers. Restraint: Requirement of specialized infrastructure. Opportunity: Emergence of liquid cooling technology. Challenge: Cooling challenges during a power outage.

Key Findings of the Study:

Air conditioning, by solution, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Maintenance and support, by service, is expected to be the largest market segment during the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest data center cooling market.

By component, the services segment is emerging as the faster-growing category in the data center cooling market, driven by increasing demand for continuous maintenance, optimization of system performance, and monitoring. As data centers become more complex, high-density, and energy-intensive, operators will look for expert support to retrofit old systems and manage power efficiency and compliance with evolving environmental regulations. Thus, service offerings are developing towards higher degrees of sophistication and customization with increased emphasis on predictive maintenance, AI-based thermal monitoring, and remote diagnostics for improved energy efficiency and lessening downtime. Modular and scalable service models flexibly accommodate the diverse data center types, while sustainability consulting and regulatory compliance support bring operations under heavier ESG compliance. Such service-centric models provide better operational performance by increasing their reliability and cost effectiveness in a highly demanding environment of digital infrastructures.

By type of cooling, the row/rack-based segment is projected to be the faster-growing type of cooling in the data center cooling market, driven by increased adoption of edge workloads, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence. The row/rack-based cooling segment in the data center market is expanding at a fast pace. As data centers are becoming denser and smaller, traditional room-based cooling systems are ineffective in countering concentrated heat loads. Row and rack-based systems, however, apply localized, focused cooling directly onto the heat source, increasing thermal efficiency and reducing waste energy. Row and rack-based systems also provide modularity, allowing operators to increase cooling capacity and infrastructure growth. With increased emphasis on lower power usage effectiveness and environmental compliance, this type of cooling is increasingly becoming the first choice for new, energy-efficient data center designs.

Based on data center type, the mid-sized data centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing category in the data center cooling market, driven by growing demand for scalable, energy-optimized facilities. With digital transformation accelerating among medium-sized and small businesses, there is a sudden surge in the deployment of mid-sized facilities requiring robust and cost-effective cooling systems. These sites lack the high-end thermal management of significant sites and need more sophisticated, modular cooling systems in larger quantities. The cooling vendors are addressing the mid-sized data center market with more nimble, more efficient solutions to address their more dynamic operational requirements.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for data center cooling, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud applications, and a rapid rise of data-centric industries such as e-commerce, fintech, artificial intelligence, and 5G. Countries such as China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries are witnessing new data centers implemented by increasing demand for local digital infrastructure, fully supported by government initiatives. This region’s hot and humid climate further necessitates an efficient cooling system for improving performance and reducing downtime in servers. Operators embrace advanced solutions such as AI-powered thermal management, modular design, and liquid cooling to achieve energy efficiency targets and regulatory requirements. The growth opportunities in the data center cooling market in the US are significant. With increasingly high-density computing, the evolving need for new cooling technologies such as liquid cooling, immersion systems, and AI-based thermal management is being generated to provide performance and efficiency. Places such as Virginia, Texas, and Arizona are emerging as key locations driven by friendly policies, access to renewables, and infrastructure preparedness. In addition, increased pressure to achieve ESG objectives and minimize carbon impacts is compelling the upgradation of aging cooling systems in existing data centers. This convergence of technology demand, regulatory pressure, and infrastructure investment puts the US at the forefront of drivers of innovation and adoption in the global data center cooling market.

