Kura Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on November 3, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted inducement awards consisting of nonstatutory stock options to purchase 21,750 shares of common stock to a new non-executive employee under the Company’s 2023 Inducement Option Plan, as amended. The Compensation Committee approved the stock options as an inducement material to such employee’s employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price equal to $9.77 per share, the closing price of the Company’s common stock on November 3, 2025, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2023 Inducement Option Plan, as amended, and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option agreement covering the grant.

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura is developing ziftomenib, a menin inhibitor targeting certain genetic drivers of acute myeloid leukemias, and continues to pioneer advancements in both menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition to address mechanisms of adaptive and innate resistance in the treatment of solid tumors. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

