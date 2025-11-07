Vaxart to Host Upcoming Conference Calls

Third quarter 2025 results conference call to be held on November 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Stockholder fireside chat to be held on November 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT) (“Vaxart”) today announced it will host two upcoming webcast conference calls.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Vaxart will provide a business update and report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Vaxart senior management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The third quarter financial results conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025 – 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: (877) 407-0832

International: (201) 689-8433

Conference ID: 13756391

Stockholder Fireside Chat

Members of Vaxart’s senior management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT as part of its regular series to answer frequently asked questions from its stockholders.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com or by clicking here.

Investors may submit written questions in advance of the conference call to ir@vaxart.com or through the webcast portal.

A replay of the third quarter financial results and stockholder fireside chat webcasts will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com following the conclusion of the events.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

IR@vaxart.com

(646) 871-8481

