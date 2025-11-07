DNA Manufacturing Market Size to Hit USD 20.28 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Gene Therapy and Synthetic Biology Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA Manufacturing Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the DNA Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.28 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.65% during 2025–2032. The U.S. market led with a valuation of USD 1.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to achieve USD 6.63 billion by 2032, driven by rising applications in gene therapy, DNA vaccines, and advanced biologic drug development.

The expansion of the DNA manufacturing sector is being accelerated by the increasing adoption of cell and gene therapies, surging demand for plasmid DNA in biopharmaceutical research, and continuous innovation in synthetic biology. Strategic investments by leading biotechnology companies, coupled with supportive government policies and FDA approvals, are propelling the global market forward.





Get free Sample Report of DNA Manufacturing Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7906

Major Players in the DNA Manufacturing Market Include:

Aldevron LLC

Bioneer Corporation

Catalent Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Codex DNA (Telesis Bio Inc.)

Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

Eton Bioscience

Eurofins Scientific

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Lonza Group AG

Quintara Biosciences

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Twist Bioscience

VGXI Inc.

WuXi Advanced Therapies

DNA Manufacturing Market Segment Insights:

By Type

The synthetic DNA segment dominated the DNA manufacturing market share in 2024, with a 71.25%, owing to its utility in genetic engineering, synthetic biology, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical research. The plasmid DNA segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period due to the rise in the application in cell & gene therapy, DNA vaccines, and mRNA production processes.

By Grade

The GMP grade segment dominated the DNA manufacturing market growth with a 68.50% market share in 2024. The dominance can be attributed to the rising requirements of clinical-grade DNA required in gene therapies, DNA vaccines, and other regulated therapeutic applications. The R&D Grade segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period is mainly due to increased investment in early-stage research, drug discovery, and academic projects.

By Application

The DNA manufacturing market is dominated by cell & gene therapy segment in 2024 with a 46.20% market share, as the clinical and commercial demand for DNA constructs used in advanced therapies has exponentially increased. The Oligonucleotide-based Drugs are expected to grow the fastest in the forecast years, owing to the increasing focus on precision medicine and RNA-targeted drugs.

By End-Use

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the DNA manufacturing market in 2024, with a 60.3% market share, as these are pioneers who developed and commercialized gene therapies, DNA-based vaccines, and personalized medicines. The contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast years on account of the growing number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies that are outsourcing DNA manufacturing to specialized partners.

Need Any Customization Research on DNA Manufacturing Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7906

DNA Manufacturing Market Key Segments

By Type

Plasmid DNA

Synthetic DNA Gene Synthesis Oligonucleotide Synthesis



By Grade

GMP Grade

R&D Grade

By Application

Cell & Gene Therapy

Vaccines

Oligonucleotide-based drugs

Others

By End Use

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Analysis:

North America has led the DNA manufacturing market with a 45.05% market share in 2024, owing to the growth of the biotechnology industry in the region, the rise in investment in genetic studies, and the presence of key players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Integrated DNA Technologies, and Twist Bioscience. The United States remains the leading market due to a strong biotechnology ecosystem, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and major investments by both public and private sectors. The rising demand for plasmid DNA in clinical-grade manufacturing and the ongoing development of gene-based drugs continue to create robust growth opportunities.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the DNA manufacturing market with 19.58% CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rising investments in life sciences, the growing biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industry in the region, and increased demand for gene-based therapies and vaccines.

Recent Developments in the DNA Manufacturing Market:

June 2024 – GenScript Biotech Corporation , a leading synthetic biology and gene synthesis company globally, announced the release of its newest innovation, the GenScript FLASH Gene service. This extremely fast sequence-to-plasmid (S2P) platform is developed to satisfy the increasing requirement for fast, high-quality, cost-efficient gene construct delivery, further establishing GenScript's leading position in synthetic biology innovation.

, a leading synthetic biology and gene synthesis company globally, announced the release of its newest innovation, the GenScript FLASH Gene service. This extremely fast sequence-to-plasmid (S2P) platform is developed to satisfy the increasing requirement for fast, high-quality, cost-efficient gene construct delivery, further establishing GenScript's leading position in synthetic biology innovation. June 2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Thermo Scientific™ KingFisher PlasmidPro Maxi Processor, the first and only complete automation solution for maxi-scale plasmid DNA purification. PlasmidPro provides end-to-end automation from mini through maxi scales, removing the requirement for manual preparation of columns while providing high-purity plasmid DNA, enabling efficient large-scale innovation in molecular biology procedures.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Clinical Trial Utilization Trends – helps you understand regional participation and utilization rates of DNA manufacturing in clinical trials, highlighting growth in North America and Europe driven by gene therapy and vaccine R&D programs.

– helps you understand regional participation and utilization rates of DNA manufacturing in clinical trials, highlighting growth in North America and Europe driven by gene therapy and vaccine R&D programs. Manufacturing Output Metrics – helps you analyze DNA production volumes by type and grade (plasmid DNA, linear DNA, GMP-grade), offering clarity on scalability and quality differentiation across global facilities.

– helps you analyze DNA production volumes by type and grade (plasmid DNA, linear DNA, GMP-grade), offering clarity on scalability and quality differentiation across global facilities. Investment and Funding Insights – helps you track rising biotech and pharma investments in DNA manufacturing capabilities, with emphasis on expansion of in-house production and strategic partnerships with CDMOs.

– helps you track rising biotech and pharma investments in DNA manufacturing capabilities, with emphasis on expansion of in-house production and strategic partnerships with CDMOs. Workforce and Capacity Expansion Indicators – helps you identify trends in hiring, facility expansions, and infrastructure development among leading CDMOs and CROs, signaling a strong push toward capacity building and operational readiness.

– helps you identify trends in hiring, facility expansions, and infrastructure development among leading CDMOs and CROs, signaling a strong push toward capacity building and operational readiness. Global Supply Chain Readiness – helps you assess regional manufacturing resilience, logistical capabilities, and localization efforts that ensure consistent supply of DNA products for clinical and commercial applications.

Buy the DNA Manufacturing Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7906

DNA Manufacturing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.18 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 20.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.65% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/dna-manufacturing-market-7906

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.