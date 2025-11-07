Greenstone Provides Update on Holdings of Highland Copper Company Inc.

GUERNSEY, Channel Islands, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenstone Resources II L.P. (“Greenstone”) announces that it has disposed of 117,335,620 common shares (“Shares”) in the capital of Highland Copper Company Inc. (“Highland”) at a price of $0.125 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,666,952.50 through a block trade over the facilities of an exchange in Canada (the “Transaction”).

Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, Greenstone beneficially owned and controlled 117,335,620 Shares, representing 15.93% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Highland on a non-diluted basis. Greenstone had no dilutive securities.

Immediately following completion of the Transaction, Greenstone no longer beneficially owns and controls any Shares, representing a decrease of 15.93% in Greenstone’s holdings of the Shares.

This disclosure is being made pursuant National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under Highland’s profile on SEDAR+ containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed by Greenstone in connection with this press release, please contact: Gary Mauger at +44 (0) 1481 749 700.

The Transaction was completed by Greenstone for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Greenstone may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of additional securities in Highland.

Greenstone’s address is set out below.

Greenstone Resources II L.P.

East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques

St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3PP

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Royal Centre, 1055 West Georgia Street

Suite 1500

Vancouver, British Columbia, GY1 3PP