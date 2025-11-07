Wave Life Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that members of Wave’s management team are scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November.

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Details: Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and CEO, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Details: Dr. Bolno will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. GMT / 3:30 a.m. ET and in the “Anti-Obesity Panel” at 9:00 a.m. GMT / 4:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the analyst-led fireside chats can be accessed by visiting “Investor Events” on the Investors section of the Wave Life Sciences website: https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-publications/events. Replays of these events will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave’s RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference, and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave’s diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in obesity, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington’s disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company’s broad RNA therapeutics toolkit. Driven by the calling to “Reimagine Possible,” Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave’s science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

