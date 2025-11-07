WKSP Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Worksport Ltd. Announces November 13, 2025, as Q3 2025 Earnings Report Date

West Seneca, New York, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing and distributed clean energy technologies, serving both consumer and industrial markets, will report its financial results for Q3 2025 on November 13, 2025, pre-market. Steven Rossi, Chairman and CEO of the Company, will lead the call and take questions about the results.

Rossi commented: “Worksport is at an inflection point, and we are excited to speak about the year behind us, and more importantly, the year ahead of us. The progress we have made in Q3 is a perfect complement to our two flagship clean energy products launching later this month.”

Webcast Registration

Investors, analysts, and media are invited to register in advance for the live webcast, where Worksport’s management will provide insights into the Company’s recent financial performance and outlook for 2026. Worksport is focused on achieving cash flow positivity and then profitability in the next few quarters. With increasing margins and month-over-month record revenues, the Company is excited to share details on their progress and multiple growth verticals ahead.

Register Here: [Conference Call Registration]

Earnings Call Details:

Date: November 13, 2025

November 13, 2025 Time: 8:30 A.M. ET

8:30 A.M. ET Format: Live webcast with management discussion and Q&A



The earnings call transcript, deck, and audio reply from the conference call will be available on the Worksport website https://investors.worksport.com/#reports after the call.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com.

