NRSInsights’ October 2025 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

October same-store sales increased 5.7% year-over-year

The average price paid for the top 500 items in October increased 3.0% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for October 2025.

As of October 31, 2025, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 37,900 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 32,900 independent retailers, including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.

October Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to October 2025 and are compared to October 2024 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)

SALES Same-store sales increased 5.7% year-over-year. In the previous month (September 2025), same-store sales increased 5.8% year-over-year.







Same-store sales decreased 0.7% compared to the previous month (September 2025). Same-store sales in September 2025 decreased 2.5% compared to the previous month (August 2025). For the three months ended October 31, 2025, same-store sales increased 5.8% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD Units sold increased 1.3% year-over-year. In the previous month (September 2025), units sold increased 2.5% year-over-year. Units sold decreased 1.8% compared to the previous month (September 2025). Units sold in September 2025 decreased 1.1% compared to the previous month (August 2025).

BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE Baskets increased a slight 0.1% year-over-year. In the previous month (September 2025), baskets increased 1.9% year-over-year. Baskets decreased 2.6% compared to the previous month (September 2025). Baskets in September 2025 decreased 1.1% compared to the previous month (August 2025).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased in October increased 3.0% year-over-year, a slight increase from the 2.9% year-over-year increase in September 2025.



Retail Trade Comparative Data

Current U.S. Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade same-store sales data excluding food service is unavailable during the government shutdown.

Commentary from Brandon Thurber (VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS)

“October was another strong month for independent retail, with dollar sales climbing 5.7% and units up slightly even as transactions remained stable. Year-over-year growth was led by cigarettes, prepared cocktails, smokeless tobacco, energy beverages, and wine-based cocktails, while month-over-month gains were strongest in cigarettes, soft drinks, whiskey, confection, and tequila.”

“Over the past four months, the average rate of price increase for the best-selling items on our network has held in a narrow range of 2.9% to 3% range.

“Overall, the data signals healthy consumer engagement heading into the holidays — and we expect to see notable expansion in high-velocity categories such as beverages, confection, and tobacco alternatives as demand builds toward the holiday season.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS’ network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of October 2025 with October 2024 are derived from approximately 229 million transactions processed through the approximately 23,800 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of October 2025 with September 2025 are derived from approximately 280 million transactions processed through approximately 31,700 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended October 31, 2025 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 666 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states and the District of Colombia, including 205 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, and in Canada. During October 2025, NRS’ POS terminals processed $2.15 billion in sales (+17% year-over-year) across 184 million transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

NRSInsights Contact:

Brandon Thurber

VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS

National Retail Solutions

Brandon.Thurber@nrsplus.com

IDT Corporation Contact:

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt.net

