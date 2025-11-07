Dental Intraoral Sensors Market Size to Hit USD 469.22 Million by 2032, Driven by Digital Imaging Innovations and Expanding Dental Diagnostics – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intraoral Sensors Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Dental Intraoral Sensors Market size was valued at USD 245.45 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 469.22 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.45% over 2025–2032. The U.S. dental intraoral sensors market accounted for USD 93.19 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 171.03 million by 2032, reflecting strong adoption of digital imaging technologies and a rising number of dental practices transitioning to fully digital diagnostic workflows.

Growing awareness about oral health, the rising demand for accurate and efficient diagnostics, and the integration of imaging software with AI-based dental platforms are accelerating market expansion worldwide. The shift from traditional film-based radiography to digital imaging continues to be a major driver across both developed and emerging markets.





Get free Sample Report of Dental Intraoral Sensors Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8051

Dental Intraoral Sensors Market Segment Insights:

By Type

The wired intraoral sensor ruled the market in 2024, with a dental intraoral sensor market share of 58.4% due to their low cost, stable output, and compatibility with current dental image systems in both stand-alone practices and in group practices. The wireless intraoral sensors are growing fastest as a result of the demand for efficiency and mobility in digital practices.

By Technology

In 2024, CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor) sensor was the most dominant type of dental intraoral sensors, capturing 64.2% market share, due to their higher-resolution images, lower power consumption, and small size. The Others segment, comprising hybrid imaging and fibre-optic technologies, is the fastest growing segment as the requirement for increased diagnostic accuracy and real-time data processing has been rising.

By Application

Diagnostic imaging led the dental intraoral sensors market with a share of 66.9% in 2024, as it is the primary use case of these devices. The treatment planning is the fastest-growing end-user segment, due to advancements in technology, digitalization of dental practices, and increasing adoption of digital dentistry products.

By Sensor Size

Adult sensors are the leading category of 2024 with a 61.7% share in the dental intraoral sensors market as these sensors are designed with increased size and coverage for larger oral cavities. The pediatric sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to growing awareness of early dental care, growing pediatric visits, and the introduction of child-specific sensors with ergonomic designs.

By End-User

DSO/Group Practice commanded the largest revenue share of the market in 2024, primarily owing to its large infrastructure, increased patient volume, and purchasing power. The dental clinics & hospitals are the fastest-growing end-user segment owing to government procurement programs, growing public health spending, and the growing inculcation of dental services in multi-disciplinary hospitals are contributing to sensor implementation.

Major Players in the Dental Intraoral Sensors Market Include:

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Dental

Planmeca Oy

DEXIS (formerly part of KaVo Kerr)

Acteon Group

Owandy Radiology

Vatech Co. Ltd.

Ray Medical

Teledyne DALSA

Trident

Suni Medical Imaging

Apteryx Imaging (now part of Planet DDS)

Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Belmont Equipment

Allengers Medical Systems

ImageWorks (formerly Dental Imaging Technologies Corp.)

Tianjin Jinggong Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Midmark Corporation

Owandy Digital Imaging

QuickRay (from Video Dental Concepts)

Need Any Customization Research on Dental Intraoral Sensors Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8051

Regional Insights:

The dental intraoral sensors market in North America was the largest in 2024 due to the high adoption of digital dental processes, strong reimbursement policies, and the presence of high awareness among patients.

The dental intraoral sensors market in the Asia Pacific is expanding at the fastest growth pace in the world on the back of growing dental tourism, developing healthcare infrastructure, and a growing urban population with a growing need for advanced oral care.

Dental Intraoral Sensors Market Key Segments

By Type

Wired Intraoral Sensors

Wireless Intraoral Sensors

By Technology

CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor) Sensors

CCD (Charge-Coupled Device) Sensors

Others (e.g., hybrid imaging technologies, fiber-optic based sensors)

By Application

Diagnostic Imaging

Treatment Planning

Post-Operative Assessment

Others (e.g., research use, patient education through visual aids)

By Sensor Size / Patient Type

Adult Sensors

Pediatric Sensors

Universal Fit Sensors

Others (e.g., veterinary dental sensors, experimental or custom-sized sensors)

By End-User

Solo Dental Practices

DSO/Group Dental Practices

Dental Clinics & Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Others (e.g., academic institutes, mobile dental units, military/field dentistry units)

Recent Developments:

In June 2024 , Planmeca Oy launched its next-generation intraoral sensor, Planmeca ProSensor HD, featuring enhanced CMOS technology and AI-assisted imaging software integration, aimed at improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency in high-volume dental practices.

, Planmeca Oy launched its next-generation intraoral sensor, Planmeca ProSensor HD, featuring enhanced CMOS technology and AI-assisted imaging software integration, aimed at improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency in high-volume dental practices. In May 2024, Vatech Co., Ltd. introduced its EzSensor Soft Wireless, a fully wireless intraoral sensor with ergonomic flexibility and improved durability, designed to enhance patient comfort and reduce handling errors during chairside diagnostics.

Buy the Dental Intraoral Sensors Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8051

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Reimbursement & Coverage Metrics – helps you understand country-wise variations in insurance and reimbursement coverage for intraoral imaging, along with cost-effectiveness factors that drive clinical adoption in developed and emerging healthcare systems.

– helps you understand country-wise variations in insurance and reimbursement coverage for intraoral imaging, along with cost-effectiveness factors that drive clinical adoption in developed and emerging healthcare systems. R&D and Product Innovation Insights – helps you track funding trends, corporate investments, and public–private collaborations that are advancing digital dentistry integration and accelerating innovation in intraoral imaging technologies.

– helps you track funding trends, corporate investments, and public–private collaborations that are advancing digital dentistry integration and accelerating innovation in intraoral imaging technologies. Technology Advancement & Integration Indicators – helps you analyze the incorporation of AI-driven image enhancement, cloud connectivity, and software compatibility, improving workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy in dental practices.

– helps you analyze the incorporation of AI-driven image enhancement, cloud connectivity, and software compatibility, improving workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy in dental practices. Clinical Utility & Adoption Trends – helps you assess usage rates by practice type and region while identifying adoption barriers in emerging markets, enabling understanding of growth potential and market readiness.

– helps you assess usage rates by practice type and region while identifying adoption barriers in emerging markets, enabling understanding of growth potential and market readiness. Market Penetration & Replacement Cycle Analysis – helps you evaluate equipment upgrade trends, replacement demand, and the increasing penetration of digital radiography systems shaping modernization across dental clinics globally.

Dental Intraoral Sensors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 245.45 million Market Size by 2032 USD 469.22 million CAGR CAGR of 8.45% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Dental Intraoral Sensors Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/dental-intraoral-sensors-market-8051

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.