MILAN, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZI, the global electric light mobility solutions provider under Keeway Group, made a significant impact at the 2025 EICMA. The brand announced a joint development partnership with the Nordic electric vehicle maker CAKE, signaling a new phase of global ecosystem collaboration.

EZI @ EICMA 2025: Redefining Electric Light Mobility with Ai-Native EM05

EZI showcased 18 innovative models, including the debut EM05 and HYPESCRAM, spanning two, three, and four-wheeled light electric vehicle categories. This demonstrated EZI's full-chain capabilities and its strategic drive towards an intelligent, sustainable future for mobility.

EM05: The AI-Native Urban Companion

As the first product under the "Wonderful For Mobility" philosophy, the EM05 is designed as Europe's first intelligent electric vehicle for young adults. It features a fluid aesthetic based on the Fibonacci Golden Ratio, with signature "Starlight Language" lighting and a "Floating Philosophy" two-tone body. Inside, a modular space, "Emotional Spectrum" color-shifting materials, 3DoF gesture interaction, and a gamified Wonderful UI create a unique, immersive experience. Its native AI architecture enables continuous learning, making the EM05 a co-evolving partner for urban journeys.

Key Highlights from the Lineup

HYPESCRAM: A retro-styled electric scrambler with a 9kW mid-drive motor (115 km/h top speed), combining performance with safety features like ABS and multiple intelligent systems.





HYPESCRAM

HYPEMAX: The performance flagship e-motorcycle with a 10.6kW motor, 130 km/h top speed, and 0-50 km/h in 2.6 seconds. It features a "software-defined hardware" approach and design by Xie Yuxian.

HYPEVOLT S: Introduces a breakthrough automotive-grade airbag to the electric light mobility category, elevating active safety standards.

Dual Family Strategy

Fashion Forward Series (TECO JET/GEAR): Focus on urban style, smart tech, and safety (TCS, hill start assist).Mecha Sports Series (TITAN R/S/F): Combine mecha aesthetics with extreme sports performance.

EZI's presence at EICMA 2025 underscores its role as a "Technology + Ecosystem" innovator, redefining the value and lifestyle of global electric micro-mobility through safety, comfort, and intelligent design.

About EZI

Founded in 2023 by Keeway Group, EZI is a global electric light mobility solutions provider. Guided by "EZI, EASY GO.," it delivers full-scenario products and services via a digital supply chain and in-house R&D, building a sustainable mobility ecosystem.

