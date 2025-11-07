Financial calendar 2026

Company announcement no. 31/2025

Columbus Financial Calendar for 2026:

Annual Report 202512 March 2026
Annual General Meeting23 April 2026
Interim Report Q1 20267 May 2026
Interim Report Q2 202620 August 2026
Interim Report Q3 20265 November 2026

 

After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company’s website: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Annual General Meeting
Columbus A/S’s annual general meeting will take place on Thursday 23 April 2026 at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. The meeting will start at 10.00.

Ib Kunøe                                      Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

