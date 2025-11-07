Financial calendar 2026

Company announcement no. 31/2025

Columbus Financial Calendar for 2026:

Annual Report 2025 12 March 2026 Annual General Meeting 23 April 2026 Interim Report Q1 2026 7 May 2026 Interim Report Q2 2026 20 August 2026 Interim Report Q3 2026 5 November 2026

After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company’s website: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Annual General Meeting

Columbus A/S’s annual general meeting will take place on Thursday 23 April 2026 at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. The meeting will start at 10.00.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment