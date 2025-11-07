IO Biotech Presents Pre-Clinical Data Highlighting the Potential of Additional Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine Candidates at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Pre-clinical data for IO Biotech’s next T-win vaccine candidate, IO112 targeting arginase 1, demonstrates anti-tumor activity with dynamic changes in the tumor microenvironment (TME) driven by the vaccine-targeted modulation of immunosuppressive myeloid cells, including tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs)

Pre-clinical data for IO Biotech’s additional T-win vaccine candidate, IO170 targeting Transforming Growth Factor (TGF)-β, demonstrates induction of immune responses that could inhibit tumor growth and reduce lung metastasis

Data presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting



NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines, today announced new pre-clinical data for IO Biotech’s next vaccine candidate, IO112, and additional candidate, IO170, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 40th Annual Meeting (SITC 2025) in Maryland on November 5-9, 2025.

“This new data is extremely important for our development path as it points toward more potential indications for our novel, immune-modulatory therapeutic vaccines to treat patients with a range of cancers,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO of IO Biotech. “We look forward to advancing our cancer immunotherapy pipeline and expect to file an Investigational New Drug Application for IO112, our next candidate expected to enter clinical development, in 2026.”

Pre-clinical data from IO112, IO Biotech’s second therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate derived from the company’s T-win® platform, presented at SITC 2025

Arginase 1 (Arg1) plays a central role in immune suppression, and its over-expression has been reported in several cancers including renal cell carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and head and neck cancer. Importantly, all immune suppressive myeloid cells in the TME express Arg1, and their key roles in cancer immune resistance mechanisms have been well described. The data presented in the poster showcase that IO112 vaccination leads to robust expansion of Arg1-specific T cells, which in turn directly target and reprogram immune suppressive myeloid cells, including TAMs, leading to tumor growth inhibition.

Pre-clinical data from IO170, IO Biotech’s third therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate derived from the company’s T-win® platform, also presented at SITC 2025

Activation of the TGF-β signaling cascade plays an essential role in a wide range of tumors and other diseases. Cancer cells and components of the tumor microenvironment (e.g. fibroblasts, immune cells, and blood vessels) exploit this pathway to support disease progression during tumor evolution. Nonetheless, global inhibition strategies targeting the TGF-β pathway in clinical studies thus far fell short of the anticipated success. The data presented in this poster showcase an alternative approach, where TGF-β-specific T cells are activated through a peptide vaccination to target TGF-β-expressing cells to promote anti-tumor activities in a cancer model.

“These preclinical data illustrate the potential of additional peptide vaccines based on our proprietary T-Win® platform with our unique approach directed against both tumor cells and the most important immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME),” said Ayako Wakatsuki Pedersen, PhD, Senior Vice President of Translational Research at IO Biotech. “Our second investigational therapeutic vaccine candidate, IO112 targeting arginase 1, demonstrates dynamic changes in the TME with anti-tumor activity driven by the vaccine-targeted modulation of immunosuppressive myeloid cells, including tumor-associated macrophages ("TAMs"), shifting the balance from an immunosuppressive to a pro-inflammatory microenvironment, leading to effective anti-tumor responses. Importantly, this clearly distinguishes from the MoA of a different approach to only targeting Arg1 enzymatic activities.”

Dr. Pedersen added, “We also presented new preclinical data for the third peptide vaccine utilizing our T-Win platform, IO170 targeting transforming growth factor (TGF-β), that demonstrated significant tumor growth inhibition and the reduction of lung metastasis in a cancer model. The data for both IO112 and IO170 support further investigation as to how these unique immunomodulatory approaches can serve as strategies to treat a wide range of cancer indications.”

The posters can be found on the “Posters & Publications” page of the IO Biotech website.

Details for the presentations are below:

Title: A TGFβ-directed immune-modulatory vaccine leads to T cell activation, tumor growth inhibition and reduces metastases

Presenters: Ulla Kring Hansen, Senior Scientist, Translational Research, IO Biotech

Abstract/Poster number: 929

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Location: Exhibit Halls AB – Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

Times: Poster session 12:15 – 1:45 p.m. ET; Poster reception 5:35-7:00 p.m. ET

Title: Induction of T cell immunity against arginase 1 (Arg1)+ myeloid cells is a unique feature that differentiates tumor growth suppression of Arg1 immune-modulatory vaccines from that of Arg1 inhibitors.

Presenters: Inés Lecoq Molinos, Senior Scientist, Translational Research, IO Biotech

Abstract/Poster number: 932

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Location: Exhibit Halls AB – Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

Times: Poster session 12:15 – 1:45 p.m. ET; Poster reception 5:10-6:35 p.m. ET

