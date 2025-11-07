Fullmark Energy Announces Completion of Redwood Projects Portfolio with Commercial Operations of 65MW San Jacinto Energy Storage Project

CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullmark Energy, a leading independent power producer focused exclusively on energy storage, yesterday announced the commercial operations date (COD) of its 65MW/130MWh San Jacinto storage project in Banning, California. The milestone marks the final project within Fullmark Energy's Redwood Projects portfolio–a strategic collection of energy storage facilities across Southern California–to achieve commercial operations.

Fullmark Energy celebrated the achievement yesterday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the San Jacinto facility, located at 300 Galleher Way in Banning. Stakeholders and partners, including InfraRed Capital Partners, TWAICE, and others, joined members of the Fullmark Energy team for the event.

San Jacinto is Fullmark’s third project to reach COD in 2025, joining three other operational facilities in Fullmark Energy's Redwood Projects portfolio. The 20MW/80MWh Johanna ESS project in Santa Ana reached COD in October 2021, while the 20MW/40MWh Desert-Carris project in Palm Springs and the 20MW/40MWh Ortega Project in Lake Elsinore both reached COD earlier this year. These three 2025 projects deliver 105MW of new capacity to the Southern California Edison distribution system.

"Reaching commercial operations across the Redwood Projects marks a major milestone for our team and our partners," said Chris McKissack, Chief Executive Officer of Fullmark Energy. "These projects strengthen grid reliability, accelerate the renewable energy transition, and demonstrate our team’s ability to deliver high-performing assets at scale. San Jacinto is particularly meaningful because it shows how energy storage can simultaneously enhance grid infrastructure while revitalizing communities and creating value for local stakeholders."

The San Jacinto project exemplifies how energy storage development can drive positive community transformation. The 65MW facility sits on previously abandoned property that had become an overgrown, nuisance, creating challenges for surrounding residents and businesses. Working closely with local stakeholders, Fullmark transformed the site into well-maintained infrastructure with proper security fencing and lighting, significantly improving conditions for the neighborhood. The project also generates economic benefits for the City of Banning's municipal electric utility, which serves approximately 13,500 customers and serves the project's load.

"The completion of our Redwood Projects demonstrates our operational maturity and ability to execute complex projects from start to finish," added McKissack. "We're advancing our next project, the 80MW Chiquito facility in California, while also expanding into Texas with our 500MW Ramsey facility and 250MW East Valley project. The expertise we've gained through Redwood positions us to deliver similar success across our 4GW pipeline while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence, community partnership, and long-term value creation."

The Redwood Projects represent 125MW/290MWh of operational capacity across four strategically located facilities in Southern California, making it one of the largest independently-owned battery storage portfolios in the region. The projects were developed with diversified offtake agreements to strengthen revenue profiles and reduce risk. In January 2023, Fullmark secured $100 million in financing for the portfolio through a consolidated term loan and letter of credit facility. All four facilities participate in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) market, providing critical grid services including energy arbitrage, frequency regulation, and resource adequacy.

Fullmark Energy is unlocking the potential of energy storage to accelerate renewables, enhance grid reliability, and benefit communities, financial investors, stakeholders, and partners. Founded in 2018, Fullmark Energy develops, builds, owns, and operates energy storage projects across the U.S. The company's holistic asset development and ownership model prioritizes mutually beneficial, long-term relationships with partners and stakeholders to move projects from concept to operations. Fullmark Energy is securely backed by a fund managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, an infrastructure asset manager with $13 billion in equity under management. With a four-gigawatt pipeline and a mix of projects operating and under construction, we are making the promise of energy storage a reality. Learn more about Fullmark Energy's unique approach to energy storage at www.fullmarkenergy.com.

