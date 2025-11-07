Trained Therapeutix Demonstrates RIDE-001 Trains Myeloid Cells for Anti-Tumor Immune Response in Preclinical Data Presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

DALLAS and OSS, THE NETHERLANDS, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trained Therapeutix, Inc., a biotech company training immunity at its origin with nanomedicines, today announced preclinical data on RIDE-001, a nanomedicine designed to program myeloid progenitor cells for an anticancer innate immune response, were presented in a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The data demonstrated that RIDE-001 effectively induced trained immunity in vitro in primary human immune cells, induced anti-tumor immunity in mouse tumor models of melanoma and colorectal cancer, and safely induced innate immune responses in rats and non-human primates. RIDE-001 showed therapeutic activity against solid tumors as a single agent, and it also exhibited synergy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibition.

“Myeloid cells can promote cancer by suppressing anti-tumor immune responses, enhancing tumor angiogenesis and facilitating metastasis, but due to their plasticity in the tumor microenvironment, they have been considered an unattractive therapeutic target,” said Willem Mulder, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Trained Therapeutix. “Our approach with RIDE-001 is a breakthrough in immune-oncology, as it targets myeloid progenitor cells before they differentiate into immune cells. By programing myeloid cells at their naissance, we can deploy the power of the innate immune response against cancer. Based on these promising data demonstrating consistent myeloid cell training and antitumor activity across species, in addition to RIDE-001’s favorable safety profile, we have initiated GMP manufacturing in anticipation of the first clinical studies in patients with solid tumors.”

RIDE-001 was developed using Trained Therapeutix’s proprietary ApoA1-based nanomedicines platform to target the bone marrow where it activates the intracellular pattern recognition receptor NOD2. This triggers epigenetic changes in myeloid progenitor cells, inducing the production of trained myeloid cells to generate durable, anti-tumor responses.

RIDE-001 preclinical data showed:

A dose-dependent rise in NOD2 activation;

Trained immunity as assessed by peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs);

Trained myeloid cells in rats demonstrating a shift in monocyte phenotype and increased blood neutrophil counts;

Trained myeloid cells in non-human primates with a consistent increase in intermediate monocytes in both males and females following each administered dose;

Single-agent anti-tumor efficacy in the highly immunosuppressive B16F10 melanoma mouse model;

Synergy with a subtherapeutic dose of anti-PD1 in the MC38 colorectal cancer mouse model;

And a favorable safety profile.



A copy of the poster titled “RIDE-001: A well-tolerated innate immunotherapy to treat cancer by targeting and reprogramming bone marrow progenitor cells” (abstract number 1178) is available on the company’s website at: https://www.trainedtx.com/science/.

About Trained Therapeutix

Trained Therapeutix is a biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics with nanomedicines that train immunity at its origin with applications in oncology and immune-mediated diseases. Trained Therapeutix (NL) is the company’s Dutch subsidiary and operational hub for research and development.

