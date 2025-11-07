Zero Waste Movement Accelerates as Global Waste Levels Surge: Market to Hit USD 740.06 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising costs, growing environmental impact, and shifting consumer behavior drive urgent global action toward sustainable waste management.

The zero waste packaging market is projected to reach USD 740.06 billion by 2034, expanding from USD 322.99 billion in 2025, at an annual growth rate of 9.65% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to data published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Zero Waste Packaging Market Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific led the zero-waste packaging market with the highest share in 2024.

By region, Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By material type, the paper and cardboard segment held a dominant market share in 2024.

By outlook type, the reusable/ recyclable segment held a dominant market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application outlook, the food & beverages segment held a dominant market share in 2024.

Zero Waste Packaging Market Trends

Rapid shift towards biodegradable and compostable packaging products by using plant-based raw materials which is a substitute for plastic packaging.

which is a substitute for plastic packaging. Growing demand for reusable and recyclable packaging products which are economical and widely adopted by the food & beverage sector and e-commerce sector by using containers that can be refilled.

and widely adopted by the food & beverage sector and e-commerce sector by using containers that can be refilled. The rising focus on developing sustainable packaging by the e-commerce industry. Systems to minimize packaging, lessen over-packing, and recycle product usage by companies influence the zero-waste packaging market.



Rising Cost of Waste Mismanagement

If the world continues on its current trajectory without significant improvements in waste management, the global cost of handling waste is projected to soar to $640.3 billion by 2050, according to recent data. This staggering estimate underscores the urgent need for coordinated international efforts toward achieving a zero-waste future.

At present, the World Bank reports that approximately two billion tonnes of municipal solid waste are generated annually across the globe. Without intervention, that number is expected to rise dramatically to 2.59 billion metric tons by 2030, and as much as 3.4 billion metric tons by 2050. Some reports even predict the figure could reach 3.8 billion tons if no effective waste reduction policies are implemented.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) identifies waste mismanagement as a leading cause of what it calls the “triple planetary crises” climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. Alarmingly, nearly one-third of global waste is estimated to be mismanaged each year, while 90% of waste in low-income countries is disposed of incorrectly, contributing heavily to pollution and ecosystem degradation.

Growing Mountains of Solid and Plastic Waste

The scale of the problem is staggering. According to the United Nations, the solid waste generated annually, if packed into standard shipping containers, would be enough to circle the globe 25 times. The reality on the ground is equally concerning 37% of global solid waste ends up in landfills, 33% is dumped openly, 11% is incinerated, and only 14% is properly recycled.

In the United States, landfills receive 167 million tons of waste each year. Almost half of it is typical municipal garbage, while 21% consists of food scraps, 15% of paper and paperboard, and 8% of yard trimmings and wood waste. Despite representing just 4% of the global population, the U.S. produces a staggering 21.5% of the world’s total waste.

The global situation is mirrored by the growing accumulation of plastic. Every year, the world produces roughly 300 million tons of plastic, half of which is designed for single use. Major contributors to plastic waste include China (60 million tons), the United States (42 million tons), India (9.46 million tons), Brazil (11.3 million tons), and Japan (9 million tons). Countries such as Indonesia (7.8 million tons), Russia (8.47 million tons), Germany (6.5 million tons), the United Kingdom (6.4 million tons), and Mexico (5.9 million tons) also rank among the top plastic waste producers.

The impact on marine ecosystems is devastating. It is estimated that 100,000 marine animals die every year due to plastic debris polluting oceans. Moreover, humans themselves are not immune each person is estimated to consume between 39,000 to 52,000 microplastic particles annually, primarily through contaminated food and water.

Major Landfill Sites Illustrate the Global Challenge

Around the world, some of the largest landfill sites highlight the magnitude of the waste crisis. The Mesquite Landfill in Brawley, USA, handles 7.3 million tons of waste annually, making it one of the largest. In South Korea, the Sudokwon Landfill processes 6.6 million tons, while Mumbai’s landfills in India manage around 4 million tons each year.

Other major landfill sites include Xinfeng (Guangzhou, China) with 3.7 million tons, Apex Regional (Las Vegas, USA) with 3.3 million tons, Laogang (Shanghai, China) with 2.9 million tons, and Bantargebang (Jakarta, Indonesia), Olusosun (Lagos, Nigeria), and West New Territories (Hong Kong) each handling 2.6 million tons annually. In New Delhi, India’s landfills collectively process about 2.3 million tons of waste every year.

Electronic Waste

Beyond solid and plastic waste, electronic waste (e-waste) is fast becoming the next major environmental crisis. Global e-waste generation is forecast to grow from 63.3 million metric tons in 2024 to 74.7 million metric tons by 2030. The rapid turnover of electronics, coupled with inadequate recycling systems, is driving this increase, creating both a sustainability challenge and a missed opportunity for material recovery.

Corporate and Consumer Shifts Toward Zero Waste

Amidst these alarming trends, major corporations are taking notable steps to reduce their environmental footprint. Tesla, for example, has introduced an ambitious Waste Strategy focusing on reusing and recycling materials. In 2020, the company developed an in-house battery recycling system capable of recovering 92% of battery cell materials, reducing both waste and resource dependency.

Similarly, Procter & Gamble (P&G) has pledged to make all consumer packaging reusable and recyclable by 2030 and aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. These corporate commitments are setting an example for global industries to integrate sustainability across their operations.

Consumer sentiment is also evolving rapidly. Studies show that 69% of consumers globally support zero-waste policies, and 70% are more inclined to buy from brands that use sustainable packaging. This growing awareness is reshaping markets, particularly in packaging, where innovation in biodegradable and reusable materials is surging.

Economic and Environmental Benefits of Zero Waste

Adopting zero waste strategies offers significant financial and ecological benefits. According to Zero Waste Statistics, transitioning to zero-waste systems could save between 5% and 7% of the world’s GDP through resource efficiency and reduced pollution costs.

Global Call to Action

The message from the data is clear without immediate and collective action, the world will face an unsustainable waste crisis with catastrophic environmental and economic consequences. From plastic pollution choking oceans to e-waste piling up in landfills, the urgency for effective waste management systems has never been greater.

As countries, corporations, and consumers begin to embrace the zero-waste movement, there is still hope for reversing decades of environmental harm. By prioritizing recycling, reusability, and responsible consumption, the world can take decisive steps toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

