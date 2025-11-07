Pharmaceutical Tube Packaging Market Size, Trends, Regional Share (NA/EU/APAC/LA/MEA) and Competitive Analysis

Ottawa, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research conducted by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research, indicates that the pharmaceutical tube packaging market is set for robust expansion over the coming years, supported by advancements in packaging materials, rising pharmaceutical production, and the growing emphasis on patient-centric packaging innovations.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

Key Insights

By region, North America has dominated the region, having the biggest share in 2024.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By material type, the plastic tube segment has contributed the largest share in 2024.

By material type, the aluminum tube segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By tube type, the squeeze and collapsible tubes segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By tube type, the twist tube segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the topical medications segment contributed the largest share in 2024.24.

By application, the dermatological treatments segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Market Overview

The pharmaceutical tube packaging market is expanding steadily as the need for convenient, hygienic, and safe cream gel and ointment packaging grows. Innovation in materials and tube formats is being fueled by a growing focus on patient-friendly dispensing, longer shelf life, and product protection. Lightweight, high-barrier, and environmentally friendly tubes are the focus of manufacturers to achieve both performance and sustainability objectives. Thanks to developments in sterile and environmentally friendly packaging solutions, the market outlook is still favorable.

In January 2024, Colorcon announced the launch of its HAT®-B Handy Active Tube functional packaging solution, designed to enhance product stability and protection in pharmaceutical applications.



Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5592

Market Outlook

Industry Growth Overview: Innovations in materials like aluminum and laminated tubes that improve product protection and shelf life are what propel industry growth. To increase patient convenience, manufacturers are concentrating on lightweight tamper-evident and user-friendly designs. Global demand is being further fueled by the growth of over-the-counter products and the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Sustainability Trends: Sustainability is a key trend as companies shift toward recyclable, biodegradable, and eco-friendly tube materials. Many manufacturers are adopting bio-based plastics and lightweight designs to reduce carbon emissions. The move toward sustainable packaging aligns with global environmental goals and regulatory expectations in the healthcare sector.

Global Expansion: Pharmaceutical tube packaging startups are bringing intelligent, digitally enabled, and environmentally friendly packaging solutions. To replace conventional plastics, new companies are creating eco-friendly laminates and recyclable barrier materials. Startups are growing in this changing market through funding for green packaging innovations and strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical brands.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segmental Insights

By Material Type

Plastic tube segment is dominating the market because of its affordability, flexibility, and light weight. Ointments, creams, and gels are frequently dispensed in plastic tubes due to their exceptional durability. Manufacturers favor them because of their adaptability in design and compatibility with cutting-edge barrier coatings.

The aluminum tube segment is growing rapidly, motivated by its excellent defense against contamination, light, and air. For sterile and oxygen-sensitive pharmaceutical formulations, these tubes are perfect. Aluminium tubes are being used more frequently due to consumers growing desire for recyclable and tamper-proof packaging options.

By Tube Type

The squeeze and collapsible tubes segment dominated the market as they provide convenient and hygienic dispensing for semi-solid pharmaceutical products. Their ease of use, portability, and cost efficiency make them popular among consumers and manufacturers alike. These tubes also maintain product integrity by minimizing air exposure after each use.

Twist tube segments are growing rapidly because precise and single-dose medication applications are becoming more popular. These tubes are appropriate for ophthalmic and dermatological formulations because they enable controlled dispensing. Their small size and ability to work with cutting-edge closures are increasing market demand.

By Application

The topical medications segment is dominating the market as a large number of dermatological and pain relief products are packed in tube formats. Their convenience, hygiene, and portability make tubes ideal for creams, gels, and ointments. The steady rise in skin and pain-related treatments supports the strong demand for this segment.

Dermatological treatments are growing rapidly, motivated by an increase in skin-related conditions and a growing understanding of cutting-edge skincare treatments. The segment is growing as more OTC and prescription dermatology products are introduced in tube packaging.

Regional Analysis

The North America region is dominating the pharmaceutical tube packaging market because of its high pharmaceutical production and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. The region's leadership is a result of strong regulations, reputable packaging producers, and early adoption of cutting-edge materials. Regional dominance is further supported by ongoing investment in environmentally friendly packaging technologies.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Tube Packaging Market Trends

The U.S. market is witnessing strong growth, projected to expand at a steady pace, driven by rising demand for safe and convenient drug delivery formats. Sustainability and advanced materials are shaping the market, with a shift towards recyclable, mono-material, and eco-friendly barrier tubes. Additionally, patient-centric and tamper-evident packaging designs, including self-administerable and smart packaging solutions, are gaining traction.

Asia Pacific is growing rapidly due to rising demand in emerging economies for convenient and reasonably priced drug packaging. The region's growth is further reinforced by encouraging government policies and rising pharmaceutical product exports, along with a significant rise in chronic disease and an aging population.

China Pharmaceutical Tube Packaging Market Trends

China is a major player in the regional market, driven due to supported by strong growth in the country's pharmaceutical manufacturing and rising demand for advanced barrier tube formats. Sustainability is a key trend, with manufacturers increasingly adopting recyclable, mono-material, and high-barrier tubes to meet environmental and regulatory standards.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Neopac announced the launch of a new tube-line at its Wilson, NC (USA) plant, enabling production of an additional 70 million tubes annually with enhanced coloring and printing capabilities (for pharma/beauty/healthcare applications).

In October 2024, Albea Group announced that three of its tube-packaging solutions won awards at the ETMA “Tube of the Year 2024”, highlighting its innovations in packaging materials and designs

Top Companies in the Pharmaceutical Tube Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Amcor provides a broad range of high-barrier pharmaceutical packaging (sachets, blisters, bottles), focusing on laminates rather than traditional collapsible tubes.

BRK Packwell Pvt. Ltd / BRK Packwell Private Limited manufactures custom laminated (ABL/PBL) and plastic tubes for various pharmaceutical creams and ointments.

Meta Tubex produces both aluminum collapsible and multilayer laminated tubes (aluminum or plastic barrier) for packaging semi-solid pharmaceutical products.

Aphena Pharma Solutions is a contract packaging and manufacturing organization offering metal and plastic tube filling services for pharmaceutical liquids, gels, and creams.

filling services for pharmaceutical liquids, gels, and creams. ALLTUB (information inferred) manufactures a variety of aluminum and laminate tubes designed for pharmaceutical and other applications, emphasizing barrier properties.

Prutha Packaging Pvt.Ltd. (information inferred) likely offers various packaging solutions, potentially including pharmaceutical tubes, based on its name and industry focus.

Recipharm AB (information inferred) is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging services, which may include tube filling.

Almin Extrusion manufactures and exports aluminum collapsible tubes as a primary packaging solution for the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors .

. Multitubes Group (information inferred) is likely a manufacturer specializing in plastic tubes for various markets, including potential pharmaceutical applications.

Essel Propack Ltd (now part of Aptar Pharma) is a major global producer of laminated and plastic tubes, offering high-barrier solutions for pharmaceutical and oral care products.

Montebello (likely Montebello Packaging) manufactures durable, DMF-grade aluminum and laminate tubes designed to protect sensitive pharmaceutical creams, gels, and ointments.

Sonic Packaging Industries (information inferred) likely provides innovative and custom packaging solutions, potentially including specialized pharmaceutical tubes or single-dose applicators, as part of their services.

Hoffmann Neopac AG specializes in high-barrier tube packaging solutions, including advanced options like PCR-infused tubes, with a strong focus on innovation and pharmaceutical quality standards.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Plastic Tubes

Aluminum Tubes

Laminated Tubes



By Tube Type

Squeeze and Collapsible Tubes

Twist Tubes

Cartridge Tubes



By Application

Topical Medications

Oral Care Products

Dermatological Treatments



By Geography

North America: U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America: Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific: China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC





Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5592

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Healthcare | Towards Auto | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: