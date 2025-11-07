EQ Appoints Nicholas Nichols as Executive Vice President of Mutual Funds

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti (EQ), a leading provider of transfer agent and share ownership services, has named Nicholas (Nick) Nichols as Executive Vice President of the Mutual Funds team. In this role, Nichols will help drive key initiatives across EQ’s mutual fund services, driving innovation and service for EQ’s valued clients.

Nichols bring more than three decades of leadership in financial services, with a career spanning operations, compliance and relationship management. Before joining EQ, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Sodali & Co Fund Solutions, where he helped build a leading proxy solicitation and advisory business for mutual funds and ETFs. Nichols also held senior roles at SS&C DST Systems, Keane, Venio LLC and Accenture, where he led sales, marketing and technology strategy across multiple lines of business.

“Nicholas is a proven fund leader with deep industry experience and a strong record of operational success,” said Paul Torre, President, Governance Proxy & Ownership Services. “His insights and leadership will be invaluable as EQ continues to strengthen its mutual fund capabilities and deliver exceptional value to clients.”

This addition reflects EQ’s ongoing investment and track record of success in its mutual fund business, and reinforces the company’s dedication to delivering comprehensive, technology-driven solutions that empower clients to succeed in an evolving financial space.

“I’m thrilled to join EQ at such an exciting time,” said Nichols. “The company’s momentum and commitment to innovation make it an incredible place to build meaningful client partnerships and help shape the future of fund services.”

Nichols earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management.

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core business units in Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Proxy Services, Private Company Services, and Public Relations & Investor Relations Services.

Globally we serve more than 12,000 clients (49% of the FTSE 100 UK and 35% of the S&P 500), with over 20 million shareholders, through 7,500 employees in 19 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.com.

Media Contact

Nicholas Ledford

Tel: +1 513 833 4528

Email: nicholas.ledford@equiniti.com