Wearable Devices Expands into Asia’s Tech Powerhouse: Secures Exclusive Distribution Agreement in South Korea

Mudra Band and Mudra Link neural wristbands enter South Korea - a global hub for wearable innovation and home to leading electronics companies such as Samsung Group and LG Electronics Inc.

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, recently announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sky Commerce Co., Ltd. (“Sky Commerce”), securing a strategic foothold in South Korea - a global hub for wearable innovation and home to leading consumer electronics companies. This partnership appoints Sky Commerce as the exclusive distributor for the Company’s Mudra Band and Mudra Link neural input wristbands, marking a bold step into one of the world’s most advanced and competitive consumer electronics markets.

Under the Agreement, Sky Commerce will promote, market, and sell the Company’s Mudra Band and Mudra Link neural input wristbands and related services in South Korea, subject to meeting annual minimum purchase targets.

Wearable Devices and Sky Commerce are working together to finalize customary KC certification procedures in Korea, which are required prior to the commencement of sales.

This partnership aligns with Wearable Devices’ goal of scaling its cutting-edge neural interface technology globally, leveraging Sky Commerce’s local expertise to drive adoption among consumers and enterprises.

“We are excited to partner with Sky Commerce to bring our groundbreaking wristband technology to South Korea, a key market for innovative wearables,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “This exclusive distribution agreement supports our growth strategy by establishing committed purchase targets and expanding our footprint in Asia, where demand for hands-free device control is accelerating. We look forward to delivering enhanced user experiences and capturing new revenue streams.”

The Agreement represents a strategic step for Wearable Devices in expanding its global footprint and building long-term commercial opportunities in Asia. It follows the Company’s recent distribution agreement in Japan, reinforcing its commitment to scalable regional growth.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when discussing the potential benefits and expected results of our exclusive distribution agreement in South Korea, including our expectations regarding regulatory approvals, the timing and scope of commercial launch, potential sales volumes, and future market expansion opportunities in Asia. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

