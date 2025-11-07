India Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Research Report 2025: Trends, Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F: Advanced Technology Leading to Innovations Amid Growing Use of Counterfeit Medicine

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Animal Pharmaceuticals Market was valued at USD 1.28 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.96 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.50%.



The Animal Pharmaceuticals Market refers to the sector that is responsible for the research, development, production, and marketing of drugs and healthcare products specifically tailored for veterinary medicine. This comprehensive market caters to the healthcare needs of various animals, including our beloved companions such as dogs, cats, and horses, as well as livestock such as cattle, pigs, and poultry.

In order to address the diverse health conditions and requirements of these animals, the market offers a wide range of pharmaceutical products. These include not only vaccines and antibiotics but also antiparasitic medications and medical feed additives. These products play a crucial role in promoting animal well-being, improving overall health, and enhancing productivity in livestock industries.



The Animal Pharmaceuticals Market serves a vital purpose in safeguarding public health. By preventing the spread of diseases from animals to humans, it contributes to the overall well-being and safety of both animals and humans alike. Through continuous research and innovation, this sector strives to enhance animal health, advance veterinary medicine, and ensure sustainable practices in the care and treatment of animals. With its focus on improving animal health, increasing livestock productivity, and preventing the transmission of diseases, the Animal Pharmaceuticals Market is an indispensable component of the veterinary industry.



It plays a vital role in supporting animal welfare, ensuring food safety, and maintaining the delicate balance between human and animal health. For instance, in feb 2025, Felix Pharmaceuticals is seeking to invest $200-250 million to acquire a controlling stake in a pet drug company, signaling its entry into the fast-growing animal healthcare sector. The move aligns with Felix's strategy to diversify beyond human pharmaceuticals and tap into the rising demand for pet medicines. This potential acquisition reflects the company's commitment to expanding its portfolio and capitalizing on opportunities in the global veterinary drug market.



Key Market Drivers

Advanced Technology Leading to Innovations in Animal Healthcare



Advanced technology is spearheading a transformative revolution in animal healthcare in India, bringing forth a significant surge in the demand for animal pharmaceuticals. With the advent of new-age technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning, the landscape of veterinary medicine is undergoing a paradigm shift.



These cutting-edge technologies are being harnessed to develop innovative diagnostic tools and therapeutic solutions, resulting in improved animal health outcomes and enhanced welfare. AI and machine learning, for instance, are playing a pivotal role in predicting diseases, enabling early detection, and facilitating effective treatment. By analyzing vast amounts of data, these technologies are empowering veterinarians to make accurate and timely diagnoses, ultimately saving lives. The Internet of Things (IoT) is revolutionizing the monitoring of animal health. Through the use of connected devices and sensors, veterinarians can now have real-time access to vital health information, allowing for proactive and precise interventions. This has led to an increased need for pharmaceutical interventions to support and enhance animal well-being.



The surge in technological innovation is not only elevating the quality and efficiency of animal healthcare services but is also spurring the growth of the animal pharmaceutical industry. As the demand for advanced medications and treatments escalates, the market for animal pharmaceuticals in India is experiencing a remarkable upswing. The symbiotic relationship between technology and healthcare in the vibrant animal pharmaceutical sector is giving rise to a burgeoning market that shows no signs of slowing down. With each passing day, as technology continues to evolve and intertwine with the field of veterinary medicine, the future of animal healthcare in India looks brighter than ever. The convergence of advanced technology and healthcare is paving the way for a new era of excellence, where animals receive the best possible care and treatments, ultimately improving their quality of life.



Key Market Challenges

Use of Counterfeit Medicine



The proliferation of counterfeit medicine in India has been a pressing issue for decades. These counterfeit products not only endanger human lives but also impact the demand for animal pharmaceuticals. Unregulated and often falsely marketed, counterfeit medicines are sold at a fraction of the price of certified animal pharmaceuticals, making them a tempting alternative for farmers seeking to cut costs.



Consequently, the demand for legitimate animal pharmaceuticals has declined. This is particularly concerning for the rural agricultural communities of India, where livestock plays a critical role in the economy and counterfeit medicines can have devastating effects on animal health. The use of counterfeit medicines can lead to an increase in drug resistance, diminishing the effectiveness of legitimate drugs over time. The Indian government, alongside global and local pharmaceutical companies, is striving to combat this issue through stricter regulations and public awareness campaigns, in an effort to safeguard both human and animal health, while bolstering the demand for certified animal pharmaceuticals.



Key Market Trends

Increased Number of Strays Animal Accidents



The rising number of stray animal accidents in India is significantly propelling the demand for animal pharmaceuticals in the country. As a nation revered for its cultural and religious diversity, India is home to a staggering population of stray animals, primarily dogs and cows. These animals often find themselves in precarious situations, being prone to accidents and health issues emanating from harsh weather conditions, inadequate nutrition, and diseases. Consequently, the need for veterinary care, including pharmaceutical intervention, has surged enormously. In response, the Indian animal health industry has witnessed a growth in the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals tailored to address the distinct medical needs of these strays.



The market embraces a wide spectrum of medicines spanning antibiotics, anti-parasitics, anti-inflammatories, and vaccines, among others. There's an intensified drive amongst numerous NGOs, animal welfare organizations, and the general public towards rescuing and rehabilitating these strays, thereby further escalating the demand for animal pharmaceuticals. All these factors collectively contribute to the burgeoning growth of the animal pharmaceutical industry in India, turning it into a promising arena for investment and innovation.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered India



