Thai vocational education representatives visit Guangxi Financial Vocational College, jointly discussing a new blueprint for vocational education

NANNING, China, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Minister Tanapat Saengchan of the Vocational Education Commission of Thailand visited Guangxi Financial Vocational College. This exchange is an important opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two sides, and it is expected that through pragmatic communication, in-depth collaboration in the field of vocational education between the two countries will be promoted.

Guangxi Financial Vocational College adheres to building a highland for open cooperation and innovation in vocational education in Guangxi facing ASEAN, actively explores new models of integration of production and education, helps the high-quality economic development of the ASEAN region, and constantly polishes the golden brand of "Modern Craftsmen" in international exchanges and cooperation.

Four-Party Collaboration Between Schools and Enterprises to Enhance the Ability of Vocational Education to Serve Industries

Focusing on the construction of the "China-Malaysia Digital Economy Modern Craftsman College", the school has established a regular communication mechanism with Malaysian national universities and enterprises, forming a "school-school-enterprise-enterprise" co-construction model. It has jointly built a "1+1+N" production-education integration innovation and development carrier with "one industry community, one modern craftsman college, and N demonstration enterprises and branch colleges" as the core. Relying on the background of the digital economy industry, it serves the overseas expansion of products of Chinese enterprises and increases the output value of enterprises by about 13 million yuan.

Co-construction of Overseas Platforms to Promote In-depth Collaboration in China-ASEAN Vocational Education

The school has successively established foreign exchange projects such as the China-ASEAN Business Technology Innovation and Vocational Education Cooperation Center (Indonesia), Cooperation Center (Cambodia), and the overseas "Silk Road Finance College", forming an all-round and sustainable pattern of vocational education exchanges. Relying on the intellectual resources of the "Zhongguancun Artificial Intelligence Large Model Industry Agglomeration Area" in Tsinghua Science Park, it has built 1 overseas digital intelligence center, 2 exchange centers, 3 technical service platforms, and 2 cross-border production-education integration bases. It accurately meets the technical and talent needs of enterprises in ASEAN countries and further promotes China-ASEAN vocational education collaboration.

Cross-border Ecological Integration to Empower the Training of "Modern Craftsmen"

With the help of the Modern Craftsman College project, schools and enterprises have built an international talent training matrix integrating "teaching, training, competitions, research, conferences, and exhibitions". It has co-constructed and shared 6 standards, 4 international courses, 1 bilingual textbook, and 8 international training resource packages, and developed 6 teaching equipment. It has carried out 49 domestic and foreign skill training sessions, covering 8,251 participants. It has held 2 international skill competitions for ASEAN, attracting 303 teams from 7 countries to compete. The school also held the "2024 China (Guangxi)-ASEAN Vocational Education Development Exchange Conference", jointly carried out research projects and exhibition activities with universities and enterprises in ASEAN countries, explored the "AI+X" compound talent training model, transported high-quality applied talents for the development of Guangxi's digital economy and China-ASEAN artificial intelligence industry cooperation, and wrote a new chapter in vocational education serving the local economy.

Source: Guangxi Financial Vocational College