AI Transforming the Direct-to-Device (D2D) Market Through Intelligent Connectivity Platforms

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Direct-to-Device (D2D) Market by Service Type (Direct to IoT, Direct to Cell), Customer Type (Consumer, Enterprise Network, Government & Defense), Latency Class, Frequency, Orbit and Region-Global Forecast to 2030" The Direct-to-Device (D2D) market is projected to grow from USD 0.57 billion in 2025 to USD 2.64 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 35.6%.

The D2D market is witnessing strong growth globally, fueled by a combination of technological, economic, and social drivers that interactively facilitate adoption. The growing global need for universal mobile connectivity, especially in rural, remote, and disaster zones, where earth-based infrastructure is uneconomical or non-existent. Additionally, the growth in industrial IoT applications for industries such as logistics, agriculture, mining, and energy is driving demand for satellite-based connectivity to track assets and enhance operational efficiency.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Direct-to-Device Market"

Direct-to-Device Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on service type, the Direct-to-IoT segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on service type, the Direct to IoT segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth is due to the rapid rise in remote monitoring, smart agriculture, logistics, mining, and energy operations, where IoT devices require low-to-medium data connectivity beyond terrestrial coverage. The scalability of Direct to IoT, combined with cost efficiency and compatibility with 3GPP NTN standards, makes it the preferred choice for enterprises and governments seeking reliable connectivity for millions of devices across diverse geographies.

Based on customer type, the enterprise network segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on customer type, the enterprise network segment is projected to lead the D2D market during the forecast period. Large-scale enterprises in sectors such as utilities, oil & gas, maritime, and transportation are leading adopters, as they depend on D2D to enhance operational efficiency, workforce safety, and compliance in remote areas. Enterprise demand for Direct-to-IoT services is particularly strong, as it enables predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and smart infrastructure deployment. This sustained enterprise-led adoption positions the segment as the primary growth engine within the D2D market.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share due to its strong ecosystem of service providers, satellite operators, and telecom carriers that are actively collaborating to bring D2D services to scale. The region has already witnessed successful demonstrations and early rollouts of Direct-to-Cell messaging and IoT connectivity, which provide a proof of concept for widespread adoption. In addition, the presence of leading handset manufacturers and chipset suppliers accelerates the integration of satellite connectivity features into mainstream devices, reducing barriers for end users. Enterprises across industries such as oil and gas, transportation, and agriculture are increasingly leveraging satellite-enabled IoT solutions to ensure operational continuity across remote areas, further strengthening demand.

KEY TAKEAWAYS - Direct-to-Device Market

By Service Type

The market is segmented into Direct-to-cell and Direct-to-IoT by service type.The rapid adoption of digital technologies in industries based on remote operations is propelling D2IoT demand.

By Customer Type

Growing need for operational efficiency and digital transformation is driving the growth of enterprise network segment.

By Frequency

The combination of moderate spectrum availability and increasing operator interest positions S-band as a growth driver for mainstream D2D services.

By Orbit

The scalability of LEO constellations, combined with declining launch costs, is driving widespread deployments by both private and public operators.

By Latency Class

L3 latency class lower infrastructure requirements and ability to support bulk or intermittent data transfer make it a cost-efficient option for niche applications.

By Region

North America is expected to have the largest market share for D2D, supported by the presence of key market players in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the D2D market have adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships and investments. Iridium Communications Inc. and Globalstar are among the key players in the D2D market.

