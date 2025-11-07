Kinetic Celebrates 2 Years of Teaching Safe, Smart Streaming Education

Kinetic’s free Digital Literacy Program reaches thousands online across 18-state footprint to educate users on internet safety, streaming practices and computer programs

Mix of free in-person, online education, focused on seniors—overwhelmingly targets of cyber scams

The free resource has 13 educational modules that have been accessed by more than 3,000 patrons online



LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic is proud to celebrate the second anniversary of its Digital Literacy Program, a free, comprehensive online resource designed to help users of all ages build confidence in navigating the digital world.

As part of its ongoing commitment to digital inclusion, Kinetic recently expanded the program’s reach with free local in-person presentations, as well as added new free digital content to meet the evolving technological needs of communities.

However, the program is more than just online modules—it’s part of a broader mission. As a local internet provider, Kinetic not only connects communities to fiber-fast internet but also equips them with the tools and knowledge to stream, browse, and engage online safely and confidently, whether they’re eight or 88.

“We believe access to high-speed internet is just the beginning,” said Mark Saffell, director of Learning and Development. “Our Digital Literacy Program helps ensure that every member of the household—from students to seniors—can make the most of their connection with confidence and security.”

Over the course of the two-year program, Kinetic has held over 150 local hands-on community presentations for hundreds of residents across its 18-state footprint. While the in-person presentations are an additional component to the free KDLP community education blueprint, citizens can access on demand courses at home on their own schedule which can serve all ages and technical abilities.

The program includes interactive modules on:

Internet Safety & Privacy

Streaming Services & Smart Devices

Social Media Basics

Microsoft Office Tools

Career Search & Everyday Tech Skills



“This Community education program is especially helpful for senior citizens because seniors are the largest target for cyber scammers,” said Tish Kemp, Nebraska’s marketing operations coordinator for Kinetic. “Every local, in-person presentation we offer, a participant has given a personal testimonial of an incident where they, or someone they know, has fallen victim to a scam. Education and awareness are the best tools I can give to prevent these bad actors from taking advantage of our seniors in our communities.”

To explore the full suite of modules or find a local presentation, visit Kinetic’s Digital Literacy Program webpage. More than 3,000 online customers have accessed the free online program from their phone, work or home.

