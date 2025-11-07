red violet Named to TIME’s America’s Growth Leaders of 2026 List

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it has been named to TIME’s list of “America’s Growth Leaders of 2026”, a ranking that highlights the top companies in the U.S. characterized by growth performance, financial stability, and stock performance.

Inclusion on the America’s Growth Leaders of 2026 list recognizes red violet among the country’s most dynamic and successful companies. This honor celebrates industry leaders with a track record of continuous innovation, market share expansion, strong financial performance, and delivering significant value to shareholders.

“Being recognized among America’s Growth Leaders is a reflection of our industry-leading technology platform and solutions, brilliant team, strong execution, and long-term value creation,” said Derek Dubner, red violet’s CEO. “This prestigious honor is one the entire red violet team should feel very proud of as we execute upon our mission to make the world a safer place and reduce the cost of doing business.”

A complete list of Time’s America’s Growth Leaders of 2026 can be found here: https://time.com/7327022/americas-growth-leaders-2025/.

Ranking methodology

The America’s Growth Leaders of 2026 ranking, compiled by TIME and Statista, evaluated U.S.-based, publicly traded companies across three key dimensions: Growth Performance, Financial Stability, and Stock Performance. Growth performance was based on five years of revenue expansion, considering both relative growth and consistency. Financial stability measured profitability and financial health using indicators such as the Piotroski F-Score, Altman Z-Score, and industry-specific KPIs. Stock performance assessed investment strength through metrics like annual growth rate, returns, market comparison, and volatility over the past five years.

About Statista

Statista is one of the world's leading companies for statistical and market data, empowering people globally to make fact-based decisions. With an extensive database of over 1.5 million statistics on more than 80,000 topics, statista.com provides high-quality, reliable and relevant data for international businesses, governments, research and educational institutions. Founded in 2007 in Germany, Statista now employs more than 1,400 people across eight international locations.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether we will continue to execute upon our mission to make the world a safer place and reduce the cost of doing business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 27, 2025, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

