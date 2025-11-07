Davis Commodities Evaluates Premium Nutrition Vertical Within USD 97 Billion Specialty Food Ingredients Market

SINGAPORE, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK) announced that it is evaluating the development of a premium-nutrition and functional-protein vertical aimed at B2B customers in the specialty food ingredients market, which is estimated to reach approximately USD 97.3 billion by 2025. The assessment focuses on high-value applications, including fortified foods, clinical-grade blends, and performance-nutrition inputs.

This review aligns with sustained demand in adjacent segments, such as protein supplements (~USD 28–30 billion by 2025), medical/clinical nutrition (~USD 53–64 billion by 2025), and sports nutrition (~USD 59–72 billion by 2025)—all of which continue to grow faster than many traditional food categories.

Scope Under Evaluation

The proposed vertical is under assessment for potential partnerships across:

• OEM/ODM formulation manufacturers

• Clinical-nutrition and medical-channel distributors

• Specialty food-science laboratories

• Regional brand owners seeking raw-material assurance

Initial areas of review include clinical-grade isolates, dairy and non-dairy concentrates, medical meal-replacement powders, and region-specific high-protein fortification programs.

“Our core business has always been essential staples. Premium nutrition is a logical adjacency—still food, still volume-driven, but with structurally better margins,” said Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities. “We are not launching a consumer brand; we are assessing B2B roles in supply and formulation within a regulated value chain.”

Important Note

This initiative remains in the evaluation stage. No commitments or commercial launches have been made. Future updates will only be provided as required under applicable disclosure rules.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the fundraising plans of Davis Commodities Limited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “project,” “predict,” “budget,” “forecast,” “continue,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or negative versions of those expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company’s filings with the SEC identify and discuss other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Davis Commodities Limited assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.