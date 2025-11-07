Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 10/2025

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital

(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité

des Marchés Financiers)

Quotation place: Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

ISIN code: FR0000031577

Date Total number of shares representing the share capital Total number of voting rights October, 31 2025 8 390 660 Gross total of voting rights : 12 704 809 Net total* of voting rights : 12 691 973

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP

