Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss and Approaches Settlement

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint and is now stayed pending attempts to settle the case. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or shortly after its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.



WHY?: Key allegations in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint against Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) have survived a motion to dismiss and the case is stayed pending settlement of the matter. The complaint alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company’s CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying complaint survived a motion to dismiss.

On October 28, 2025, the court Ordered a stay in the class action litigation pending the parties attempts to reach settlement.



