Registration now Open – Limited Seating for HMG Strategy’s Annual Houston Technology Leadership Summit for C-Suite Technology Executives on November 20

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than 2 weeks away – Register now! C-suite executives from Space City and Texas seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend HMG Strategy’s 15th Annual Houston CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on November 20, 2025. This highly anticipated premier technology event is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite. The summit is no cost to qualified attendees.





“It’s more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, senior technology leaders and CEOs to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”



Key topics at the 15th Annual Houston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology



In particular, Tom Peck, Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer of Sysco, will give an executive tech talk.



Other scheduled speakers for the 15th Annual Houston CIO Leadership and Technology Leadership Summit include:

Mandy Andress, CISO, Elastic

Edward Block, Senior Counsel, Akin

Joe Carroll, CIO, CITGO Petroleum Corp.

Mohit Chanana, CISO, Chevron Phillips Chemicals LP

Mike Coogan, Vice President, IT Services and CISO, Brinks Home

George Crawford, CIO / CISO / Partner, Catapult Energy Services

Robyn Doughtie, CIO & Director of IT, Fort Bend County

Antonio Marin, CIO, US Med-Equip LLC

Kara Pelecky, CIO and Senior Vice President, ABS

Allan Sommer, Market Leader, BDO Digital

Vaidy Subramanian, CDIO, Daikin

Teresa Tonthat, Vice President and Associate CIO, Texas Children's Hospital

Clif Triplett, Executive Director, Kearney

Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign

Denis Zerr, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Radiology Partners

(Speaker list subject to change.)



In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Houston-area executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards, recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.



The event will be held at the Houston Country Club, One Potomac Drive, Houston, Texas 77057.

Valued Partners so far for the 15th Annual Houston C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Presenting Partners: Nutanix, Zero Networks

Platinum Partners: Freshworks, Infinidat, HCLTech,

Gold Partners: Cisco, Moveworks, Tanium

Supporting Partner: Apptio

Innovation Accelerator Partner: Cyera

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia



Registration for the 15th Annual Houston CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is now open.



Watch for HMG Strategy’s 2026 calendar of CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada, coming soon.



Can’t make it yourself? Tell a colleague! The summit is no cost to qualified attendees.

Come discover where legends are made.



About HMG Strategy



HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.



Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.



Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today’s toughest challenges, while HMG’s Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.



At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership — helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.



HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Made



