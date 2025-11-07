With Wallets Tight And HSA/FSA Funds Expiring, Consumers Are Being Given More Ways to Pay for Healthier Sleep

Cleveland, OH, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, OH — Big Fig Mattress, the Cleveland-based brand built for higher-capacity sleepers and high-performance comfort seekers, today announced a partnership with TrueMed that enables customers to use their Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds toward Big Fig mattresses and accessories. The new program arrives just in time for customers to spend the remaining 2025 HSA/FSA dollars before year-end and to take advantage of Big Fig’s Black Friday savings event, offering 25% off sitewide with the purchase of a mattress.
Through TrueMed’s online process, eligible customers can seamlessly apply HSA/FSA funds toward qualified Big Fig purchases. According to TrueMed, the program works as follows:
- At checkout, customers select the “Pay with HSA/FSA (TrueMed)” option.
- They complete a brief health survey, reviewed by a licensed provider, who issues a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) if they are eligible.
- Purchases may then be completed using an HSA/FSA card or via regular payment followed by reimbursement, allowing customers to take advantage of pre-tax savings.
This streamlined experience allows shoppers to maximize their tax-advantaged dollars while investing in better sleep, especially important since many FSA funds must be used before the end of the calendar year.
“We know quality sleep is essential to overall health and well-being,” said Lindsy Argenti, Marketing Director at Big Fig Mattress. “Our partnership with TrueMed makes it easier than ever for customers to put their HSA/FSA dollars toward a Big Fig mattress, just in time for year-end and our biggest sale of the year.”
How to Use HSA/FSA with Big Fig via TrueMed
- Visit the Big Fig website and add eligible mattress or accessory products to your cart.
- BigFigMattress.com/HSA-FSA-Payments
- Select the HSA/FSA payment option at checkout (powered by TrueMed).
- Complete the short health survey to receive LMN approval if eligible.
- Pay with your HSA/FSA card—or submit for reimbursement—and enjoy your Big Fig purchase.
Black Friday Sale — 25% Off Sitewide with Purchase of a Mattress
The partnership launches alongside Big Fig’s Black Friday event, offering 25% off sitewide when customers purchase a mattress. It’s an ideal moment to combine tax-advantaged savings with Big Fig’s deepest discounts of the year. https://www.bigfigmattress.com/HSA-FSA-Payments
About Big Fig Mattress
Manufactured in Cleveland, Ohio, Big Fig Mattress designs hybrid mattresses with reinforced edge support and high-capacity build (up to 1,000 lbs), backed by a limited lifetime warranty and 120-night trial. Big Fig’s mission: “The Mattress Made for More.” Shop at BigFigMattress.com