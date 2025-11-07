LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate Achieves Record-Breaking $37.5 Million Sale on Martha’s Vineyard

Edgartown, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate announced today the record-breaking sale of 48 Witchwood Lane in Edgartown, which closed at $37.5 million, setting a new benchmark for the highest recorded residential sale in Martha’s Vineyard. The landmark transaction, alongside the closing of 81 South Water Street at $17.25 million, highlights the firm’s continued dominance in the island’s luxury real estate market.

The Martha’s Vineyard brokerage team has represented 23 of 25 top properties ever sold in Edgartown and seven of the top 10 island-wide, underscoring its unmatched expertise and leadership in the high-value coastal market.

A Gatsby-Inspired Masterpiece: 48 Witchwood Lane

Commanding over three acres on Edgartown Harbor, 48 Witchwood Lane is a Gatsby-inspired waterfront estate designed by acclaimed architect Patrick Ahearn. Encompassing more than 15,000 square feet of living space, the residence features seven bedrooms, grand entertaining rooms, and a 2,000-square-foot lower level with a private bowling alley. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, deep-water dock, and a gracious carriage house with guest accommodations.

“Every town has an iconic property that defines its character, and on Martha’s Vineyard, 48 Witchwood Lane is that home,” said Gerret Conover, the listing and selling broker with LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate. “It embodies the grace, history, and luxury that make Edgartown one of New England’s most distinguished seaside communities.”

81 South Water Street: A Legacy Harborfront Estate

Adding to the firm’s banner week, 81 South Water Street—a historic 1925 harborfront residence situated on one of Edgartown’s most exceptional sites closed for $17.25 million. The six-bedroom home with carriage house offers sweeping views across Edgartown harbor to Chappaquiddick Island.

A Legacy of Excellence

With seven of the top ten all-time sales on Martha’s Vineyard—including record-setting transactions across Edgartown, West Tisbury, Chilmark, and Aquinnah—the LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate Martha’s Vineyard team, led by Gerret Conover and Tom LeClair, continues to set the standard for luxury brokerage on the island.

“These two landmark closings are the result of deep local knowledge, global reach, and decades of trust built within the Vineyard community,” said Slater Anderson, Managing Director of Real Estate. “They reaffirm LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate position as the market leader for exceptional coastal properties.”

About LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate

Founded in 1968, LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate is one of New England’s most experienced independent firms, dedicated to marketing the most distinctive properties in iconic communities across New England and the Adirondacks. Serving high-net-worth clients and their advisors, we specialize in high-value homes, estates, and land, achieving a marketing-leading average home sale price exceeding $2 million.

