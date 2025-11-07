KSP Performance Unveils New Traction Bars for Enhanced Truck Stability and Control

El Monte, CA , Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSP Performance, a leading name in the aftermarket auto-parts industry, has introduced its latest innovation — the KSP Traction Bars.





Engineered for stability: KSP Performance Traction Bars keep Chevy, Ford, and GMC trucks in control on any terrain.

Designed to deliver enhanced stability, traction, and off-road performance, the new Traction Bars reduce axle wrap and wheel hop, ensuring smoother power transfer and improved control for trucks under heavy loads or rugged terrain. Built from high-strength steel, these bars are compatible with popular Chevy, Ford, and GMC truck models, providing a versatile solution for truck owners seeking improved handling and durability.

In addition to the new Traction Bars, KSP Performance offers a complete lineup of aftermarket components, including wheel spacers, adapters, leveling and lift kits, upper control arms, and lug nuts.

The KSP Traction Bars are now available for purchase online at https://www.kspmotor.com/collections/traction-bar, with detailed specifications and model compatibility information provided.

KSP Performance continues to set the standard in performance, quality, and reliability — helping Chevy, Ford, and GMC owners tackle any terrain with confidence.

About KSP Performance



KSP Performance is an aftermarket auto-parts brand and online retailer that specializes in high-quality components for trucks and off-road vehicles. They offer products such as wheel spacers and adapters, leveling and lift kits, upper control arms, lug nuts and related hardware.

