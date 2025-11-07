Pat Tillman Foundation Raises Over $1 Million for Veteran Scholarships With Annual Gala

Chicago, IL, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), headquartered in Chicago, hosted its annual Tillman Honors gala at the Union League Club on Thursday night, raising more than $1 million to support Tillman Scholars: military service members, veterans, and spouses who embody Pat Tillman’s values of leadership and service.

The event welcomed over 300 guests, including 40 Tillman Scholars, and notable attendees such as Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, and Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey.

“Each year at Tillman Honors, I’m reminded that Pat’s legacy isn’t just a story of the past, it’s alive in this community,” said Marie Tillman Shenton, Co-Founder and Chair of the PTF Board.

“Twenty-one years ago, Pat Tillman asked a question: How will you serve? That question still guides us today,” added Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of PTF and 2014 Tillman Scholar. “When we invest in Tillman Scholars, we’re not just funding education, we’re igniting force multipliers who will carry Pat’s legacy forward for decades to come.”

Highlights included the presentation of the Champion Award to Larry Fitzgerald Jr., honoring his leadership and commitment to service, and the Make Your Mark Award to Tillman Scholar Jay Vinnedge. Guests also participated in a paddle drop fundraiser and heard keynote remarks from U.S. Army Master Sergeant (Retired), Green Beret, and 2015 Tillman Scholar Ron Bucca.

Pat’s Legacy and Scholar Program

Pat Tillman walked away from his NFL career to serve as an Army Ranger following 9/11. Though his life was cut short in Afghanistan in 2004, his commitment to service, leadership by example, and putting others first continues to guide the Foundation and the nearly 1,000 Tillman Scholars carrying forward his legacy today.

Funds raised support the Tillman Scholar Program, which provides scholarships, leadership development, and career support to help service members, veterans, and spouses continue leading beyond the uniform. With an acceptance rate under 3%, the program has supported nearly 1,000 Scholars since 2004, investing $40 million in academic scholarships and leadership development.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation recognizes remarkable military service members, veterans, and spouses as the next generation of leaders. Through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters, the foundation empowers these individuals to make a meaningful impact as they transition into their next chapter of service beyond self. Learn more at www.PatTillmanFoundation.org.







