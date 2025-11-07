E-Pharmacy Market Set to Quadruple, Reaching USD 435.82 Billion by 2034, Reports Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global E-pharmacy market size was valued at USD 96.94 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 435.82 billion by 2034, rising at a 16.44% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6260

Key Takeaways

E-pharmacy sector pushed the market to USD 96.94 billion by 2024.

Long-term projections show a USD 435.82 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 16.44% between 2025 to 2034.

North America held a major share of the E-pharmacy market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By drug type, the prescription drug segment led the market in 2024.

By drug type, the OTC drug segment is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.



Latest Integrations & Improved Logistics: How does Empower the Market?

The global E-pharmacy market mainly offers an online service to deliver medicines directly to consumers. The respective progression is fueled by diverse prominent catalysts such as a rise in competitive pricing, discounts, optimized logistics, and expanded patient care through digital tools, including medication reminders, and supportive government initiatives. Currently, the leading companies are leveraging integrated telemedicine for developing a digital health ecosystem, with increased subscription models for chronic disease management, and the higher adoption of AI-enabled chatbots for customer queries.

Executive Summary Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 112.91 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 435.82 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 16.44 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Drug Type, By Region Top Key Players CVS Health, Optum Rx, Inc., Rowlands Pharmacy, DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG), Cigna Corporation (Express Scripts Holdings), Amazon.com Inc., Axelia Solutions (Pharmeasy), Apex Healthcare Berhad (Apex Pharmacy), Apollo Pharmacy, Netmeds

What are the Major Drivers in the E-Pharmacy Market?

The global population is seeking convenience and cost-effective healthcare solutions, as well as the accelerating internet and smartphone penetration, the digitalization of healthcare, especially telemedicine, is boosting the overall market progression. Moreover, a surge in technological advances specifically in telemedicine and telehealth, and electronic health records, is also supporting the comprehensive accessibility and advances in the market.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Revolutionary Trends in the E-Pharmacy Market?

In September 2025, Bengaluru-based startup PlatinumRx, an online pharmacy, raised $6 million in a Series A round led by Stellaris Venture Partners to leverage inexpensive medicine across India.

In August 32025, Truemeds, an e-pharmacy and telehealth platform for chronic care, secured USD 85 million in its Series C financing in two closes- the first powered by Accel, and the second by Peak XV Partners-with continued backing from WestBridge Capital and Info Edge Ventures.

What is the Major Challenge in the E-Pharmacy Market?

The market has limitations, such as regulatory uncertainty, the challenge of counterfeit or substandard medicines, and concerns with logistics and delivery, particularly for temperature-sensitive products.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America accounted for the biggest revenue share of the market, due to the rising emphasis on integration of telemedicine with e-pharmacy platforms. This further enables virtual consultations and prescriptions, and finally offers a more streamlined process. As well as in the US and other countries, the major companies are experiencing a vast rise in home healthcare trends, with escalating demand for online procurement of medicines and other healthcare products.

For instance,

In October 2025, Secure Medical launched TelehealthCash, a new white-label system that enables entrepreneurs, small businesses, and medical professionals to develop and scale their own telehealth brands effectively.



Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

How did the Asia Pacific Expand Significantly in the E-Pharmacy Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the market. This will be impacted by the ongoing technological innovations in AI, machine learning, and robotics are enhancing the effectiveness of pharmacy automation, inventory management, and medication dispensing. Whereas the Indian government is surging in active support to the market through their initiatives, including Digital India and National Digital Health Mission, further exploring digital health services and simplifying business operations.

For instance,

In May 2025, Medkart Pharmacy introduced an e-platform to promote generics with price comparisons.



Recent Investments in the E-Pharmacy and Telemedicine Approaches

Caregility In September 2025, it received $25.1 million in Series C funding to assist its virtual care platform. Phlo In April 2024, it raised $11.2 million Series A round to boost its on-demand medication delivery and digital pharmacy infrastructure. Scriptdrop In February 2024, it raised $2.23 million Series A round for future development of its on-demand prescription delivery service that integrates with existing pharmacist workflows.

Segmental Insights

By drug type analysis

Which Drug Type Led the E-Pharmacy Market in 2024?

The prescription drug segment held a dominant share of the market in 2024. Globally rising cases of chronic diseases are fueling the greater demand for affordable and home-delivery solutions, with robust virtual consultations and the use of electronic prescriptions. Digital health solutions are offering e-diagnostics, health insurance, and customized pre-packaging of prescriptions for precise dosing.

On the other hand, the OTC drug segment will register the fastest growth in the coming era. Across the world, the population is pushing towards self-care and self-medication with easy accessibility, such as telemedicine. Along with this, consumers are widely emphasising preventive healthcare and overall wellness, with inexpensive solutions. Meanwhile, the emergence of blockchain technology is serving supply chain transparency and combating counterfeit drugs.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

What are the Latest Developments in the E-Pharmacy Market?

In November 2025, Laguna, the provincial government, unveiled free telemedicine services through the GOB SOL App, a new digital platform facilitating medical consultations, e-prescriptions and medicines.

In September 2025, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) launched a telemedicine facility to facilitate crucial healthcare support to people affected by floods across North India.

In September 2025, MEDvidi, a platform for delivering remote, tailored mental health treatment, introduced AI-driven healthcare solutions for telemedicine platforms.

In June 2025, Craft Telemedicine officially launched its groundbreaking telemedicine platform to combat subscription models and foster patients with unprecedented choice and transparency in their healthcare decisions.

E-Pharmacy Market Key Players List

CVS Health

Optum Rx, Inc.

Rowlands Pharmacy

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

Cigna Corporation (Express Scripts Holdings)

Amazon.com Inc.

Axelia Solutions (Pharmeasy)

Apex Healthcare Berhad (Apex Pharmacy)

Apollo Pharmacy

Netmeds

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global e-clinical trials market size is estimated at US$ 612 million in 2024, is projected to grow to US$ 645.9 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around US$ 1046.05 million by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2025 and 2034.

The global E-prescription market size is calculated at USD 4.71 billion in 2024, grew to USD 5.97 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 53.17 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 26.84% between 2025 and 2034.

The worldwide E-commerce in healthcare market is experiencing significant expansion, with projections indicating a revenue increase reaching several hundred million dollars by the end of the forecast period, spanning 2025 to 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Type

Prescription Drug

OTC Drug

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6260

ccess our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest