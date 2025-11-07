LINE FRIENDS are Here to Welcome Christmasland in New Taipei City, Taiwan

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tourism and Travel Department of the New Taipei City Government held a kick-off press conference for the 2025 Christmasland in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Mayor Hou Yu-Ih attended the event in person to unveil this year’s main visual and ten major highlights. The press conference also announced the info on a series of Christmas-themed activities, which will officially begin on Friday, November 14, 2025, and run for 45 consecutive days to create a dazzling festive Christmas atmosphere.

The 2025 Christmasland in New Taipei City takes on the theme of a “Circus Carnival”, collaborating with the world-renowned “LINE FRIENDS & LINE FRIENDS minini” character IP brand to create all kinds of adorable and interesting installations, which will be distributed in several locations including New Taipei City Plaza, the Banqiao Station Square, the Wanping Park, the Fuzhong Plaza, and Banqiao Bus Terminal. The press conference also revealed ten major event highlights, including “Taiwan’s One and Only! Grand Debut of Dreamy Circus Main Light”, which is themed around a “Joyful Circus Tent”, creating a dazzling main light show with the combination of lighting, music, and kinetic mechanics; “Center of Attention! Stunning Opening for the Circus Extravaganza”, which will introduce splendid circus performance on the opening night; “Brand-New Performance! Concert Projection and LED Stage Synchronization”, where light and projection effects are applied dynamically with the changing rhythm of the music to create an immersive audiovisual experience; “Global Famous IP! LINE FRIENDS & LINE FRIENDS minini Take Over Christmasland in New Taipei City”, where cute LINE FRIENDS characters BROWN, CHOCO, SALLY, CONY, and minini friends lenini, salini, and bnini will appear throughout the areas with themed lights, bringing exclusive Christmas displays and photo spots; “Innovative Tech! A Delicious Exploration of the Five-Sense Immersive Experience”, where the immersive multisensory themed zone explores the fun and surprise of technology-driven experiences; “Eye-Catching Visuals! Brand New Naked-Eye 3D Screen Installation”, where large shipping containers are used as the stage to create the new 3D projection technology and visual effects, introducing fresh visual charisma to Christmasland; “Travel Overseas in Seconds! Taiwan’s Most Beautiful European Fairytale Village”, where the Banqiao Station Square is transformed into an European-style fairytale village, making people feel as if strolling in the winter wonderland of Europe; “Dynamic Mechanical Installations and Performances”, where the stunning fusion of lights, mechanics, and sound creates a mesmerizing and futuristic Christmas experience for you; “Nationwide Promotion! 7-ELEVEN Marketing Across Taiwan”, where collaborations with 7-ELEVEN stores nationwide will feature in-store displays and promotions at the same time to widely promote the info on the 2025 Christmasland in New Taipei City; as well as the “Overflowing Cuteness! Limited-Edition CHOCO Popcorn Bucket”, which will be launching limited-edition “CHOCO Popcorn Bucket”, featuring a pastel pink design that’s irresistibly adorable! For more event information on the “2025 Christmasland in New Taipei City”, please visit the New Taipei City Travel website, or follow New Taipei Tour Facebook fan page or official Instagram account.





Caption: The New Taipei City Government launches the 2025 Christmasland “Circus Carnival,” featuring LINE FRIENDS & LINE FRIENDS minini installations and dazzling festive attractions.

Contact:

Tourism and Travel Department of New Taipei City Government

Ho Chi-wang

Tel: +886-2-2960-3456 ext. 4091

