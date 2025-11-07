Trading by management and close relations of management

Please read the full announcement in PDF
Attachment
| Source: Novonesis (Novozymes A/S) Novonesis (Novozymes A/S)
Please read the full announcement in PDF
Attachment
Please read the full announcement in PDF Attachments 2025_47_Major_Shareholders_Announcement Novozymes B 05 November 2025_Final ...Read More
Novonesis delivered 8% organic sales growth in the first nine months of 2025 and narrowed full-year outlook upwards. COPENHAGEN, Denmark – November 6, 2025. Novonesis delivered 8% organic sales...Read More