NFTE Declares November 7 as Youth Entrepreneurship Day

New York, NY, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is proud to celebrate Nov. 7, 2025, as Youth Entrepreneurship Day, marking its third annual observance during National Entrepreneurship Month. First nationally recognized through a Presidential letter in 2023, Youth Entrepreneurship Day is a global observance celebrating the creativity, resilience, and innovation of young entrepreneurs. More than a celebration, the occasion serves as an urgent call to action—to elevate entrepreneurship education as the key to preparing young people for an uncertain and rapidly changing world.

“Youth Entrepreneurship Day is about more than recognizing young innovators—it’s about ensuring every young person has access to the tools and education that enable them to imagine, create, and lead,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, President and CEO of NFTE. “Entrepreneurship education teaches students how to turn challenges into opportunities. It equips them with an entrepreneurial mindset that will serve them for life, whether they start a business, build a career, or drive change in their communities.”

Over the past three years, Youth Entrepreneurship Day has become a powerful platform to highlight the promise and potential of youth entrepreneurs around the world. Through showcases, coaching sessions, classroom celebrations, local proclamations, and a new global report, NFTE and its partners continue to champion the transformative power of entrepreneurship education. NFTE delivers experiential learning and business pitch challenges, along with signature youth entrepreneurship education programs to more than 70,000 students annually, spanning approximately 30 U.S. states and 39 countries.

Proclamations Across the Nation

To commemorate Youth Entrepreneurship Day 2025, cities and states have issued official proclamations honoring the importance of entrepreneurship education and NFTE’s impact. Proclamations have been received from:

Arizona

Connecticut

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Texas

Virginia

Baltimore, MD

Jacksonville, FL

New York, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Providence, RI

Springfield, MA

St. Louis, MO

Washington, D.C.

Said Mayor Murial Bowser, Washington, DC, “Youth Entrepreneurship Day encourages and celebrates the entrepreneurial mindset in youth by showcasing and honoring their ability to create and innovate … We remain committed to empowering the next generation of aspiring young entrepreneurs – celebrating their ingenuity, supporting their ventures, and fostering a future where they are equipped to dream boldly, innovate fearlessly, lead with purpose, and thrive.”

Coalition and Supporters Join the Movement

Youth Entrepreneurship Day is powered by NFTE and a coalition of mission-aligned organizations and corporate partners who share the belief that entrepreneurship education can transform lives and communities.

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has worked over the last decade to expand access to entrepreneurship education, supporting the integration of entrepreneurial experiences in afterschool programs and pitch competitions that spark creativity and innovation among young people.

NAF, BUILD.org, Virtual Enterprises, Project Lead the Way, CAPS Network, and The Possible Zone join NFTE in celebrating and advancing youth entrepreneurship education.

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US): As part of EY Connect Day, a firmwide volunteer day of service, EY US professionals coach NFTE students on business ideas through the World Series of Innovation Responsible AI Challenge.

Intuit: Throughout November, Intuit and NFTE are celebrating National Entrepreneurship Month by co-hosting Youth Entrepreneurship Summits aligned with the Intuit Food Truck Program. Intuit is now accepting applications for their expanded Food Truck program.

Citi: NFTE is a Points Transfer partner on thankyou.com. Citi cardholders with an eligible ThankYou Rewards account can donate their ThankYou Points to NFTE to help fuel a future this Youth Entrepreneurship Day.

Join the Movement

Youth Entrepreneurship Day is a growing global movement. NFTE encourages schools, educators, policymakers, and community partners to take part by hosting events, sharing stories, and supporting youth entrepreneurs in their own communities.

This global observance reaffirms NFTE’s core work: to ensure that young people everywhere have access to high-quality entrepreneurship education, the mentorship to nurture their ideas, and the confidence to launch their futures. Visit nfte.com/fuelafuture to support the mission.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE leads the global movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education. NFTE has educated nearly 2 million learners, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

