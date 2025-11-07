SIXUNITED Showcases Its Full-Stack AI Ecosystem at the 2025 Intel® WW LOEM Summit

SHANGHAI, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 4 to 6, the global technology spotlight shone on Bangkok, Thailand, as the 2025 Intel® WW LOEM Summit took center stage. As one of the most influential annual events in the AI and computing industries, the summit gathered hundreds of leading ODMs, OEMs, and ecosystem partners from around the world to discuss breakthroughs in AI computing and future innovation.





As a core partner of Intel for twelve consecutive years, SIXUNITED made a strong impression with its comprehensive lineup of full-stack AI products, demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities in AI computing, system integration, and ecosystem innovation.

Intel Leading the Global AI Computing Revolution

As a global leader in AI computing, Intel continues to drive the transformation of AI from the cloud to the client. Since introducing the “AI PC” concept, Intel has pioneered the integration of NPU technology into its Meteor Lake processors, embedding AI capability directly into personal computers and redefining the computing experience.

At this year’s summit, Intel officially unveiled its “Firefly” AI Ultralight Laptop Initiative and L³ Standard (Lighter, Longer, Leaner)—a new benchmark for high-quality AI laptops, setting standards in weight, battery life, and performance. Alongside this, Intel and its global partners presented a comprehensive AI ecosystem encompassing hardware, software, toolchains, and developer resources, reinforcing an open and scalable AI computing framework to accelerate the industry’s intelligent transformation.





SIXUNITED Showcases Full-Stack AI Ecosystem, Innovation and Integration Power on Display

As a key member of Intel’s CTE ecosystem, SIXUNITED participated under the theme “Proceed to AI”, unveiling its full-stack AI product lineup built on Intel’s latest architectures, including Meteor Lake, Lunar Lake, and Arrow Lake. The showcase spanned a complete range of AI-enabled devices — from laptops and mini PCs to all-in-one systems, workstations, and servers — highlighting the company’s strategic evolution from “performance-driven” to “intelligence-driven” innovation. Intel executives praised SIXUNITED’s achievements in advancing the AI PC ecosystem and discussed future collaborations in AI computing power, AI ultrabooks, and AI software applications.









Lightweight Powerhouses: AI Laptops and Mini PCs





SIXUNITED’s xN25 Series 1kg AI Laptop drew significant attention at the summit. The flagship model xN25-140M-YDX measures just 14.8mm thick and weighs only 987g. It supports multiple generations of Intel processors, features an OLED display and a 50Wh battery, and can run lightweight AI applications locally. Powered by SIXUNITED AI Assistant 3.0, it supports real-time meeting transcription, intelligent document retrieval, and other AI-powered productivity tools—redefining the modern mobile office experience.





The xB36-H02-BQ Mini PC also impressed attendees with its compact 0.8L form factor delivering up to 65W of computing power. With multi-interface expansion and versatile performance, it provides efficient processing for home entertainment, business, and edge computing applications—truly embodying the concept of “Big Performance in a Small Form.”

Professional Scenarios: Glasses-Free 3D All-in-One and AI Server Solutions





For the creative, medical, and education sectors, the xA31-270M2-XLD Glasses-Free 3D All-in-One PC attracted wide attention with its immersive 3D display technology that requires no auxiliary equipment. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and housed in a full-metal body, it delivers both performance and elegance.





In enterprise computing, the Z890M37-D28G1-XY AI Workstation and XSA24V3-Z AI Server stood out as core solutions for intensive AI workloads. The workstation features the Intel Arrow Lake-S 125W processor with Z890 chipset and supports up to 192GB DDR5 memory, ensuring exceptional data processing capabilities. Meanwhile, the server, powered by the Intel® Xeon® Gold 6530 processor, can deploy 70B-level large models locally and scale up to support 671B-level models in clustered configurations—providing enterprises with robust, private AI computing power.

3. Software-Driven Intelligence: AI Assistant 3.0 and EAM Platform

Beyond hardware innovation, SIXUNITED showcased its AI Assistant 3.0 and EAM (Enterprise Agent Management) Platform, underscoring its leadership in AI software ecosystems.





Image: AI Assistant 3.0





Image: EAM Enterprise Agent Management Platform

AI Assistant 3.0 integrates local knowledge base retrieval, multi-model adaptation, and offline natural conversation to significantly enhance workplace productivity. The EAM Platform adopts a “Data–Computing–Agent” framework and leverages an A2A (Agent-to-Agent) protocol to enable seamless collaboration among intelligent agents. The platform has already been deployed across legal, financial, and educational sectors, accelerating the transition from “Personal AI” to “Organizational AI.”

Building an Open AI Ecosystem for a Smarter Future

The 2025 Intel® WW LOEM Summit not only showcased the forefront of global AI computing but also reinforced the power of cross-industry collaboration in shaping the future of intelligent ecosystems. As a key representative of China’s AI innovation strength, SIXUNITED plays an essential role in Intel’s open computing ecosystem with its full-stack AI product capabilities and integration expertise.

Looking ahead, SIXUNITED will continue its strategic partnership with Intel and is set to participate in the upcoming Intel New Productivity Technology Ecosystem Conference in Chongqing (November 19–21), where both companies will further explore AI adoption and innovation in the Chinese market.

As AI technology continues to penetrate diverse industries and redefine user experiences, SIXUNITED and Intel—together with global ecosystem partners—will keep pushing the boundaries of computing, driving the world into a new era of intelligent transformation.

Media Contact

Website: https://en.sixunited.com/

Company Name: Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co,Ltd

Email Address: Sales@sixunited.com

Telephone: 0755-86705525

