Infant Formula Market to Worth USD 207.19 Billion by 2034, Driven by Urbanization and Growing Demand for Convenient Nutrition Solutions

Ottawa, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infant formula market size was valued at USD 82.4 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 207.19 billion by 2034, rising at a 9.55% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

This market is rising due to growing urbanisation, increasing number of working mothers, heightened nutritional awareness and the demand for safe, convenient alternatives to breastfeeding.

Key Takeaways:

Asia-Pacific dominated the global infant formula market in 2024.

North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By type, the infant milk formula segment dominated the market in 2024.

By type, the follow-on-milk segment is estimated to be the fastest growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By product type, the infant formula segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product type, the baby food segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the global infant formula market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the specialty store segment is predicted to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

What Is Fueling the Growth of the Global Infant Formula Market?

The global infant formula market is witnessing extraordinary growth due to rapid urbanization, an increase in disposable income, and a growing number of working mothers seeking a convenient and reliable means of providing infant nutrition. Parents today are more knowledgeable regarding balanced feeding alternatives to formula, and a desire for quality nutrition has increased demand for more premium infant foods, organic foods, and fortified infant formula.

In addition to changing family structures, lifestyles of parents are accelerating the shift toward packaged nutrition that provides infants with essential vitamins and nutrients. Innovation is also taking place in the formulation of lactose-free, plant-based, and probiotic-enriched infant formula to address diverse dietary needs. With expanding e-commerce networks and increased retail distribution, access to quality infant formula is improving. The growth of trusting parents with scientifically developed infant formulas is also enhancing the growth of the market in both developed and developing economies.

Major Growth Drivers:

What are the Drivers of Consumption for Infant Formula?

Urbanization and changing demographics, with more families living in urban areas and working for a dual income, there is an increased demand for child feeding options which leads to a higher uptake of formula.

Increased numbers of mothers working and childbearing at a later age, as more mothers are returning to work and not mothering until later in life, there is greater reliance on formula to meet infant feeding needs outside of the home.

Growing knowledge among parents around infant nutrition, today's parents have greater access to information and are demanding safer and more nutrient-rich options for their babies, and this demand has also promoted a greater need for premium formula.

Evolving innovation and premiumisation of products, the introduction of specialty, organic and clean-label formula has opened up the market and provided parents with new feeding choices and higher value products.

Expanding distribution and global reach, e-commerce has allowed for better logistics and global brands have contributed to accessibility and availability of infant formula products, especially in emerging markets.



Key Drifts:

What are the Trends in the Infant Formula Market?

In response to consumer demand for cleaner ingredients and transparency, infant formula makers are driving toward organic and plant-based formulas representing one of the emerging trends. Other trends are increasing focus on mimicking the nutritional profile of breast milk with improved protein and human-milk-oligosaccharides, developing direct-to-consumer models, particularly in premium formats, and increased regulatory oversight, such as the U.S. Operation Stork Speed initiatives, to enhance quality and innovation in the supply chain.

Significant Challenge:

What is the Most Significant Barrier to Growth in this Market?

In spite of strong demand growth in the infant formula market, the significant barrier to growth is the strict regulation, frequent recalls and vulnerabilities in the supply chain of infant formula. For example, in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to update the standards of nutrients and safety for infant formula manufacturers, which adds a regulatory burden and cost of compliance.

Additionally, the 2022 U.S. infant formula shortage highlighted how market concentration and heavy reliance on a narrow manufacturing base can create supply issues and consumer mistrust. These structural pressures create a barrier for new entrants to market, and may slow the launch of new products or expansion into new geographies for smaller players, many of which are located in regions that exhibit less developed infrastructure.

Regional Analysis:

The market for infant formula in the Asia-Pacific region is large enough to represent the largest share in the world. This is primarily due to large infant populations, urbanisation, growing disposable income and growing middle class markets in countries like China and India. With increased disposable income comes consumer interest in premium- and fortified-infant nutrition products typically not available to parents in lower-income neighbourhoods, fuelling innovation and imports. E-commerce penetration as well as better cold-chain logistics supports access in rural areas and tier-2/3 cities for specialized formulas.

While North America does not have the largest share, it is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets of infant formula. This growth is supported by increasing representation of working-parent households, rising awareness of infant nutrition and on-going product innovation for more premium- or specialty infant formulas. Well-established retail or online channels in the region are a strong asset to enable product distribution to new formats and brands along with regulatory programmes like Operation Stork Speed, that drive investment in and expansion of manufacturing, have potential to catalyze growth.

Segmental Insights:

By Type

In 2024, the leading segment of the global market was infant milk formula due to the increasing prevalence of working mothers and an increased focus on nutrition in the early stages of life. Infant milk formulas contain various vitamins and minerals to achieve a composition similar to breast milk. Additionally, factors such as convenience, greater product quality, and an increase in supermarket and online availability have been additional contributors to the market share of this segment, especially in the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions.

The follow-on milk market segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period due to the continued nutrition needs of babies aged six months and older. Milk formulas within this segment contain iron, calcium, and probiotics to support babies through the weaning period. The overall increase in disposable incomes, urban lifestyles, and products that are premium, organic, and plant-based available for purchase online have also progressed growth in developed and emerging economies.

By Product Type

The infant formula segment led the global market for baby nutrition in 2024, due to its nutritional adequacy and ease of use for caregivers. The rising employment of women, along with urbanization and increased food safety regulation, has bolstered consumer confidence. The introduction of manufacturers' new clean-label, organic, and hypoallergenic offerings have also added appeal, which assures this segment will remain the leaders in both global retail and e-commerce channels.

The baby food segment is predicted to thrive rapidly throughout the forecast period due to increased awareness regarding complementary feeding and balanced nutrition. Parents are increasingly adopting ready to eat, prepared baby-foods, which they perceive as being more convenient and having better health benefits than homemade baby-foods. Furthermore, an expanding retail footprint in both the developed and emerging markets, clean-label products, organic baby-foods, and plant-based baby-foods will provide a platform for rapid growth- especially in North America and Asia-Pacific markets.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, global sales of infant formula were led by supermarkets and hypermarkets due to their variety of products, visibility of brands, and trust from consumers. These retailers are convenient for finding all types of brands, both premium and affordable, under one roof. Their success is further supported by strong advertisements, store advice, and increased shelf space for both organic and specialty infant formulas. Moreover, they will continue to lead as urbanization and the retail trend of convenience shopping for families are strong.

The specialty store segment is anticipated to experience the strongest growth due to the rising need for customized baby nutrition advice and range of premium products. Parents are specifically motivated to shop at specialty stores due to the expert recommendations and opportunity to obtain premium, niche baby formula products. Specialty stores also place a strong emphasis on safety or certifications of baby formulas and associated brands. Specialty stores put strong emphasis on consumer education and curated collections of products, and this is expected to support rapid increases in market share in developed markets.

Recent Developments:

On 18 March 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA announced the initiative Operation Stork Speed to expand options for safe, reliable and nutritious infant formula in American families, including a comprehensive nutrient review and increased testing for heavy metals and other contaminants.

Infants Formula Market Key Players List:

Abbott

Nestle S.A.

Yili Group

Perrigo Company plc

Danone SA

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Bellamy's Organic

The Kraft Heinz Company

Arla Foods amba

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Infant Milk

Follow-on-Milk

Others



By Product

Infant Formula First Infant Formula Follow-on Formula Growing-up Formula Specialty Baby Formula

Baby Food Prepared Food Dried Food Other Baby Foods





By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacy/Medical Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





