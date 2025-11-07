New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Enters Into Amendment No. 8 of the Revolving Credit Agreement

NEW ENTERPRISE, Pa., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 3, 2025, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (the “Company”) entered into Amendment No. 8 to its Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Agreement (the “RCA Amendment”) among the Company and the lender, PNC Bank. The Revolving Credit Agreement Amendment makes certain changes to the Company’s existing $105 million Revolving Credit Agreement among the same parties (the “Existing RCA”, and as amended, the “Revolving Credit Agreement”), including:

Extended the final maturity date to October 31, 2030; Increased the Revolving Credit Limit from $105.0 million to $150.0 million; Existing limitations on Acquisitions, Dispositions and Distributions were replaced by a pro forma excess availability requirement of no less than 20% of the line cap or a fixed cover charge ratio >1.00x and excess availability no less than 15%.

Investor Relations Contact: At the Company: Investor Relations Eric Thiele New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Investor.relations@nesl.com ethiele@nesl.com (814) 766-2211



