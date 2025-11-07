Li Bang International Announces Its Audited Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

JIANGYIN, China, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Bang International Corporation Inc. ("Li Bang International") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company," "we," "us," "our company," or "Li Bang") (Nasdaq: LBGJ), a company engaged in designing, developing, producing, and selling stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment in China, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

  • Total revenue increased 2.9% to approximately $11.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 from approximately $10.8 million for fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit increased 4.1% to approximately $3.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $2.7 million for fiscal year 2024. Gross margin improved by 4.1 percentage points, to 29.2% for the year ended June 30, 2025, from 25.1% for fiscal year 2024.
  • Net loss was kept being narrowed to approximately $1.0 million for fiscal year 2025 from approximately $1.4 million in 2024.

Mr. Huang Feng, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Li Bang, commented: “We made measurable progress for the year ended June 30, 2025 versus the prior year. Total revenue increased by 2.9% to $11.1 million, gross profit grew to $3.2 million and gross margin also expanded to 29.2% from 25.1%, all contributing to a narrowed net loss of approximately $1.0 million, a 26.1% improvement year over year.”

“Against the industry backdrop of softer raw‑material costs and continued demand variability in project-based markets, the Company has benefited from both input-cost tailwinds and disciplined pricing. Past investments in regional expansion and channel testing informed a leaner marketing approach in 2025, and improved collections have reduced provisioning pressure. The Company remains mindful that market cycles, stainless‑steel pricing and end‑market demand will influence near‑term performance.”

“Looking ahead, we will prioritize sustainable revenue growth, margin protection and liquidity. The Company will pursue customer and geographic diversification to increase higher‑margin project sales, secure supplier terms to mitigate raw‑material volatility, and scale the retail channel selectively. Li Bang is also actively looking for acquisition opportunities across upstream and downstream sectors and expects to make progress within the next six months, with timely updates to the market. Meanwhile we will manage discretionary spend and focus on converting backlog into cash to support operations and corporate development.”

Audited Financial Results for Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

  2025  2024  Variance
 In USD million except percentages, differences due to rounding. Amount  % of
revenue		  Amount  % of
revenue		   
%
 
Revenues $11.1   100.0% $10.8   100.0% 2.9%
Cost of revenues  (7.9)  (70.8)%  (8.1)  (74.9)% (2.8)%
Gross profit  3.2   29.2%  2.7   25.1% 20.0%
Total operating expenses  4.6   41.5%  4.4   40.9% 4.1%
Loss from operations  (1.4)  (12.3)%  (1.7)  (15.8)% (21.0)%
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $(1.0)  (9.2)%  (1.4)  (12.7)% (26.1)%


Revenues

Total revenue increased by $312,063, or 2.9% to approximately $11.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 from approximately $10.8 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was attributable to the increase in the revenue from project sales and retail sales.

  • Revenues from project sales increased by $219,298 or 2.1% to approximately $10.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 from approximately $10.4 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in average project price.
  • Revenues from retail sales increased by $92,765 or 25.2% to approximately $0.5 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 from approximately $0.4 million for fiscal year 2024. The change in retail revenues is due primarily to 19 more retail orders completed in the year ended June 30, 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024.

Cost of Revenues

Total cost of revenues was approximately $7.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $8.1 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Cost of project sales decreased by $299,915, or 3.8%, to approximately $7.5 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 from approximately $7.8 million for fiscal year 2024. The decrease was due primarily to the decrease in nthe prices of raw materials. The highest unit price of main materials (stainless steel) decreased by 8.3% in fiscal year 2025.
  • Cost of retail sales increased by $71,137 or 26.2% to approximately $0.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 from approximately $0.27 for fiscal year 2024. The increase was due mainly to the increase in the completion and delivery of retail projects in fiscal year 2025.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was approximately $3.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $540,841 from approximately $2.7 million for fiscal year 2024. Gross margin increased by 4.1%, to 29.2% for the year ended June 30, 2025, from 25.1% for fiscal year 2024.

  • Gross profit for project sales increased by $519,213 to approximately $3.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, as compared to approximately $2.6 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was due to higher average project price in couple with lower cost of main materials (stainless steel) in the year ended June 30, 2025.
  • Gross profit for retail sales increased to $118,222 for the year ended June 30, 2025 from $96,594 for fiscal year 2024.

The Company expect to expand market, develop new customers, and enhance operational efficiency to improve gross margin.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were approximately $4.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $4.4 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Selling expenses decreased by 10.7% to approximately $0.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, down from approximately $0.8 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to reduced market expansion costs following expansion into new regions in the previous year as the Company refined its marketing strategy in fiscal year 2025.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 14.3% to approximately $2.9 million, up from approximately $2.5 million in fiscal year 2024, mainly due to higher consulting fees, partially offset by decreased depreciation expenses. The Company anticipates further increases in these expenses post-IPO.
  • The provision for expected credit losses decreased by 8.2% to approximately $1.0 million, down from approximately $1.1 million in fiscal year 2024, driven by favorable collection experience.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net increased by $131,331, or 22.4%, to approximately $0.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, from approximately $0.6 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to increase in government subsidies and in interest income from fixed deposits and loan receivable, which was partially offset by decrease in consulting service revenue.

Net Loss

Net loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders decreased by $357,566, or 26.1% from approximately 1.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2024, to $1.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025 the Company had cash of $933,826, compared to $153,914 as of June 30, 2024.

About Li Bang International Corporation Inc.

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (Nasdaq: LBGJ) specializes in the development, production, and sale of stainless-steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own "Li Bang" brand in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Committed to innovation and high-quality, the Company uses modern production facilities and mature procedures and strives to become a first-class commercial kitchen appliance manufacturer in China. The Company's long-term vision is to establish itself as a household name, synonymous with the products it manufactures. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://ir.libangco.cn.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “could”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's financial results filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

LI BANG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 
  As of June 30, 
  2025  2024 
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash $933,826  $153,914 
Restricted cash  145,739   80,293 
Fixed deposits  2,654,150   - 
Accounts receivable, net  12,280,554   12,286,665 
Notes receivable  29,544   172,348 
Advances to suppliers, net  781,590   991,518 
Inventories  1,513,758   1,750,369 
Loans receivable  1,000,000   - 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net  600,927   283,061 
Total current assets  19,940,088   15,718,168 
         
Non-current assets:        
Fixed deposits  -   2,665,993 
Non-current accounts receivable  517,810   670,146 
Non-current loans receivable  3,515,050   - 
Prepayment for land use rights  -   1,403,154 
Deferred offering costs  -   588,013 
Property and equipment, net  2,633,046   2,790,891 
Intangible assets, net  522,560   539,925 
Deferred tax assets, net  690,158   533,345 
Other non-current assets  15,779   169,933 
Total non-current assets  7,894,403   9,361,400 
         
Total Assets $27,834,491  $25,079,568 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current Liabilities:        
Short-term loans $7,501,467  $6,857,415 
Accounts payable  4,075,878   4,694,905 
Advances from customers  926,830   1,027,164 
Taxes payable  3,268,416   3,273,227 
Due to related parties  210,490   131,574 
Other payables and other current liabilities  963,789   1,033,729 
Total current liabilities  16,946,870   17,018,014 
         
Non-current Liabilities:        
Long-term loans  3,073,227   3,806,557 
Total non-current liabilities  3,073,227   3,806,557 
         
Total Liabilities  20,020,097   20,824,571 
         
Commitments and Contingencies  -   - 
         
Equity:        
Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 18,748,000 and 17,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)  1,875   1,700 
Subscription receivable  (1,699)  (1,699)
Additional paid-in capital  6,831,401   2,236,677 
Statutory reserves  800,096   755,100 
Retained earnings  525,406   1,583,977 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (279,104)  (258,907)
Total shareholders’ equity of the Company  7,877,975   4,316,848 
Non-controlling interests  (63,581)  (61,851)
Total Equity  7,814,394   4,254,997 
         
Total Liabilities and Equity $27,834,491  $25,079,568 


LI BANG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

 
  For the Years Ended

June 30,		 
  2025  2024  2023 
Revenues:         
Project revenues $10,645,337  $10,426,039  $13,581,021 
Retail revenues  460,741   367,976   423,527 
Total revenues  11,106,078   10,794,015   14,004,548 
Cost of revenues  (7,857,589)  (8,086,367)  (8,246,591)
Gross profit  3,248,489   2,707,648   5,757,957 
             
Operating expenses:            
Selling and marketing  742,029   831,252   650,268 
General and administrative  2,867,091   2,509,143   2,646,569 
Provision for expected credit losses  995,725   1,084,649   1,213,483 
Total operating expenses  4,604,845   4,425,044   4,510,320 
             
(Loss) income from operations  (1,356,356)  (1,717,396)  1,247,637 
             
Other income (expenses):            
Interest expense  (403,231)  (430,639)  (375,445)
Other income (expenses), net  717,759   586,428   (5,461)
Total other income (expenses), net  314,528   155,789   (380,906)
             
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes  (1,041,828)  (1,561,607)  866,731 
             
Income tax (benefit) expense  (26,249)  (187,720)  252,611 
             
Net (loss) income  (1,015,579)  (1,373,887)  614,120 
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (2,004)  (2,746)  (2,698)
Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders $(1,013,575) $(1,371,141) $616,818 
             
Comprehensive (loss) income            
Net (loss) income $(1,015,579) $(1,373,887)  614,120 
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain  (19,923)  79,844   (417,717)
Total comprehensive (loss) income  (1,035,502)  (1,294,043)  196,403 
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests  (1,730)  (3,558)  1,677 
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders $(1,033,772) $(1,290,485) $194,726 
             
(Loss) earnings per ordinary share            
– Basic and diluted $(0.06) $(0.08) $0.04 
             
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding            
– Basic and diluted  18,183,518   17,000,000   17,000,000 

  

LI BANG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 
  For the Years Ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:         
Net (loss) income $(1,015,579) $(1,373,887) $614,120 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization  426,992   460,720   498,650 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment  (15,400)  (14,839)  547 
Provision for expected credit losses  995,725   1,084,649   1,213,483 
Deferred tax benefit  (159,153)  (93,655)  (223,230)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable  (738,705)  (391,851)  (5,049,769)
Notes receivable  142,013   (172,208)  14,694 
Advances to suppliers  65,524   (201,638)  (299,526)
Inventories  228,794   (182,119)  460,389 
Due from related parties  -   -   297,666 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (181,905)  35,262   (195,641)
Accounts payable  (598,063)  273,650   1,054,719 
Advances from customers  (95,754)  (16,578)  294,836 
Taxes payable  6,787   (102,435)  639,275 
Due to related parties  79,486   (26,077)  85,253 
Other payables and other current liabilities  (67,429)  74,527   (39,880)
Net cash used in operating activities  (926,667)  (646,479)  (634,414)
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Loans to third parties  (4,515,050)  -   - 
Purchases of property and equipment  (273,823)  (104,523)  (175,962)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment  25,556   17,334   144 
Refund of the land use right payment  1,396,668   -   - 
Purchases of fixed deposits  -   -   (2,737,161)
Net cash used in investing activities  (3,366,649)  (87,189)  (2,912,979)
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from loans  8,393,972   7,969,044   14,461,012 
Repayments of loans  (8,435,872)  (7,422,258)  (10,425,427)
Payment of offering costs  (188,119)  (127,300)  (91,238)
Net proceeds from initial public offering  5,368,773   -   - 
Net cash provided by financing activities  5,138,754   419,486   3,944,347 
             
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash  (80)  7,262   (27,857)
             
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash  845,358   (306,920)  369,097 
Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the year  234,207   541,127   172,030 
Cash and restricted cash at the end of the year $1,079,565  $234,207  $541,127 
             
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash            
Cash $933,826  $153,914  $76,019 
Restricted cash  145,739   80,293   465,108 
Total cash and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows $1,079,565  $234,207  $541,127 
             
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:            
Interest paid $400,617  $425,736  $375,286 
Income taxes paid $53,646  $59  $167,010 
             
Non-cash transactions:            
Reclassification of deferred offering cost $585,755  $-  $- 