Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INSP) securities between August 6, 2024 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose key facts about Inspire V, including the actual market demand for the device and whether the company had taken the steps necessary to successfully launch it. The Complaint further alleges that Defendants issued a series of materially false and misleading statements that led investors to believe demand for Inspire V was strong and that the Company had taken the necessary steps for a successful launch. According to the Complaint, investors learned the truth on August 4, 2025 when the Company revealed that the Inspire V launch was facing an “elongated timeframe” because, among other issues, “many centers did not complete the training, contracting and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of Inspire V.” That same day, the Complaint alleges Defendants further admitted that although Inspire V’s CPT code has been approved for Medicare patients, “software updates for claims submissions and processing did not take effect until July 1,” which meant that “implanting centers would not be able to bill for those procedures until July 1.” Accordingl, the Complaint alleges that many treatment centers simply chose to continue treating with Inspire IV. Finally, the Complaint further alleges Defendants revealed that the Inspire V rollout was plagued by poor demand resulting from excess inventory, and the Company reduced its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%.

The Complaint alleges that on this news, the price of the Company’s common stock declined more than 32%, from a close of $129.95 per share on August 4, 2025, to close at $87.91 per share on August 5, 2025 wiping out $1.2 billion in market capitalization in a single day of trading. From the Company’s Class Period stock price closing high of $216.71 per share on September 23, 2024, the Complaint alleges that Inspire Medical’s stock price dropped an astonishing $127.00 per share, or nearly 60%, erasing billions of dollars from the Company’s market capitalization.

Investors who purchased or acquired Inspire Medical common stock during the Class Period are members of this proposed Class and may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, which is a court-appointed representative of the Class, by complying with the relevant provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). See 15 U.S.C. Section 78u-4(a)(2)(A)(i)-(iv).

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Inspire should contact the Firm prior to the January 5, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .